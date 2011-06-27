  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(59)
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • relatively strong off-road capabilities
  • spacious cabin
  • fuel-efficient hybrid version.
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • tiresome CVT and engine noise
  • substandard sound systems.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek is a chiseled urban dirt runner based on the Impreza hatchback. It's worth a look if you're seeking versatility in a small package.

Vehicle overview

In automotive parlance, the term "crossover" refers to a vehicle that's based on a car's architecture rather than a truck's, but still has plenty of SUV-like functionality. Within the crossover SUV segment, there's a lot of variety, as some crossovers resemble traditional, burly SUVs while others, like the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek, are essentially wagons with jacked-up suspensions and toughened-up styling.

Subaru has been doing the crossover thing successfully for a long time with its Legacy-based Outback series. In that vein, its relatively new Crosstrek is essentially an Impreza hatchback with a raised suspension along with the obligatory rugged styling accents. As such, the all-wheel-drive Crosstrek is as adept at getting you to the trailhead on fun-filled weekends as it is taking you over crumbling pavement during the weekday grind.

As expected, all-wheel drive is standard, and the XV Crosstrek offers a choice of a five-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). In addition to riding 3 inches higher than the Impreza, the Crosstrek features beefed-up underpinnings, 8.7 inches of ground clearance and black plastic wheelwell flares (ostensibly to fend off and hide scratches while driving on trails). The simple interior is fitted with straightforward controls, good-quality materials and comfortable seats.

The big news this year is the introduction of the XV Crosstrek Hybrid. Subaru's first-ever hybrid model is a full hybrid, meaning it can propel itself at low speeds purely under electric power, which optimizes fuel economy in stop-and-go city traffic. The gain in fuel economy is modest, however -- Subaru's estimate pegs the Hybrid's combined fuel economy average at 31 mpg, just 3 mpg more than the non-hybrid model. Given its price premium, you'll certainly want to consider whether the Crosstrek Hybrid makes sense for you.

Overall, the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek's combination of all-wheel drive, wagonlike characteristics and enhanced off-road ability make it rather distinctive in the compact crossover class. The Nissan Juke is more fun to drive but comes up short on cargo space and versatility. The same is true for the 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman, which costs more but earns more style points than the Subaru. Only the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes close to the Crosstrek's ground clearance and cargo space. But of the two, the Subaru strikes us as a better all-around package.

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek models

The 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek is a five-passenger crossover available in 2.0i Premium, 2.0i Limited, Hybrid and Hybrid Touring trims.

Standard equipment on the 2.0i Premium includes 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, USB port and auxiliary jack.

The 2.0i Limited adds automatic headlights, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a rear seat fold-down armrest, a rearview camera and six speakers and a 4.3-inch LCD display for the audio system.

The Hybrid includes the 2.0i Limited features (minus the leather upholstery) and adds unique 17-inch wheels, chrome door handles, quick-ratio electric power steering, active grille shutters (to improve aerodynamics), foldable sideview mirrors with signal repeaters, keyless ignition/entry and an upgraded multifunction display.

The Hybrid Touring includes a sunroof, leather upholstery, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with voice controls, smartphone integration (Aha radio), HD radio and satellite radio.

The 2.0i Premium and Limited models can also be equipped with the optional sunroof and a package that includes the upgraded audio system and navigation system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Subaru XV Crosstrek sees the addition of a hybrid version to the lineup as well as smartphone integration (featuring Aha Internet radio) for Crosstreks equipped with the navigation system.

Performance & mpg

The regular 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek features a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed "boxer" four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard for the Premium trim and is coupled to an all-wheel-drive system with a 50/50 front/rear power distribution. Optional on the Premium and standard for the Limited is a CVT coupled to a different all-wheel-drive system that typically apportions more power to the front wheels but directs power rearward when traction is needed.

The Hybrid has the same engine running through the CVT and AWD system, and combines them with an electric motor that chips in an additional 13 hp and 48 lb-ft.

In Edmunds testing, a regular XV Crosstrek with the CVT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds. This is similar to the Outlander Sport and base Countryman, though the Countryman S and Juke are significantly quicker. We've yet to test the Hybrid.

Official EPA estimates for the XV Crosstrek stand at 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway) for the CVT, while the manual transmission reduces those numbers to 26 mpg combined (23/30). The XV Crosstrek Hybrid is the best of the bunch at 31 mpg combined (29/33).

Safety

The 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. A rearview camera comes standard on all but the 2.0i Premium trim but is included with the optional navigation system.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the XV Crosstrek the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Crosstrek's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the XV Crosstrek stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is a few feet longer than average.

Driving

Most 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek buyers will end up with the CVT, which takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission. And whether you're driving around town or on the highway, there's no hiding the fact that the CVT's top priority is to minimize fuel consumption. The downside is that acceleration is merely adequate, and you'll need to plan ahead for highway passing maneuvers. We've also found that the CVT's touchy response to gas pedal inputs can increase engine speed unnecessarily and exacerbate noise coming into the cabin from the engine bay during hard acceleration.

Dynamically, the XV Crosstrek is every bit a traditional Subaru, and it feels confident and composed on loose, slippery roads, where its all-wheel-drive and traction control systems make the XV's reactions fairly predictable. The Crosstrek's extra ground clearance also helps it glide through snowy streets and find all but the most remote surf breaks and trailheads. Subaru's tall wagon can be pretty fun on dry pavement, too, as its nicely tuned suspension gives it good balance around tight turns.

Interior

The Subaru XV Crosstrek follows a template similar to its Impreza counterpart, with a clean and minimalist interior design featuring simple, logically arranged controls. Dash and door panels are wrapped in soft-touch trim in an elegant (but slightly austere) presentation, and the cabin remains surprisingly well isolated from wind and tire noise on the highway.

The Impreza's sound systems are pretty awful, however. Audio quality is subpar and the available touchscreen infotainment interface, while an improvement over the base system, offers only small, finicky touchscreen icons and locks out some pretty basic audio functions while the car is in motion.

As befits a car built to inspire wandering and adventure, the XV Crosstrek is slightly roomier than a base Impreza and there's even plenty of room for 6-foot-tall drivers and passengers. With the rear seats up, the Crosstrek offers 22.3 cubic feet of storage space. Lower those seats and space jumps to 51.9 cubes. That's about 15 more cubic feet of space compared to the Juke and 10 more than the Mini Cooper Countryman. A flat load floor means you're able to maximize most of that additional space. The Hybrid rates only slightly less in this regard, as the battery pack located beneath the cargo floor only reduces cargo capacity by 1.7 cubic feet.

5(32%)
4(26%)
3(17%)
2(10%)
1(15%)
3.5
59 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love THIS car!
holderad,01/27/2014
I love my 2014 Plasma Green Crosstrek Hybrid. My one word description: Awesome! The hybrid system works significantly better than any hybrid I test drove. It is used for power / torque augmentation more than fully powering the car most of the time. I think Subaru under-reported their MPG figures on purpose. The car is not even broken in, and I'm getting almost 38 MPG highway and so far about 31.7 MPG with downtown driving. The car does some kinda magic with the CVT and that electric motor. It is seamless. The car has "the pull" at all speeds that it's all gas brother just doesn't. I mean, you can feel the surge at highway speeds when you stand on it to pass. The symmetrical AWD is fantastic!
XV Hybrid Gulf Coast
ts45,02/09/2014
XV Hybrid since 12/28/2013, Satin White Pearl, St.trim. Our first Subaru, had several Honda's in the past..My wife is main driver, have taken plenty of opportunity to drive myself. We are really happy with our purchase, test drove the 2014 Forester and 2014 non hybrid XV, both nice but were sold on the Hybrids ride and refinement. The base Audio system has been nice, a good quality CD recording sounds fine, a bad CD one, badÂ Blue tooth is working well, takes a little time to Pair.This is our first CVT Transmission, very impressed, love it. Hill climbs are really smooth and quiet, no sudden gear change, plenty of torque, love the CVT. Have observed Gas MPG 33+, about 50/50 City/HGWY.
Just what I was looking for
antiquity,10/26/2013
Lots of "compact" SUVs out there, and almost all of them are boring and bland. While no drag racer, this car is fun to drive, has exciting styling, and is just the right size. Also, it has a unique look and size that isn't quite an SUV, more like a sports wagon/SUV cross. You get a lot for the money - heated leather seats, Navigation, moonroof, backup camera - compared to other cars. Plus, the raised clearance, cool wheels, and great gas mileage (at at 27 MPG mostly on short trips and city driving). The drive feels very secure, and the shift paddles are fun to use. The engine does rev high and won't get you 0 - 60 in a record time, but the car feels punchy, spry, and turns on a dime.
Wow, I Get To Be The First Reviewer
the_craw,01/26/2014
I purchased the Hybrid Touring about a month ago, and have over 1,400 miles on it. For context, I live in the Northeast, and the weather has been brutal pretty much each day since I've owned it. The car drives really nicely. It is quiet, and the steering has good feedback without being overly stiff. It also has a nice exterior look. Traction has been great. As far as the mileage, it has been disappointing. It has averaged about 27 MPG. Like I said, the weather has been really cold, and it is only 1,400 miles, so that might be holding it back. Even with highway only trips I have not been able to average over 29MPG, and I'm not a super fast driver.
See all 59 reviews of the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
29 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Things aren't going as planned.

Water surges over the hood of the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid as we motor it through a river with baseball-sized chunks of ice floating ominously near its door handles. Just minutes earlier, a huge rut in the path — and that's being generous — left a half-dozen cars high-centered, teetering on their floor pans, tires pawing at air.

Subaru innocently expected Iceland in November to be an ideal environment to show off its first-ever hybrid car. Instead, 90 mph wind gusts constantly blow snow over the path, and the water crossings are all deeper than anyone anticipated. "We wanted the circumstances to be a 9.5 out of 10 for difficulty. What we got was a 13," one Subaru representative laments.

In-House Hybrid System
Still, a little perspective. We're driving in conditions that would strand many vehicles, yet with a little assistance, the Subarus just keep on keepin'-on. But what exactly are we driving? The XV Crosstrek Hybrid pries open a heretofore underrepresented niche of hybrid-dom: the affordable all-wheel-drive hybrid station wagon with a lift kit. Based on the don't-call-it-an-Impreza XV Crosstrek, the Hybrid introduces the gas-electric Subaru to the world.

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru developed its hybrid system in-house and in doing so kept things relatively simple. A 13.4-horsepower electric motor was engineered into the tail end of the company's continuously variable transmission (CVT), while a 0.55-kWh nickel-metal hydride battery finds its way into the trunk floor. Though a lithium-ion battery would have been much smaller and lighter, Subaru brass cite cost as an issue.

Revisions to the 2.0-liter flat-4 gasoline engine include a bump in compression ratio (now 10.8:1, up from 10.5:1) and new heads with revised exhaust port geometry.

The hybrid system's combined power rises to 160 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 163 pound-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm. These numbers represent peak gains of 12 hp and 18 lb-ft over the non-hybrid XV, which smacks of small potatoes until you consider that the base car develops its peak torque way up at 4,200 rpm. Thus, the electrified XV Crosstrek Hybrid feels punchy at low revs despite its 300-pound weight gain over the non-hybrid XV Crosstrek.

Chassis Tweaks
The Hybrid's 225/55R17 all-season tires had been swapped in favor of dedicated winter tires for our drive, so it was hard to say if the Hybrid's 3,451-pound curb weight noticeably influences the car's handling character. Nevertheless, Subaru says the Hybrid handles more sharply than non-hybrids and backs it up with hardware changes. Hybrid models get a quicker steering ratio (14.0:1 compared to 15.5:1 in non-hybrids) and a larger rear stabilizer bar than non-hybrids, in addition to retuned dampers and stiffer front lower control arm bushings.

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

For sure, the XV Crosstrek's ample 8.7-inch ground clearance and AWD abetted the tires in traversing the Icelandic terrain. Subaru's CVT-based AWD system uses an electronically controlled hydraulic clutch pack to bias torque where it's needed. It's an effective setup for blasting up snow-covered hillsides, as we found out. Once stuck in snow, however, the CVT doesn't switch rapidly enough between Drive and Reverse (and back) to facilitate rocking the car free.

Based on feedback from existing XV Crosstrek owners regarding that car's noise levels, Subaru added sound-deadening measures like a thicker front floor pan, more sound insulation and quieter glass. These changes will also show up on 2014 model year non-hybrid XV Crosstreks, too.

Small Fuel Economy Improvement
Go easy on the right pedal and the XV Crosstrek Hybrid will propel itself solely on EV power up to speeds of about 13 mph, at which point the gas engine springs to life to help things along. It's a commendably seamless transition. Likewise, the hybrid's regenerative braking is unobtrusive, with a minimum of synthetic-ness to the pedal feel.

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this hybrid is its fuel economy, and not in a good way, unfortunately. The hybrid manages 31 mpg combined (29 city/33 highway), a gain of just 3 mpg over the standard XV Crosstrek. With its $3,000 price premium (the hybrid starts at $26,820 with destination) the hybrid's payback period based on fuel savings pencils out to more than 15 years.

The extra cash commanded by the hybrid does net some unique features like automatic climate control and keyless entry/ignition. Want more? The XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring model adds a sunroof, navigation and leather and costs $30,120 with destination.

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

The Hybrid's bulky battery pack elbows aside space for other things, so there's a slight reduction in cargo volume (now 21.3 cubic feet, down from 22.5) and, as with most hybrid cars, the spare tire is history. Also, the hybrid's fuel tank shrinks to 13.7 gallons, so despite the slightly better fuel economy, range is a touch less than the non-hybrid version.

Subaru played it safe with the hybrid system in the XV Crosstrek Hybrid. While its increase in low-end thrust is welcome, the fuel economy improvement is too modest for the cost and attendant weight and space compromises of its hybrid battery. Still, it'll serve you well if you decide to venture off the beaten Pjórsárdalsvegur onto a closed road in Landmannalaugar right when a snowstorm rolls in.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Overview

The Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek is offered in the following submodels: XV Crosstrek SUV, XV Crosstrek Hybrid. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium is priced between $11,997 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 18982 and114283 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited is priced between $12,995 and$15,891 with odometer readings between 60644 and103437 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid is priced between $12,990 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 69300 and69300 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring is priced between $16,999 and$16,999 with odometer readings between 53810 and53810 miles.

