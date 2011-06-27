  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(69)
2016 Subaru Crosstrek Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive and a tall ride height give the Crosstrek relatively strong off-road capabilities
  • there's plenty of room for adults in front and rear
  • gets pretty good fuel economy.
  • Underperforming engine means it's one of the slowest in the class
  • the CVT produces tiresome engine noise, especially when you're getting on the highway
  • sound system is outdated and substandard compared to rivals
  • hybrid model doesn't justify its added cost.
List Price Range
$15,495 - $20,998
Used Crosstrek for Sale
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

Does a spontaneous trek up a dirt trail for some camping sound appealing? The off-road-ready 2016 Subaru Crosstrek could be for you. Read more to learn what makes this little Subaru better than the typical crossover for heading into the wilderness.

Vehicle overview

Subaru has gone its own way for decades, selling all-wheel-drive passenger vehicles when no one else was, courting snow-belt driving enthusiasts and using an engine type — the "flat" or "boxer" configuration — that only one other carmaker, Porsche, has embraced. With the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, the automaker continues to do its own thing. Unlike other compact crossovers, the Crosstrek is fundamentally a car, an Impreza hatchback, to be specific, with beefed-up suspension components, a higher ride height and tougher-looking styling. As such, it pairs the maneuverability of a small hatchback with genuine off-road talents, and it also offers the unusual option of a gas-electric hybrid powertrain.

Subtle revisions to the 2016 Crosstrek's nose help keep it looking fresh.

As enticing as all that may sound, the Crosstrek isn't the first pint-sized crossover we'd recommend. For the Edmunds "B" rated non-hybrid Crosstrek, the problems start with the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Power is underwhelming, and the continuously variable transmission (CVT) makes matters worse with its hair-trigger responses and propensity to keep the engine droning loudly during acceleration. In Edmunds testing, we found the Crosstrek to be one of the slowest vehicles in its class. With a full load of camping gear and companions, it's bound to be even less inspiring.

As for the Edmunds "C"-rated Crosstrek Hybrid, it gets 12 more horsepower and 18 more pound-feet of torque, so you might expect it to be the better driver. Unfortunately, it weighs almost 300 pounds more than the regular Crosstrek, effectively negating that extra output. You won't benefit much at the pump either, as the pricier Crosstrek Hybrid provides a mere 2 mpg advantage over the regular Crosstrek with the CVT.

Accordingly, it's tough for us to fully recommend the Crosstrek if you're going to be spending most of your time in urban environments. Even Subaru's own 2016 Forester, while a little more expensive, provides more power and interior space without sacrificing much fuel economy, while the updated 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts similar strengths and offers a new hybrid variant. If those rigs seem too hefty, the 2016 Jeep Renegade should be a model to check out considering its easy-to-maneuver size and (via the Trailhawk model) impressive off-road ability. We also recommend the versatile 2016 Honda HR-V and sporty 2016 Mazda CX-3. But if you mainly want an inexpensive hatchback/crossover that can easily get you off the beaten path, the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek should satisfy.

2016 Subaru Crosstrek models

The 2016 Subaru Crosstrek is available in five trim levels: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium, 2.0i Limited, Hybrid and Hybrid Touring.

Standard equipment on the base 2.0i includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, roof rails, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with auxiliary audio and phone controls, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, a 6.2-inch touchscreen display with smartphone-app integration (including Pandora, Aha, iHeartRadio and Stitcher music services) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary input jack.

The 2.0i Premium adds heated mirrors with body-color housings, heated front seats, an adjustable center armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, interior contrast stitching (on the steering wheel, automatic shift knob and cloth upholstery), a cargo cover, a removable cargo tray and a six-speaker audio system.

The 2016 Crosstrek's Impreza roots are apparent at both ends. It really is a hatchback on stilts.

The 2.0i Limited adds automatic headlights, an acoustic windshield, a suite of rear vehicle detection technologies (blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert), Subaru's Starlink safety telematics (optional on 2.0i Premium: includes an SOS button, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle recovery and a vehicle-monitoring app), ambient interior lighting, upgraded instrumentation, automatic climate control, leather upholstery (with orange stitching), a rear seat fold-down armrest and an upgraded infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio, dual USB ports and hands-free text messaging.

The base Hybrid includes most of the 2.0i Limited's features (with the notable exceptions of the leather upholstery, upgraded infotainment system and Starlink safety telematics) and adds unique 17-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an LCD display in the gauge cluster, a hybrid-specific energy display and a pedestrian alert system that emits a sound while the vehicle is only using the electric motor to notify pedestrians of its presence.

The Hybrid Touring adds a sunroof as well as the leather upholstery, the upgraded infotainment system (with the 7-inch touchscreen) and a navigation system.

The sunroof is optional on the 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited, while the former is also eligible for the 7-inch infotainment upgrade, and the latter can optionally be equipped with keyless entry and ignition and navigation. The 2.0i Limited's standard advanced safety technologies can be added to the 2.0i Premium. Both the 2.0i Premium and the 2.0i Limited can be equipped with Subaru's EyeSight safety package, which adds steering-responsive foglights, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Subaru Crosstrek receives mildly revised front-end styling and loses the "XV" that used to be at the beginning of its name. Subaru's Starlink telematics suite with emergency services makes its Crosstrek debut, as do a few new safety technologies (blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert). Minor interior trim tweaks and upgrades round out the changes.

Performance & mpg

The standard (non-hybrid) 2016 Subaru Crosstrek features a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed "boxer" four-cylinder engine that produces 148 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on 2.0i and 2.0i Premium, as is an all-wheel-drive system with a 50/50 front/rear power distribution. Optional on the Premium and standard on the Limited is a CVT coupled to a different all-wheel-drive system that typically apportions more power to the front wheels but directs power rearward when front traction is compromised.

The hybrid pairs essentially the same engine with the CVT and its specific AWD system, adding an electric motor that raises output to 160 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque.

In Edmunds testing, a regular Crosstrek with the CVT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds, while the hybrid went from zero to 60 in 10.0 seconds. The hybrid's time is acceptable for a hybrid wagon in this price range, but nearly every compact crossover on the market is quicker than the Crosstrek.

Official EPA estimates for the Crosstrek stand at 29 mpg combined (26 city/34 highway) for the CVT, while the manual transmission reduces those numbers to 26 mpg combined (23/31). The Crosstrek Hybrid is the best of the bunch at 31 mpg combined (30/34).

Safety

The 2016 Subaru Crosstrek comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, a rearview camera and active front head restraints. Hybrid models also come with an audible pedestrian alert system that plays a warning sound through a speaker behind the right headlight when only the electric motor is in use.

Additional safety features like the advanced EyeSight bundle, rear vehicle detection technologies and Starlink telematics are detailed in Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options (above).

In government crash testing, the 2016 Crosstrek received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact and rollover safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded the Crosstrek its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. The optional frontal collision mitigation system earned a "Superior" rating from the IIHS as well.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Crosstrek stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is a few feet longer than average. A Crosstrek Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, shorter than the regular model despite the hybrid's extra weight.

Driving

Although there's an available five-speed manual on the non-hybrid base and Premium models, most Crosstreks will come with the CVT. And whether you're driving around town or on the highway, there's no hiding the fact that the CVT's top priority is to minimize fuel consumption. The downside is that acceleration is adequate at best, and you'll need to plan ahead for passing and merging. We've also found that the CVT's hair-trigger responses to gas pedal inputs can increase engine speed unnecessarily and exacerbate noise from under the hood.

The 2016 Crosstrek gives you a bit more ride height than the regular Impreza hatchback.

Dynamically, the Crosstrek feels confident and composed on slippery roads, where its standard all-wheel drive and stability control systems make its reactions very predictable. The Crosstrek's extra ground clearance also helps it glide along snowy streets and dirt trails. While we wouldn't call it sporty, the Crosstrek can be pretty fun on dry pavement, too, thanks to a nicely tuned suspension. The cabin remains surprisingly well isolated from wind and tire noise on the highway.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is just as capable off-road as the standard model and broadly similar on pavement, but the awkward-feeling regenerative brakes are intrusive, and handling is a little less entertaining because the extra weight dulls handling in quick transitions.

Interior

The Subaru Crosstrek follows a template similar to its Impreza counterpart, with a simple interior design that features logically arranged controls. The dashboard and door panels are wrapped in soft-touch trim, and in general the Crosstrek's cabin materials are nicer than Subaru's historical norm. With a standard 6.2-inch touchscreen interface and an available 7.0-inch touchscreen that includes enhanced multimedia features, the Crosstrek has one of the better-equipped interiors in this segment from a technological standpoint. Standard audio quality is pretty awful, though, and there's no premium brand-name upgrade as you'll find in some rivals.

With two available touchscreen interfaces, the 2016 Crosstrek offers appealing technology, but the sound quality of its audio systems is disappointing.

For drivers and passengers alike, the Crosstrek has plenty of room, even with 6-footers in the mix. With the rear seatbacks in place, the Crosstrek offers 22.3 cubic feet of storage space, expanding to 51.9 cubes with those seatbacks lowered. That's considerably more than the Nissan Juke, but it trails crossovers like the Ford Escape and Subaru Forester by a healthy margin. At least the flat load floor means you're able to maximize the space provided. The hybrid rates only slightly less in this regard, as the battery pack located beneath the cargo floor reduces cargo capacity by just 1.7 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded and by 0.8 cubic feet with the seatbacks in place.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek.

5(52%)
4(30%)
3(12%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.3
69 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GREAT CAR WITH POOR PHONE CONNECTION
David,04/04/2016
2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I have owned several Subarus and love the overall quality and drivability. My last one was an Impreza and I traded it in on the CrossTrek. The Impreza was great but the CrossTrek is better. Terrific all wheel drive and road clearance, nimble driver, the new safety features, especially the warning system for lane changing works really well and addresses shortcomings of the Impreza related to visibility. The tie-downs in the storage area are a nice touch, as I carry lots of freight, and getting in and out is much easier due to the height. The only aspect that is truly mediocre is the sound system and phone connection. The software is klutzy with lots of little delays and the best system for phone linkage with an iPhone, called CarPlay, is not available. I just used a new GMC truck with CarPlay, and it was a delight compared with the CrossTrek. Oc course, the sound/phone system is a lot better than it was last year in the Impreza, but its still second class. I don't understand why Subaru does not fix this ongoing problem. You talk to people at Subaru and they are in total denial that it is a problem. Clearly they don't try any of the competition or they are afraid to pass the word upstairs as they don't tolerate negative feedback very well. Also, why they bury the USB socket in the bottom of the bin between the seats is beyond me. Please put in on the lower dash where it is easily accessible.
Not too big, not to small, just right
Terry,03/30/2016
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Criticisms of this car I've read about are: noisy ride, CVT noise, poor acceleration. I must disagree. We enjoyed our 2014 Forester, but disliked the infotainment/navigation system and the noisy, rough ride at highway speeds. We traded for the 2016 Crosstrek because it offers great ground clearance, because it drives more like a car than a taller SUV, resale value is superb and the exterior design is just cool--nothing like most boxier competitors. Comparing it to our 2014 Forester, Honda HRV and a few other small/compact/subcompact SUV's, the Crosstrek is far better. Price points for various trim levels are excellent. The ride both in town and on the highway is smooth, the interior is quiet (apparently Subaru made major improvement in NVH recently), the seats are extremely comfortable (even though no power seats or lumbar support are offered,) entry and exit are great with a high hip point, visibility is excellent and it's a nimble car to drive around town. We don't notice any CVT noise. Acceleration is smooth and non-eventful. Yes, more power would be nice, but we in no way feel challenged for lack of power--except occasionally when trying to pass in fast moving highway traffic. Most important is the Eyesight system. This has been upgraded since our 2014 Forester and each and every feature makes me wonder how anyone can live without it. The interior is not plush, but it beats the competition, ergonomics are excellent, and storage space in the back with seats up or down is more than competitive in its class. My only complaint so far is that the power steering feels very light and over boosted at all speed levels. Also I wish Subaru would make navigation an option on the Premium edition as it does with Eyesight. In short, with just a few quibbles, the Crosstrek is just the right size, looks great, drives well, provides a comfortable ride, it's versatile and Subaru's legendary quality and retained value sealed the deal for us.
Edmunds review is wildly overly critical
Thomas R.,06/16/2016
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
*four year update* Four year’s into owning this car and it has been a wonderful car to drive, every day. Still no mechanical problems to report. Everything still operates perfectly. Paint still looks good, interior looks great. No complaints. I still believe the lack of engine power complaints are bunk unless you are expecting it to be a pickup truck. That is foolishness of course. The crosstrek is a nimble, able and stalwart companion on dirt trails, smooth suburban roads and inner city streets. Great buy. *original post*The cons pointed out by edmunds above are not accurate and it's not even clear which vehicles have been compared to the Crosstrek. In the mini utility class of vehicles that get decent fuel mileagethe crosstreks engine power is actually comparable (see the Honda HRV for example) Okay edmunds, the crosstrek is underpowered if you're comparing it to say the jeep renegade, but the renegade also gets far worse mpg. Next, the sound system is absolutely fine unless you want to listen to classical and hear each breath of the first violinist between measures. it's not a Harmon Khardon system but then again were aren't rating a Mercedes or BMW. Lastly, edmunds acceleration critique makes it seem like the crosstrek barely outruns Barney rubble in the flinstones car which simply isn't true. There is plenty of power as I've survived many a Los Angeles highway and dusty backroad hazards. Come on edmunds, be a little less partial next time. After 3 years of ownership update: still a wonderful car; everything above still applies!
Great car, Cheap Paint!
tbg,07/06/2016
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Took a star off my overall rating for the cheap paint they use, which scratches easily and shows, especially if you have a dark color. I have some shrubs on one side of my driveway, and my other cars can brush them without a problem. No so with the Subaru. Apparently, the paint issue is a common complaint on Subaru owners forums.
See all 69 reviews of the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
30 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

