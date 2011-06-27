Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,227
|$18,349
|$20,567
|Clean
|$15,815
|$17,878
|$20,031
|Average
|$14,992
|$16,934
|$18,958
|Rough
|$14,169
|$15,991
|$17,885
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,113
|$16,646
|$19,292
|Clean
|$13,755
|$16,219
|$18,789
|Average
|$13,039
|$15,363
|$17,783
|Rough
|$12,323
|$14,507
|$16,777
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,224
|$15,762
|$18,413
|Clean
|$12,889
|$15,357
|$17,933
|Average
|$12,218
|$14,547
|$16,973
|Rough
|$11,547
|$13,737
|$16,012
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,527
|$17,070
|$19,725
|Clean
|$14,159
|$16,631
|$19,210
|Average
|$13,422
|$15,753
|$18,181
|Rough
|$12,685
|$14,876
|$17,153