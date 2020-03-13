2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Release Date
- Summer 2020
What to expect
- It's possible the 2021 Crosstrek will get a boost in power
- Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
What is the Crosstrek?
The Subaru Crosstrek is in the extra-small subcompact SUV class, which makes it more like a high-riding hatchback in many ways. It ranks a respectable fourth place in its class, just behind the class-leading Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul and Honda HR-V. We like the Crosstrek for its high ground clearance for better off-road abilities, generous passenger space and smooth ride. Cargo space is a little small, though, and it's not as confidence-inspiring on a curvy road as some rivals.
We're also unimpressed by the current Crosstrek's weak engine and slow acceleration, but that may change for 2021. There are rumors that a new turbocharged engine could join the lineup, though we'd expect it would only be available in the more expensive models. As it stands, the 2020 Crosstrek's 152-horsepower engine takes an interminable 10.3 seconds to reach 60 mph.
If that new turbo engine does become a reality, there's a good chance that the Crosstrek could break into the top three in Edmunds' rankings for the class. We should have confirmation as we get closer to the summer, so watch this space.
Edmunds says
We like the Subaru Crosstrek. It's good, but its weak engine holds it back to the point where a Prius will legitimately out-accelerate it. There could be help on the horizon in the form of a more powerful engine option for 2021, so it might be worth it to wait until we get confirmation.
