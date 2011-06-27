Vehicle overview

Subaru has gone its own way for decades, selling all-wheel-drive passenger vehicles when no one else was, courting snow-belt driving enthusiasts and using an engine type — the "flat" or "boxer" configuration — that only one other carmaker, Porsche, has embraced. With the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, the automaker continues to do its own thing. Unlike other compact crossovers, the Crosstrek is fundamentally a car, an Impreza hatchback, to be specific, with beefed-up suspension components, a higher ride height and tougher-looking styling. As such, it pairs the maneuverability of a small hatchback with genuine off-road talents, and it also offers the unusual option of a gas-electric hybrid powertrain.

Subtle revisions to the 2016 Crosstrek's nose help keep it looking fresh.

As enticing as all that may sound, the Crosstrek isn't the first pint-sized crossover we'd recommend. For the Edmunds "B" rated non-hybrid Crosstrek, the problems start with the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Power is underwhelming, and the continuously variable transmission (CVT) makes matters worse with its hair-trigger responses and propensity to keep the engine droning loudly during acceleration. In Edmunds testing, we found the Crosstrek to be one of the slowest vehicles in its class. With a full load of camping gear and companions, it's bound to be even less inspiring.

As for the Edmunds "C"-rated Crosstrek Hybrid, it gets 12 more horsepower and 18 more pound-feet of torque, so you might expect it to be the better driver. Unfortunately, it weighs almost 300 pounds more than the regular Crosstrek, effectively negating that extra output. You won't benefit much at the pump either, as the pricier Crosstrek Hybrid provides a mere 2 mpg advantage over the regular Crosstrek with the CVT.

Accordingly, it's tough for us to fully recommend the Crosstrek if you're going to be spending most of your time in urban environments. Even Subaru's own 2016 Forester, while a little more expensive, provides more power and interior space without sacrificing much fuel economy, while the updated 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts similar strengths and offers a new hybrid variant. If those rigs seem too hefty, the 2016 Jeep Renegade should be a model to check out considering its easy-to-maneuver size and (via the Trailhawk model) impressive off-road ability. We also recommend the versatile 2016 Honda HR-V and sporty 2016 Mazda CX-3. But if you mainly want an inexpensive hatchback/crossover that can easily get you off the beaten path, the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek should satisfy.