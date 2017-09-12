  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(107)
2018 Subaru Crosstrek Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior for a hatchback of its size
  • Offers optional safety features not typically found in the class
  • High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Slow acceleration on the highway
  • Handling isn't as precise as that of some rival cars
  • Lower EPA mileage numbers compared to typical crossovers
List Price Range
$17,993 - $27,495
Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?

As nice as it is to have all the latest features, the base Crosstrek 2.0i is where we would start. It has almost all of the same mechanical features as the higher trims along with plenty of basic interior amenities. Its does come standard with a manual transmission, but an automatic is an option.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The Subaru Crosstrek was a surprise hit thanks to its rugged styling, versatile size and affordable price. Nothing changes with the second-generation 2018 model: It continues to offer great value, nimble handling and a handsome design. A much-improved interior gives the Crosstrek a higher-quality feel inside while the revised suspension and stiffer chassis give a smooth ride in all but the most extreme circumstances.

Unlike some other subcompact vehicles in this class, the Crosstrek offers high-end options including a premium audio system and a full suite of advanced safety features that Subaru calls EyeSight. It includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Higher-end trim levels also offer automatic high beams and reverse automatic braking to avoid backing up into an unseen obstacle. No matter how you spec it, the Crosstrek delivers strong value and plenty of all-weather capability.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek models

The Crosstrek is offered in three levels of trim: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder (152 hp) engine powers all trim levels, and all-wheel drive is standard. A six-speed manual transmission comes on the 2.0i and 2.0i Premium trims, but a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. The CVT is standard on the Limited. For 2018, the CVT gets a special driving mode that improves control in off-road situations.

The base 2.0i model is well equipped for its price range. It features 17-inch wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen dashboard display that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, carpeted floor mats, auto up/down windows for the driver and front passenger, a rearview camera and a driver information display.

Upgrading to the 2.0 Premium model adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, automatic headlights, heated seats and mirrors, and Subaru Starlink features such as collision notification and remote services. The 2.0i Premium models also offer additional options including a sunroof, contrasting interior stitching, and Subaru's EyeSight suite of advanced safety features with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. 

The top-of-the-line 2.0i Limited builds on the features of the Premium with 18-inch wheels, LED adaptive headlights, a larger 8-inch dashboard display, leather seating, automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. A Harman Kardon audio system and navigation are optional along with the EyeSight system, which adds automatic high-beam headlights as well.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited (2.0L flat-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.0
The Crosstrek's 152-horsepower engine and CVT automatic provide sluggish acceleration. Highway merging and passing maneuvers can be very difficult. Considering the 10.3-second 0-60 mph at the Edmunds test track, a Toyota Prius can out-race you from a stoplight.

Acceleration

5.0
The Crosstrek's 152-hp engine and CVT automatic combine for relentlessly sluggish acceleration. Highway merging and passing maneuvers can be difficult. Simulated gears keep the revs up, but there's not much power to call on. Zero to 60 mph at the Edmunds test track took a whopping 10.3 seconds.

Braking

8.0
When you come to a stop, the pedal feel is good, with a linear progression in brake pressure. It's easy to modulate in city traffic and along the highway. In Edmunds' simulated panic-stop test, the Crosstrek slowed from 60 mph in 118 feet. That's an average distance for the class.

Steering

8.0
The Crosstrek steers much like the Impreza, which means most buyers will be happy with the reassuring on-center feel and the lack of play in the steering wheel. The amount of power assist feels just right.

Handling

6.5
While the Crosstrek's Impreza-based bones are solid, the hard tires and tall ride height result in compromised handling. There is a significant amount of body roll when you drive aggressively around turns, and the back end feels unexpectedly light when you hit a bump or patch of dirt midcorner.

Drivability

6.5
At low speeds, the Crosstrek is less lurchy off the line than the outgoing model, but it still has an unresponsive CVT automatic. It is more drivable in the city than many larger crossovers — it can fit easily in tight spaces — but the lack of power is a drawback, especially with a full load.

Off-road

9.0
Off-roading is where the Crosstrek shines thanks to the 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. Subaru's X-mode (hill descent control) works well and is a rare feature in this class. Outside of the Jeep brand, you'll have a hard time finding a better off-roader for the price.

Comfort

7.0
Thanks to its relatively quiet and smooth ride, the Crosstrek is pleasant to drive on the highway. Going up a hill or passing other cars makes for some serious racket under the hood, though. The seats are generally comfortable and well-bolstered.

Seat comfort

7.0
Both the front and rear seats have decent bolstering, which helps you stay in place when driving around turns. The seat padding is rather firm, though. If you prefer softer seats, long trips may cause some comfort issues.

Ride comfort

8.5
Ride comfort is excellent, even with the optional 18-inch wheels. Small and large bumps on the highway are absorbed easily and quickly. On undulating hills, the body feels stable.

Noise & vibration

5.5
There is minor steering and center console vibration when idling, and our test car had a few noticeable squeaks and rattles. Wind noise is almost zero. But the engine is raucous and unpleasant when you go full throttle, which is pretty much every time you pass another car or climb a grade.

Climate control

7.0
Our test car had the automatic climate control system, which is easy to operate through the three centrally located dials. A couple of the main air vents are right next to the steering wheel. They blow air directly on the driver's hands, which you may or may not like.

Interior

8.5
The Crosstrek's controls are laid out well, and the car is easy to get in and out of. There's plenty of room in both the front and back seat. Thanks to the Crosstrek's lifted ride height (compared to its Impreza sibling), visibility is excellent.

Ease of use

8.0
The radio controls, touchscreen interface and climate control knobs are generally easy to read and use, and the secondary dashboard info screen is surprisingly useful. Large fonts, high-resolution screens and simple button structures help ease the learning curve dramatically.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
As you'd expect from a compact crossover, the seats are mounted right at slide-in height. Average-height adults can get in without ducking their heads much at all. That's true for both the front and rear seats.

Driving position

8.0
The tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel allows for a lot of adjustment, and the driver's seat is six-way adjustable, so there's plenty of range for all types of drivers to find a good fit.

Roominess

8.5
The Crosstrek has plenty of headroom and legroom in the front and a decent amount of room in the back. Those over 6 feet may find the backseat legroom a little cramped, but only just.

Visibility

9.0
Visibility is excellent out of the front thanks to a big windshield, small front pillars and small sectional windows near the windshield. A big rear window and rear quarter-panel windows make for excellent rear visibility as well.

Quality

8.0
There are lots of nice soft-touch surfaces on the inside of the Crosstrek, especially at the top Limited trim level. If you compare the Crosstrek to some class-leading compact hatchbacks, it's middling. But among the Jeeps of the world, it's a class leader.

Utility

7.0
Compared against rivals such as the Jeep Compass and the VW Golf Alltrack, the Crosstrek's utility is below average. Even against a compact hatchback such as the Civic, total cargo capacity is a few cubic feet. It fits child seats easily, but limited cargo room and small-item storage are drawbacks.

Small-item storage

6.0
Small-item storage is decent but pales in comparison to what you get from other top compact SUVs. The center storage console and door pockets aren't as deep or long as we'd like. There are several cupholders, all capable of accommodating a standard water bottle or soda can.

Cargo space

6.5
The 55.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded is impressive but not class-leading. You get 20.8 cubes of cargo space behind the rear seats, compared to the 27 cubes in the Jeep Compass or the 30 cubes in the Ford Escape. This is a roomy compact hatchback, not a compact SUV.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Car seat accommodation is excellent. The big door openings, tall roof and easily accessible rear seat latches make for a swift install. The best part is the roomier, redesigned interior offers plenty of space for a big rear-facing seat, too.

Technology

7.5
Standard features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto give the Crosstrek an easy entry point for tech-savvy users. The center screen's crisp graphics are appealing. Our test car had some issues with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. But when it's working, it's one of the nicer available interfaces.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The optional Harman Kardon audio system gives a nice increase in max volume and audio quality compared to the stock system. The 8-inch center screen is pleasant to look at and sized right for the map display.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard even on the base Crosstrek, and both are responsive when working. However, even in our short test, there were several issues with USB connections and Bluetooth audio. We're not sure if our test car's bugs are representative or not.

Driver aids

8.0
The adaptive cruise control maintains an acceptable but conservative distance. Lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring also work well. The reverse automatic braking feature that comes with the Limited trim is a useful companion to the rearview camera.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls have to be very specific to control things such as radio stations and song selection. But after learning the menu structure, things get easier. Otherwise, the system works relatively well with natural language to make calls or input directions on the navigation screen.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.

5(66%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.4
107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow
TC,12/18/2017
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
We've had our 2018 Crosstrek Limited for about two weeks, we love it! Traded in a 2015 truck to downsize a bit but didn't want to lose the outdoor adventure options that trucks provide. I can already tell we made an excellent choice. It was surprisingly hard to find an available '18 Crosstrek in any trim level in the PHX area that either wasn't reserved or already purchased. Also wasn't intending on a fully loaded Limited, but this was what came up so....oh well, guess we're getting a Limited! I had a completely trashed old Subaru in college with at least 200,000 miles on it, rusted floor and body falling apart, but that thing started up every morning and drove strong for the whole time I had it. Drove it to the junkyard after graduation, still running strong. Always impressed with that little car, this Crosstrek is lightyears beyond and I have no doubt it will drive for a very long time. Excellent design, love the refreshened interior and gauges, seats are wonderful, back seat seems roomy and comfy. Eyesight and all the driver support systems are so well thought out and better than some of my colleagues vehicles that cost twice as much. Harmon Kardon sound system is superb, a/c system works fantastic. Drives very easy, quiet and smooth. Doors open wide, back storage very adequate, the back hatch area floor is a bit shallower than I expected, but not a detriment. It might seem that way because of the 8+ inches of ground clearance, it puts the back bumper higher than other brands, not a problem though. Back seats fold almost flat. Interior fit and finish is very strong, way better than other brands with similar models. The first 2 tanks of gas we're averaging 30.5 mpg with mixed driving, loving that! Our truck was lucky to average 19. If I had to gripe about anything so far is getting used to the a/c and app controls and all of the menu options, but that is hardly a complaint. The Bluetooth seems to work well, Apple CarPlay is pretty good, it seems like the music pauses for a split second every once in awhile, maybe my USB cord is getting old, or a CarPlay software update in the future might solve that. Overall so very happy with the Crosstrek. We are leasing but I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this at lease end if it continues to impress, residual value on the Crosstrek is higher than any comparable Toyota and Honda. Count us as huge Subaru fans
Better than expected
Landman,03/18/2018
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I was looking for a small SUV for my commute to work and running errands. I drive over 16,000 miles annually, so I wanted something with decent gas mileage, but was safe and reliable with AWD. I narrowed my search down to the Honda HRV, Honda CRV, Subaru Crosstrek, and Subaru Forester. The HRV had the cheapest overall price, but the interior was also cheap and that's being kind. The USB plugs and space for cell phones was below the center console. It was the oddest location I have ever seen for plugging in and storing electronic devices. I also thought the seats were uncomfortable, which is not good when you have almost an hour commute each way to work. I was so disappointed in the HRV, I didn't even take it for a test drive. The CRV was everything the HRV wasn't. The interior was laid out well, seats were comfortable. Great vehicle overall. But, it was bigger and more expensive than I wanted to pay (around $25k). I test drove the new Crosstrek thinking I would like the Forester better. My wife and I were impressed with the comfort of the seats and how quiet the car was. The interior was well organized and easy to use. The only thing missing in the Premium version that I would like to have is a rear vent for AC and heat. I did test drive the Forester, but I don't think it compared well to the new Crosstrek. If you are thinking about a Forester, I would recommend waiting for the redesigned version coming next year. So far I have driven 3,000 miles and I am getting about 32 MPG in mixed driving, which is better than expected. As noted in other reviews, the acceleration is adequate. Your not going to win any races, but that's not why I bought the car. If you look at other small SUVs in the segment, you'll notice they are just as slow. If you want something faster get the CRV or the Turbo Forester. Personally, I would rather have the gas mileage. Very happy with the purchase and I would recommend you take a look if you are considering a small SUV. Great for commuting to work or for small families.
Yes, only 2 weeks old
Neil,10/02/2017
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
So I can't comment on the maintenance cost, other than the first two years being free. Nor on the resale value, which I hear is excellent, though I can't possibly know about that. I did not get the navigation, but with Apple Car Play, it comes with my iPhone which shows on the radio screen. I opted for the Premium because I prefer cloth seats. The Sunshine Orange with black cloth seats and orange stitching is gorgeous. The car handles like a dream, it feels like I am driving a sports car, or a race car even. It totally hugs the road, especially going around tight turns like freeway onramps here in southern California. The Crosstrek also has plenty of pep, so I don't know where Edmunds review is coming from. I have no problem getting on the freeways or toll roads. It definitely is not 10 seconds, or even close to that, for 0 to 60. And passing is not a problem. It easily handle 80 mph on the toll roads, including going up some steep hills. A friend rode in the back seat today and commented that the rear seat beat the rear seats in my 2011 RAV4 by a mile for comfort. I definitely see a long time love affair with this car coming up.
Absolutely Impressed
Tom Fischer,10/13/2017
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I've test-driven 15 vehicles over the last 8 months, needing something mainly for commuting into the city and ability to take my wife and daughter, or a friend and two bags of golf clubs. I live in Minnesota so AWD was important, but since it's just me most of the time I wanted something sporty with great technology, stereo, and every safety feature possible as I tend to keep my vehicles a long time. The reviews mentioning the small engine scared me away at first, but after owning it for three weeks I have yet to feel like I need more power. The Harman Kardon stereo is excellent, the technology is intuitive with a very crisp display, and driving the vehicle is just plain fun. We got the fully loaded Limited trim and glad we did. I test-drove the Alltrack, Mazda CX-5, even some AWD Infiniti's, Audis, Volvos and I feel like I got virtually everything I wanted in the Crosstrek that would have cost another $15-$20k in one of the luxury brands we were considering. Great vehicle, great buying experience, and already very attached to my Crosstrek!
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Crosstrek models:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space.
Blind-Spot Detection
Signals an audible and visual warning if cars are in your blind spot.
Reverse Automatic Braking
Stops the car if an imminent collision is detected while backing up.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Overview

The Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in the following submodels: Crosstrek SUV. Available styles include 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium is priced between $19,350 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 6285 and65169 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited is priced between $22,172 and$27,495 with odometer readings between 4623 and50161 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i is priced between $17,993 and$23,477 with odometer readings between 18443 and44662 miles.

Which used 2018 Subaru Crosstreks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Subaru Crosstrek for sale near. There are currently 55 used and CPO 2018 Crosstreks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,993 and mileage as low as 4623 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.

