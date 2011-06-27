My girlfriend and I were looking to replace her aging Honda Civic four door. Maintenance costs were getting out of hand. Over a year, we made a short list of cars and small SUV to consider. Rather quickly, she was partial to Subaru, but was unsure whether to go with the Forester, Impreza, or Crosstrek. If you are looking at cargo space with a higher roof line, then yes.. there are other models out there that fit the bill better, and offer more accessories. However the legendary reliability, safety, and AWD capabilities kept us coming back to Subaru. We really didn't need massive cargo space, as this was a sometimes commuter car and grocery hauler; and she wanted something more "car like" than the CRV, Highlander, or Escape. Northern Virginia has dense traffic, so the lower profile and suspension offers better handling in my opinion. The narrow and shorter wheel base gives more assurance when parking in the notoriously small parking spots in this area. And the looks, in our opinion exceed those of the competition. Subaru is not known for their cutting edge technology as it pertains to entertainment, but the 2015 Limited package has everything that is needed, including Bluetooth pairing, Sirius XM, heated seats, climate controls, BACKUP CAMERA, and low tire indicator - which is pretty awesome. The auto headlights and auto dimming rear mirror work well. We opted not to go with iSight, navigation, or moon roof. The only option package that came with our car were floormats, rear bumper ledge protection, and a cargo protection mat and cargo cover. Our XV is a deep, rich red with copious metal flake. This model came with ivory leather interior, so we opted for a dealer protection package which includes free professional cleaning if anything stains, or tears. The material seems top notch, the controls are laid out well, and the steering wheel provides a lot of buttons to control the accessories without taking the hands off the wheel. There appears to be no difficult blind spots, and the view is wide open and easy. I read the professional review, and I don't find the CVT transmission and engine to be overly noisy as described, but rather normal and non fussy for it's type. The first few times I drove the Crosstrek, I thought it was a bit under powered when I needed the extra juice to get around slow drivers or to merge. But, then I discovered the joys of the PADDLE SHIFTERS on the steering wheel, and well... it was a game changer. This car is very capable if you simply downshift when you need extra power. Since I drove a standard stick shift for many years, and my Ford Thunderbird has Select-shift, it was very easy for me to understand the mechanics and make the switch when needed. The backup camera is extremely useful and gives great confidence when backing out of the driveway or a parking spot. I'm glad all cars will be outfitted with this feature by law in the near future as standard. At 1,500 miles I changed the oil and filter at Jiffy Lube, and learned that it takes synthetic oil, which is more expensive. I did this to remove the metal shavings that occur during break in, and will help ensure years of service. My only ding on the car is getting in and out. I'm not an overweight guy, nor overly tall, but you have to take care to duck when getting into the car so you don't bump your head on the roof-line. However, it's expected when purchasing a car with low, car like clearance. We've hauled lots of groceries and home goods with plenty of room. The ride is not jittery, but smooth. It's summer/fall, so we have not had the opportunity to drive in the snow, but it handles wet pavement just fine. The bottom line, you owe it to yourself to test this car. I got a really good deal, pushing the value of this car well into the best value range. It keeps getting better as we drive it. update: 09/28/2016 - We still own the Crosstrek, and it does not disappoint. It's our "family car" and grocery hauler. update: 03/28/2017 - The one thing I always wanted to change about this car was the anemic headlights. They are very yellow and "dim", right out of the box. I recently replaced the original low beams with Phillips X-Treme Vision halogen lights, after unsuccessfully finding a reliable LED replacement. It turns out this simple swap out was just the trick for a major upgrade to the light system, providing bright white light, thrown far down the road. The car still looks showroom new, and we've had no issues with the electronics, engine, transmission, or other mechanics.

