Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek Consumer Reviews

2017 Hyper Blue with moon roof and eyesight Jolly , 07/03/2017 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I wanted a small economy car with something extra. Over the last 20 years I have owned a jeep, F250 diesel, an expedition and a ford mustang.I prefer driving from more of a siting position in a jeep / truck than laying down like in a mustang and like a good view I get with my truck. I travel for business a lot and have driven ever 4 cylinder rentals for years and have hated them. The thought of looking for small and economic wasn't something I was thrilled about. I did a lot of research and came across the crosstrek. I watched videos of the car in snow and dirt and it sold me and I went out and test drove it. I like the feel and suspension, it seamed healthy, stout and something more than it was. My test drive was short but I liked it. I did a lot of research after on the car after I test drove it and heard the complaints,,,cheaply made, slow, crapy stereo nd road noise. After a month drove it again looking for these things and finally bought one with all the trims for 3K under MSRP. Drove it for a weekend on a trip put 500 miles on it and love it. This is my wife's primary and now I drive her mustang giving my truck a break. After the trip this is what I have determined. Radio gets some complaints,,,,mine is great. Best sound system I have ever had stocked. Driving and steering is great, easy no effort and smooth. Bumps and pot holes are not bad, suspension handles it without breaking your jaw, road noise, yeah a little high but I drive a diesel so no issues and have no problem talking to my wife. I guess 2017 they worked on it some. The eyesight is amazing, while on cruise control a car cut me off,,it is what those people from VA do. The car slowed, got to distance and then picked up speed to where it was set. While at a street light, eyesight saw the car in front on me move and told me to get me moving :) I hate 4 cylinder cars,,,,this one I love it and wish I could afford two! There are tons of complaints on pick up and RPMS, In town I have no issues, the little beastie gets to 35 quick and then kind of lags a little. Getting on to highways is slow and so is passing but once your up to speed I had no issues up to 80 and the RPMS were at 2500. In VA I see a lot of crosstreks, not so many in NC but the ones in VA are mostly in the fast lane :) While this isn't the mustang it does what it should and it's fine for me. I have driven a lot of 4 cylinders that did a lot worse over the years. Overall the car is a simple build, interior is basic but I think it will last and the orange stitching is a nice touch. Just be advised on rainy days eyesight doesn't work and neither does that navigation LOL but works on my cell so I don't care. I love my truck,,,,,and love this car to. It isn't my truck but enjoy driving it just the same and to be honest,,,,,I enjoy driving this a hell of a lot more than our mustang. I have never cared enough to write a car review,,,,but the little beastie deserves some praise with all negatives I have read. Funny even the negative reviews all say it is a great car LOL. Will see in 100,000 miles what it does but my hyper blue gives me faith it will last along time rjolly8@nc.rr.com Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Crosstrek, wish it had good quality paint! Audrey L , 10/10/2017 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The Crosstrek handles well, gets great gas mileage, is very comfortable to drive and ride in, and I love the blind side assist and the back up camera - but Subaru went CHEAP on the paint! Ugh! I keep my car clean and hand wax it for protection and there is chipped paint all over the place. I have just over 9,000 miles and have had it about 5 1/2 months, and drive mostly on paved roads. Very glad I sprung for the hood and door edge protective coating, only wish the entire car could have bee not wrapped in that stuff. Not a happy camper...especially since I'm someone who keeps a car for over 200,000 miles. I can see a professional paint job in its future. (Bought it April 24, 2017, the field for the year below isn't working on my iPad) UPDATE 10-12-18, ~ 35,000 MILES: Still love the car, still hate the paint--and the paint is getting worse over time. Tons of little nicks and chips, and now I understand a paint job is around $5k, not $2k like I originally thought, so that's out. C'mon Subaru, fix this so I can make this my NEXT car too, cuz I won't sign up again if the paint is the same. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy Happy Buyer , 02/06/2017 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful The car is very new for me, and I've driven only about 250 miles so far, but so far I am happy because the car is both capable and has some personality. Mine is crystal white with black leather interior and I love the appearance. It makes me feel happy to walk up to it in the parking lot because it is really cute, and the interior is also attractive. The orange stitching on the seats give the interior a little style; the navigation is bright and clear; and the moonroof keeps it feeling open and airy inside; and the interior is overall logical. The handling is excellent. I've driven in snow on roads where some cars are sliding and my car was driving along just fine. I haven't had issues with acceleration and have been driving 65 mph on the highway without problems. The gas mileage seems quite good and the gas tank seems to be big enough as I still have half a tank of gas after going about 250 miles. The Eyesight and other safety features also give me a feeling of security. Visibility is also great. There are just a few negatives that I've noticed so far. The biggest negative I've noticed is that the bottom cushion of the driver's seat is too hard. The back of the seat and headrest are actually very comfortable so it's really just the bottom. I also wish that the seat could be adjusted electrically instead of manually. The other thing that I would change is the placement of the buttons for the seat warmers. When driving, I have to reach behind and feel around to try to find it or look back for it. Other than the padding in the bottom of the seat, the lack of electric adjustment to the seat and the placement of the heat seater button, I really am happy with this beautiful and capable car. 7/6/17 Update: I continue to be very happy with my car. I love driving it. I like the adaptive cruise control on the highway as well as the little beeper that lets me know if the car in front of me moves when waiting at a traffic light for a while. The seats even became much more comfortable after a few months of use. I have, however, had a few issues with the connection to Audible on my iphone dropping and I really don't know why this happens. Overall, though, very happy with my car and would buy the exact same car if I were to do it again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

my thoughts johnny jamison , 03/02/2017 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful The Crosstrek is a very nice crossover. The interior is well finished and laid out. There are no blind spots. The exterior is pleasing and well finished. It could, however, use more storage areas both in the cabin and in the cargo area. The transmission shifts very well for the most part but, is not great. The engine has enough power for my needs but, in my opinion, under-powered by most peoples standards and it's a bit noisy. Based on prior Subaru ownership, the Crosstrek should be exceptionally reliable. Coming from a KIA Soul it's a step up in respect, feel and most things but, if the Soul was available in all wheel drive, I would have purchased another one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse