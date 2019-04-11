Skip to main content
Best Trucks for Towing

The highest towing-capacity pickup trucks for 2024

April 1st, 2024

Choosing the best pickup truck for towing can require some research. Obviously, the truck needs to have a high enough trailering limit for the task at hand, but you also need to factor in how much truck you can afford. There's also the size of the truck and deciding on whether you want features like towing cameras, trailer tire pressure monitoring, and even advanced driver assistance systems to make the experience much smoother. Luckily, there are many great choices for a small, midsize, large or heavy-duty truck.

Best Trucks for Towing

Edmunds rates trucks in the four categories mentioned above: small, midsize, large and heavy-duty. Small pickups are the least capable, but properly equipped, you can still hitch up a small trailer. Midsize trucks have higher towing ratings while being maneuverable enough to fit in just about any parking space. Large light-duty pickups have more cargo, passenger, and trailering capability, and they're very popular with buyers as a result. And the heavy-duty segment puts hard work above all else, trading some comfort and around-town maneuverability for huge towing numbers. The rankings below reflect the best blend of comfort and capability in each class, making the decision process that much simpler.

Best Small Trucks for Towing

  1. With a higher base and optional towing capacity, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is the best small truck for towing, followed closely by the Ford Maverick. Both trucks are based on unibody chassis (shared with the Hyundai Tucson and Ford Bronco Sport, respectively). So while their towing ratings aren't as high in comparison to other trucks, they make up for it with nimble around-town performance and efficiency.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $28,275
    Maximum towing capacity:
    5,000 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,411 pounds
    Combined mpg:
    22-23

    2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $25,410
    Maximum towing capacity:
    4,000 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,500 pounds
    Combined mpg:
    21-37

    2024 Ford Maverick

  4. Compare Small Trucks for Towing

Also Consider
Best Midsize Trucks for Towing

  1. The best midsize truck for towing is the Chevrolet Colorado. This Edmunds Top Rated 2024 award winner can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Not far behind is the redesigned 2024 Ford Ranger, which can tow 7,500 pounds and has much-improved ride comfort and interior quality.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $31,095
    Maximum towing capacity:
    7,700 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,684 pounds
    Combined mpg:
    16-22

    2024 Chevrolet Colorado

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $34,265
    Maximum towing capacity:
    7,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,805 pounds
    Combined mpg:
    17-22

    2024 Ford Ranger

  4. Compare Midsize Trucks for Towing

Best Large Trucks for Towing

  1. Believe it or not, the best-selling vehicle on the market is also the best large truck for towing: the Ford F-150. Available in a staggering array of bed sizes, cab configurations, trim levels and powertrains, the popular Ford F-150 can tow up to 13,500 pounds. The new-for-2025 Ram 1500 does its best to unseat the F-150 with bold styling, a high-quality interior, and up to 11,580 pounds of towing ability thanks to a new turbocharged inline-six.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $38,765
    Maximum towing capacity:
    13,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    2,445 pounds
    Combined mpg:
    12-23

    2024 Ford F-150

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $42,270
    Maximum towing capacity:
    11,580 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    2,300 pounds
    Combined mpg:
    17-23

    2024 Ram 1500

  4. Compare Large Trucks for Towing

Best Heavy-Duty Trucks for Towing

  1. If the towing roster regularly includes a fifth-wheel horse trailer or a three-axle Airstream, then a heavy-duty truck is likely the best choice, offering more power and stability for bigger loads. And the best heavy-duty truck for towing is the Ram 2500, with a healthy 19,990-pound towing capacity. The Ram's classy interior and optional Cummins turbodiesel inline-six add to its appeal, but nipping at its heels is the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. With a tech-focused interior, extensive array of optional trailering cameras, and 22,500-pound towing cap, the heavy Chevy may be more appealing to those with big stuff to lug.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $47,245
    Maximum towing capacity:
    19,990 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    4,000 pounds

    2024 Ram 2500

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $46,395
    Maximum towing capacity:
    22,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    3,689 pounds

    2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

  4. Compare Heavy-Duty Trucks for Towing

Best Diesel Trucks for Towing

  1. Diesel engines have the unique distinction of being torquey and fuel-efficient, making them a great choice if you have a big trailer to haul long distances. The diesel engines fitted to heavy-duty trucks can make upward of 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Diesel engines cost a bit more up front, and while they're generally pretty reliable, routine maintenance can be costly. But if the fuel savings and capability are worth it, here are some of the best diesels for towing.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $61,450
    Maximum towing capacity:
    40,000 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    6,457 pounds

    2024 Ford F-450 Super Duty

  3. Starting price (including destination fee and diesel option):
    $58,045
    Maximum towing capacity:
    37,090 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity (diesel):
    6,560 pounds

    2024 Ram 3500

  4. Starting price (including destination fee and diesel option):
    $53,485
    Maximum towing capacity:
    13,300 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    2,240 pounds
    Combined mpg:
    24-25

    2024 GMC Sierra 1500

  5. Compare Heavy-Duty Trucks for Towing

