2017 Subaru Crosstrek Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,227$18,349$20,567
Clean$15,815$17,878$20,031
Average$14,992$16,934$18,958
Rough$14,169$15,991$17,885
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,113$16,646$19,292
Clean$13,755$16,219$18,789
Average$13,039$15,363$17,783
Rough$12,323$14,507$16,777
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,224$15,762$18,413
Clean$12,889$15,357$17,933
Average$12,218$14,547$16,973
Rough$11,547$13,737$16,012
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,527$17,070$19,725
Clean$14,159$16,631$19,210
Average$13,422$15,753$18,181
Rough$12,685$14,876$17,153
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Subaru Crosstrek on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,889 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,357 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek ranges from $11,547 to $18,413, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
