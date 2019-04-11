Jump To:
Best Trucks for Towing
The highest towing-capacity pickup trucks for 2024
April 1st, 2024
Best Small Trucks for Towing
With a higher base and optional towing capacity, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is the best small truck for towing, followed closely by the Ford Maverick. Both trucks are based on unibody chassis (shared with the Hyundai Tucson and Ford Bronco Sport, respectively). So while their towing ratings aren't as high in comparison to other trucks, they make up for it with nimble around-town performance and efficiency.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $28,275
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 5,000 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 1,411 pounds
- Combined mpg:
- 22-23
2024 Hyundai Santa CruzThe sharply styled Hyundai Santa Cruz comes with either a naturally aspirated 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a turbocharged version of the engine making 281 horses. Go for the turbo and you'll get a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, versus a still… respectable 3,500 pounds for the base engine. The Santa Cruz also has an available rolling bed cover that keeps cargo locked out of sight. There's also a waterproof trunk under the bed floor for added storage. Tight rear legroom seat is the truck's main downside.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $25,410
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 4,000 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 1,500 pounds
- Combined mpg:
- 21-37
2024 Ford MaverickCompared to the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Maverick is a more conventional-looking small truck. It notably offers an available hybrid powertrain that gets an impressive 37 mpg combined and a total of 191 horsepower. Towing capacity for the front-wheel-drive-only… hybrid is just 1,500 pounds, making it a good option for those who confine their cargo-hauling needs to the bed alone. The standard 2.0-liter turbocharged engine makes 250 hp and can tow up to 4,000 pounds when equipped with all-wheel drive and a towing package.
Also Consider
Best Midsize Trucks for Towing
The best midsize truck for towing is the Chevrolet Colorado. This Edmunds Top Rated 2024 award winner can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Not far behind is the redesigned 2024 Ford Ranger, which can tow 7,500 pounds and has much-improved ride comfort and interior quality.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $31,095
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 7,700 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 1,684 pounds
- Combined mpg:
- 16-22
2024 Chevrolet ColoradoThe 2024 Chevrolet Colorado offers just one engine -- a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder -- but with a power output of up to 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft, we doubt buyers will complain much. The Colorado only comes in a crew-cab, short-bed body style, and… every trim is nicely equipped. Even the base WT has a large 11.3-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Look for a Colorado with the optional Advanced Trailering package, which adds a trailer hitch, wiring harness, a trailer brake controller and more.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $34,265
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 7,500 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 1,805 pounds
- Combined mpg:
- 17-22
2024 Ford RangerThe 2024 Ford Ranger has a smoother ride, nicer interior, and better tech than its predecessor. A standard 2.3-liter turbo-four with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft provides strong, smooth acceleration, and the ride is better than before too. Inside, there's a… 10.1-inch infotainment screen with the option to upgrade to a full 12 inches. The Ranger also offers Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and the bed is just over 4 feet wide at the wheel housings, making it easier to haul sheets of plywood or drywall. There's also a hardcore off-road trim called the Raptor, which gets a 405-hp turbo V6, greater wheel travel, and a wider track for high-speed desert running.
Best Large Trucks for Towing
Believe it or not, the best-selling vehicle on the market is also the best large truck for towing: the Ford F-150. Available in a staggering array of bed sizes, cab configurations, trim levels and powertrains, the popular Ford F-150 can tow up to 13,500 pounds. The new-for-2025 Ram 1500 does its best to unseat the F-150 with bold styling, a high-quality interior, and up to 11,580 pounds of towing ability thanks to a new turbocharged inline-six.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $38,765
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 13,500 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 2,445 pounds
- Combined mpg:
- 12-23
2024 Ford F-150Fresh off a face-lift for 2024, the F-150 is the most popular vehicle in America for good reason. Whether in base XL or high-spec Platinum trim, the F-150 is an excellent workhorse. There are also lots of available comfort and convenience features, including a… pop-out center console desk, and an intuitive 13.2-inch infotainment display. There's even an available onboard generator that can kick out up to 7.2 kW, more than enough juice to power tools for job sites or keep your fridge running and your lights on during blackouts.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $42,270
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 11,580 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 2,300 pounds
- Combined mpg:
- 17-23
2024 Ram 1500Fresh off a very significant refresh for the 2025 model year, the Ram 1500 has lost one of its most recognizable features -- the Hemi V8. But don't be too sad. The new truck's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six is every bit as capable as its legendary… predecessor, with 420 horsepower in low-output form or 540 hp for the truly power-hungry. The Ram 1500 has a smooth-riding suspension and high-quality interior that give even base models the feel of a nicely tuned SUV. Also new this year are available tech features like hands-free driving assistance and a passenger-side infotainment touchscreen.
Best Heavy-Duty Trucks for Towing
If the towing roster regularly includes a fifth-wheel horse trailer or a three-axle Airstream, then a heavy-duty truck is likely the best choice, offering more power and stability for bigger loads. And the best heavy-duty truck for towing is the Ram 2500, with a healthy 19,990-pound towing capacity. The Ram's classy interior and optional Cummins turbodiesel inline-six add to its appeal, but nipping at its heels is the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. With a tech-focused interior, extensive array of optional trailering cameras, and 22,500-pound towing cap, the heavy Chevy may be more appealing to those with big stuff to lug.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $47,245
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 19,990 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 4,000 pounds
2024 Ram 2500The 2024 Ram 2500 boasts a smooth ride for a heavy-duty truck, impressive capability and a roomy cab with upscale materials. But the Ram 2500 can also tackle some big tasks thanks to its optional 370-horsepower, 850-lb-ft Cummins turbodiesel inline-six. Torque… arrives low in the powerband, making long hauls and heavy loads an easy task. Spending time with one, it becomes easy to see why Ram devotees really love their trucks.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $46,395
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 22,500 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 3,689 pounds
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDWhen Chevrolet redesigned its Silverado HD for 2020, the results were less than impressive. The robust chassis and powertrain were nice, but the dated interior and technology held the truck back. Thank goodness there's a new cabin on LT and above trims for the… 2024 Silverado HD because, in one fell swoop, the truck's gone from the back of the pack to near the front. Other additions for this model year include available adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring that work with a trailer in tow.
Best Diesel Trucks for Towing
Diesel engines have the unique distinction of being torquey and fuel-efficient, making them a great choice if you have a big trailer to haul long distances. The diesel engines fitted to heavy-duty trucks can make upward of 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Diesel engines cost a bit more up front, and while they're generally pretty reliable, routine maintenance can be costly. But if the fuel savings and capability are worth it, here are some of the best diesels for towing.
- Starting price (including destination fee):
- $61,450
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 40,000 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 6,457 pounds
2024 Ford F-450 Super DutyWith 1,050 lb-ft of torque spinning from its turbocharged 6.7-liter V8, the Ford F-450 has the highest towing rating of any consumer pickup on the market today: 40,000 pounds. Not only is the engine stout, the rest of the truck boasts a dually rear axle, stiff… high-strength steel frame, and commercial-grade 19.5-inch aluminum wheels. It's definitely overkill for most truck buyers, but if you need the highest towing capacity possible, the Ford F-450 is it.
- Starting price (including destination fee and diesel option):
- $58,045
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 37,090 pounds
- Maximum payload capacity (diesel):
- 6,560 pounds
2024 Ram 3500The Ram 3500 gives you plenty of power to tow, with an available high-output Cummins turbodiesel that produces 1,075 lb-ft of torque. Ram doesn't confine that option to a single body style either -- if you want a loaded-down 3500 Limited with single rear… wheels, you can still have the highest torque rating of any pickup available. The high-output diesel can also tow up to 37,090 pounds in dual-rear-wheel form, making it incredibly capable as well.
- Starting price (including destination fee and diesel option):
- $53,485
- Maximum towing capacity:
- 13,300 pounds
- Maximum payload:
- 2,240 pounds
- Combined mpg:
- 24-25
2024 GMC Sierra 1500Your only options for a diesel in a light-duty truck are the GMC Sierra 1500 and its mechanically identical Chevy Silverado 1500 cousin. Luckily, this small-displacement diesel is pretty sweet. The 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six found in the light-duty Sierra… makes 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, enabling a towing capacity of 13,300 pounds. The Sierra diesel also gets excellent fuel economy, up to 29 mpg on the highway.
