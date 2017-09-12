2018 Subaru Crosstrek Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior for a hatchback of its size
- Offers optional safety features not typically found in the class
- High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
- Comfortable ride quality
- Slow acceleration on the highway
- Handling isn't as precise as that of some rival cars
- Lower EPA mileage numbers compared to typical crossovers
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The Subaru Crosstrek was a surprise hit thanks to its rugged styling, versatile size and affordable price. Nothing changes with the second-generation 2018 model: It continues to offer great value, nimble handling and a handsome design. A much-improved interior gives the Crosstrek a higher-quality feel inside while the revised suspension and stiffer chassis give a smooth ride in all but the most extreme circumstances.
Unlike some other subcompact vehicles in this class, the Crosstrek offers high-end options including a premium audio system and a full suite of advanced safety features that Subaru calls EyeSight. It includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Higher-end trim levels also offer automatic high beams and reverse automatic braking to avoid backing up into an unseen obstacle. No matter how you spec it, the Crosstrek delivers strong value and plenty of all-weather capability.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.
2018 Subaru Crosstrek models
The Crosstrek is offered in three levels of trim: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder (152 hp) engine powers all trim levels, and all-wheel drive is standard. A six-speed manual transmission comes on the 2.0i and 2.0i Premium trims, but a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. The CVT is standard on the Limited. For 2018, the CVT gets a special driving mode that improves control in off-road situations.
The base 2.0i model is well equipped for its price range. It features 17-inch wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen dashboard display that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, carpeted floor mats, auto up/down windows for the driver and front passenger, a rearview camera and a driver information display.
Upgrading to the 2.0 Premium model adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, automatic headlights, heated seats and mirrors, and Subaru Starlink features such as collision notification and remote services. The 2.0i Premium models also offer additional options including a sunroof, contrasting interior stitching, and Subaru's EyeSight suite of advanced safety features with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
The top-of-the-line 2.0i Limited builds on the features of the Premium with 18-inch wheels, LED adaptive headlights, a larger 8-inch dashboard display, leather seating, automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. A Harman Kardon audio system and navigation are optional along with the EyeSight system, which adds automatic high-beam headlights as well.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Crosstrek models:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Signals an audible and visual warning if cars are in your blind spot.
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Stops the car if an imminent collision is detected while backing up.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Crosstrek
Related Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ