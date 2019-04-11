Choosing the best pickup truck for towing can require some research. Obviously, the truck needs to have a high enough trailering limit for the task at hand, but you also need to factor in how much truck you can afford. There's also the size of the truck and deciding on whether you want features like towing cameras, trailer tire pressure monitoring, and even advanced driver assistance systems to make the experience much smoother. Luckily, there are many great choices for a small, midsize, large or heavy-duty truck.

Best Trucks for Towing

Edmunds rates trucks in the four categories mentioned above: small, midsize, large and heavy-duty. Small pickups are the least capable, but properly equipped, you can still hitch up a small trailer. Midsize trucks have higher towing ratings while being maneuverable enough to fit in just about any parking space. Large light-duty pickups have more cargo, passenger, and trailering capability, and they're very popular with buyers as a result. And the heavy-duty segment puts hard work above all else, trading some comfort and around-town maneuverability for huge towing numbers. The rankings below reflect the best blend of comfort and capability in each class, making the decision process that much simpler.