We've had our 2018 Crosstrek Limited for about two weeks, we love it! Traded in a 2015 truck to downsize a bit but didn't want to lose the outdoor adventure options that trucks provide. I can already tell we made an excellent choice. It was surprisingly hard to find an available '18 Crosstrek in any trim level in the PHX area that either wasn't reserved or already purchased. Also wasn't intending on a fully loaded Limited, but this was what came up so....oh well, guess we're getting a Limited! I had a completely trashed old Subaru in college with at least 200,000 miles on it, rusted floor and body falling apart, but that thing started up every morning and drove strong for the whole time I had it. Drove it to the junkyard after graduation, still running strong. Always impressed with that little car, this Crosstrek is lightyears beyond and I have no doubt it will drive for a very long time. Excellent design, love the refreshened interior and gauges, seats are wonderful, back seat seems roomy and comfy. Eyesight and all the driver support systems are so well thought out and better than some of my colleagues vehicles that cost twice as much. Harmon Kardon sound system is superb, a/c system works fantastic. Drives very easy, quiet and smooth. Doors open wide, back storage very adequate, the back hatch area floor is a bit shallower than I expected, but not a detriment. It might seem that way because of the 8+ inches of ground clearance, it puts the back bumper higher than other brands, not a problem though. Back seats fold almost flat. Interior fit and finish is very strong, way better than other brands with similar models. The first 2 tanks of gas we're averaging 30.5 mpg with mixed driving, loving that! Our truck was lucky to average 19. If I had to gripe about anything so far is getting used to the a/c and app controls and all of the menu options, but that is hardly a complaint. The Bluetooth seems to work well, Apple CarPlay is pretty good, it seems like the music pauses for a split second every once in awhile, maybe my USB cord is getting old, or a CarPlay software update in the future might solve that. Overall so very happy with the Crosstrek. We are leasing but I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this at lease end if it continues to impress, residual value on the Crosstrek is higher than any comparable Toyota and Honda. Count us as huge Subaru fans

