  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Crosstrek
  4. 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Crosstrek
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Release Date

  • Summer 2020

What to expect

  • It's possible the 2021 Crosstrek will get a boost in power
  • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Subaru Crosstrek for Sale
2018
2017
2016
Price Range
Starting around $23,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/13/2020

What is the Crosstrek?

The Subaru Crosstrek is in the extra-small subcompact SUV class, which makes it more like a high-riding hatchback in many ways. It ranks a respectable fourth place in its class, just behind the class-leading Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul and Honda HR-V. We like the Crosstrek for its high ground clearance for better off-road abilities, generous passenger space and smooth ride. Cargo space is a little small, though, and it's not as confidence-inspiring on a curvy road as some rivals.

We're also unimpressed by the current Crosstrek's weak engine and slow acceleration, but that may change for 2021. There are rumors that a new turbocharged engine could join the lineup, though we'd expect it would only be available in the more expensive models. As it stands, the 2020 Crosstrek's 152-horsepower engine takes an interminable 10.3 seconds to reach 60 mph.

If that new turbo engine does become a reality, there's a good chance that the Crosstrek could break into the top three in Edmunds' rankings for the class. We should have confirmation as we get closer to the summer, so watch this space.

Edmunds says

We like the Subaru Crosstrek. It's good, but its weak engine holds it back to the point where a Prius will legitimately out-accelerate it. There could be help on the horizon in the form of a more powerful engine option for 2021, so it might be worth it to wait until we get confirmation.

Ad
Build Your Crosstrek
120 people are viewing this car

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Crosstrek Articles

    Related 2021 Subaru Crosstrek info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model