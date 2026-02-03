What Are the Cheapest Electric Cars?

Most affordable EVs for 2026

2026 Nissan Leaf Driving

Jump menu: Electric cars | Electric SUVs | Luxury electric | Plug-in hybrids

Most affordable electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids for 2026

The Nissan Leaf is once again the cheapest electric vehicle on the market. And for 2026, it has been completely redesigned and now offers a lot more range. In other news, the federal EV tax credit of up to $7,500 is no more. Thankfully, some automakers have lowered prices to keep their EVs affordable. We've gathered up the least expensive electric vehicles you can buy today, including both mainstream and luxury picks. When possible, we've included range results from the Edmunds EV Range Test to give you a better sense of how far these vehicles can travel on a single charge. We even cover plug-in hybrids in case you're not quite ready for the full EV experience.

Cheapest electric cars

2026 Nissan Leaf

2026 Nissan Leaf Platinum+ Action
Search EV tax credits and rebates in your area
See Electric Vehicle Rebates

Am I Ready for an EV?

  • EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet)
  • Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 in
  • Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more 
Need to install a charger at home?
Get a free quote

One of the first mass-market electric vehicles remains one of the cheapest options for 2026, even though the redesigned version is priced higher than the outgoing model. One big change is that the Leaf has shape-shifted from a hatchback to something with crossover vibes — for the record, we're still classifying it as a car. The Leaf also switches to the popular Tesla-style NACS port, which replaces the old car's rare CHAdeMO charging interface. All Leaf models currently on sale use the same battery, a 75-kWh pack capable of up to 303 miles of range on the S+ model. (Other configurations come in at 288 miles and 259 miles.) A cheaper base model using a 52-kWh battery will follow at some point. In Edmunds' testing, a Leaf Platinum+ model with an EPA range estimate of 259 miles achieved 310 miles.

Starting price: $31,485

Base model range: 303 miles

Shop all new Nissan Leaf EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Nissan Leaf review

2026 Tesla Model 3

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard front 3/4

Tesla's entry-level model received a much-needed update for the 2024 model year that included a more refined suspension, tweaked aerodynamics, and a rear touchscreen for the backseat passengers. When we drove the latest Model 3, one of the first things we noticed was the improvement in cabin quality and aesthetics. The base rear-wheel-drive Long Range Model 3 has an EPA-estimated range of 363 miles, while the Long Range All-Wheel Drive carries an estimate of 346 miles. However, both models fell short of their EPA figures in our testing. We only got 232 miles out of the base model, while the All-Wheel Drive version went 338 miles on a single charge. A more bare-bones Standard model with a 321-mile range joins the existing Long Range duo (which have been rechristened Premium), bringing the base price down several thousand dollars.

Starting price: $38,630

Base model range: 321 miles

Shop all new Tesla Model 3 EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Tesla Model 3 review

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 front 3/4

Hyundai's electric Ioniq 6 sedan shares its mechanicals with the delightful Ioniq 5 crossover but has a bit less space inside, especially when it comes to rear headroom and cargo capacity. This somewhat unusual design gets an update for 2026 that brings a cleaner front end but the same wind-cheating profile. Hyundai hasn't shared all of the range details yet, but a previous dual-motor Ioniq 6 Limited managed 303 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, beating its EPA estimate by 33 miles. Expect the updated 2026 model to at least meet that result; pricing shouldn't stray too much from 2025 levels either.

Starting price: $39,095 (2025)

Base model range: 240 miles (2025)

Shop all new Hyundai Ioniq 6 EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

Cheapest electric SUVs

2026 Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric

With the focus now shifted to Hyundai's Ioniq lineup of EVs, the Hyundai Kona Electric for 2026 drops down to a single trim, what was previously the base model. That means you'll only be able to get the Kona EV with the standard battery pack, which is good for an EPA-estimated range of 200 miles. We've only tested the Kona Electric with the now-discontinued larger battery pack, which outdid its EPA range estimate, so there's hope the remaining model can also travel a bit farther on a charge than advertised. Even if so, it's probably best kept to around-town use.

Starting price: $34,470 (2025)

Base model range: 200 miles (2025)

Shop all new Hyundai Kona Electric EVs for sale
Read our Hyundai Kona Electric review

2026 Toyota bZ

2026 Toyota bZ front 3/4

Toyota's compact electric crossover sees big changes for 2026, including a shorter name (it used to be bZ4X), longer range and lower prices. The range leader is also the least expensive model, a front-wheel-drive version with the smaller of two battery packs — it has an EPA range estimate of 314 miles, while other configurations go as low as 236 miles. Toyota also cleaned up the styling a bit and there's more power on tap now as well.

Starting price: $36,350

Base model range: 314 miles

Shop all new Toyota bZ EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota bZ review

2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV

2026 Chevy Equinox EV

The Equinox EV is a practical compact SUV with available all-wheel drive. It shares a name but little else with its gas-powered counterpart, the Equinox SUV, and it sits below the Blazer EV in Chevy's electric vehicle lineup. The Equinox EV offers comfort and an EPA-estimated range of 319 miles in base front-wheel-drive form, which Edmunds' testing exceeded, reaching an outstanding 356 miles. This user-friendly EV is a great option for those new to electric vehicles.

Starting price: $36,495

Base model range: 319 miles

Shop all new Chevrolet Equinox EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV review

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited Rear 3/4

With exterior styling that makes it look like something out of a sci-fi movie, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 impresses with a comfortable cabin loaded with the latest tech and safety features. In Edmunds' testing, a pre-face-lift Ioniq 5 in its dual-motor configuration traveled 270 miles on a single charge, exceeding its EPA estimate by 14 miles. The standard-range model with only one electric motor is the cheapest available and has an EPA-estimated range of 245 miles. Hyundai dropped the Ioniq 5's price significantly for 2026 — $7,600 for the SE Standard Range — making it an even better value.

Starting price: $36,600

Base model range: 245 miles

Shop all new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special action

A Mustang in name only, the Mach-E is still pretty fun to drive and offers more room for people and stuff than its two-door namesake. Range estimates depend on the powertrain and battery configuration, with a low of 240 miles to 320 miles at the high end. In Edmunds' testing, an all-wheel-drive Premium model with the extended-range battery managed 301 miles, 1 more mile than its EPA estimate.

Starting price: $39,840

Base model range: 260 miles (2025)

Shop all new Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E review

2026 Subaru Solterra

2026 Subaru Solterra driving

Look familiar? The Subaru Solterra was co-developed with the Toyota bZ that's higher up on this list, and the two share a striking resemblance as a result. Subaru doesn't offer a front-wheel-drive Solterra, which explains the price jump and range drop compared to its Toyota counterpart. Like the bZ, the Solterra gets a raft of upgrades for 2026, including more power and improved range. The base 233-hp version has an EPA range estimate of 288 miles, while the 338-horse version isn't far behind with a 278-mile estimate.

Starting price: $39,945

Base model range: 288 miles

Shop all new Subaru Solterra EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Subaru Solterra review

2026 Kia Niro EV

Kia Niro EV

The Kia Niro EV traveled 280 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, handily beating its 253-mile EPA estimate. That said, it's more expensive and smaller than some of the other options on this list, and its tech has been surpassed at this point. What you do get is a long list of standard features, a spacious cargo hold and a modern design. Step up to the Wave model, and you get Kia's Highway Driving Assist 2, a form of adaptive cruise control that adds automatic lane changing on top of its lane-centering and speed-keeping functionality. 

Starting price: $41,045 (2025)

Base model range: 253 miles (2025)

Shop all new Kia Niro EVs for sale
Read our Kia Niro EV review

2026 Tesla Model Y

2026 Tesla Model Y Standard front 3/4

The Tesla Model Y is the best-selling electric vehicle in North America, and like the Model 3 sedan it recently received some significant updates. The latest version has a sleeker exterior, enhanced interior amenities and improved efficiency. There's also a new base Standard trim that skips a few features in return for a lower asking price and slightly less range. In Edmunds' testing, the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive model hit its 327-mile EPA range estimate on the nose. 

Starting price: $41,630

Base model range: 321 miles

Shop all new Tesla Model Y EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Tesla Model Y review

Cheapest luxury electric cars and SUVs

2026 Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

The smallest Volvo EV sees a single-motor version join the lineup for 2026, bringing the price down and estimated range up. But there's no getting around the cramped rear seat, and the short-ish electric range might be an issue for some. A dual-motor EX30 managed 256 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, 3 miles better than its EPA estimate. If you generally travel solo or with one passenger and don't need to go far, the EX30 may be worth a look.

Starting price: $40,245

Base model range: 261 miles

Shop all new Volvo EX30 EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Volvo EX30 Review

2026 Lexus RZ

Lexus RZ 500e Exterior Front 3/4

The Lexus RZ is a fancier version of the Toyota bZ mentioned above. It also gets some welcome updates for 2026, chief among them more power and longer range, and there's a new RZ 550e F Sport model that makes 408 hp. The most tame version is the front-wheel-drive RZ 350e, which carries an EPA range estimate of 302 miles. Like the bZ and the Subaru Solterra, the updated RZ now features a NACS plug, which opens it up to Tesla's vast Supercharger network for easy road-tripping.

Starting price: $47,295

Base model range: 302 miles

Shop all new Lexus RZ EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Lexus RZ review

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a newcomer to the EV arena, with its 2026 redesign including a battery-only version for the first time. The rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ has a staggering EPA range estimate of 374 miles and packs 268 hp, which Mercedes says is good for a 6.6-second sprint to 60 mph. Opt for the all-wheel-drive CLA 350, and estimated range drops to a still-respectable 312 miles. Along with new "four-door coupe" sheetmetal, the CLA packs the latest iteration of the MBUX infotainment system. To stay current, the CLA also receives an AI infusion from ChatGPT and Google Gemini, so you can have a conversation with the car while those miles tick by.

Starting price: $48,600

Base model range: 374 miles

Shop all new Mercedes-Benz CLA for sale
Read our 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA review

2026 Audi Q4 E-tron

Audi Q4 E-tron

Audi's cheapest electric vehicle is also one of the brand's most affordable cars regardless of powertrain. It's based on the Volkswagen ID.4, but it's nicer than the VW in almost every way. The interior materials are a step above, and the infotainment system is much easier to use than the ID.4's sometimes finicky setup. Other luxury EVs offer more performance and range, but we got 261 miles of range out of the Q4 E-tron 55 model, besting its EPA estimate of 258 miles. The least expensive version, the single-motor Q4 E-tron 45, has an EPA-estimated range of 288 miles, which isn't too shabby.

Starting price: $51,095

Base model range: 288 miles

Shop all new Audi Q4 E-tron EVs for sale
Read our Audi Q4 E-tron review

2026 Cadillac Optiq

Cadillac Optiq

Positioned below the Lyriq in Cadillac's electric lineup, the Optiq compact luxury electric SUV was new for 2025. Pricing drops a few grand this year thanks to the addition of a rear-wheel-drive entry-level model, making it a little more enticing — a sleek design and the brand's signature high-tech interior with a curved digital display and premium materials help as well. The base rear-wheel-drive Optiq has a 317-mile EPA range estimate, while the all-wheel-drive version isn't far behind at 303 miles. (There's also a super-powerful Optiq V, but that's neither cheap nor particularly efficient.) In the Edmunds EV Range Test, the dual-motor Optiq beat its EPA estimate by a good margin, eking out 339 miles on a single charge. The new rear-wheel-drive model is likely to surpass that.

Starting price: $52,395

Base model range: 317 miles

Shop all new Cadillac Optiq EVs for sale
Read our 2026 Cadillac Optiq review

Cheapest plug-in hybrids

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

If you haven't been paying attention, the Prius is cool now, and the plug-in hybrid model (formerly called the Prius Prime) is one of the cheapest PHEVs on sale today. This legendary hybrid has incredible fuel economy, with the EPA estimating 48 mpg combined and an all-electric range of 40 miles on the base model. The Prius Plug-in Hybrid is the perfect middle ground between a hybrid and a full EV, making it a great choice for someone getting into electrification for the first time. 

Starting price: $34,970

EV range: 40-45 miles (2025)

Hybrid mpg: 48-52 mpg combined

Shop all new Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid review

2026 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

If you're interested in a Kia Niro, you can save some money and avoid range anxiety by choosing the plug-in hybrid over the EV model. And you'll still be able to run errands on electricity alone because the Niro Plug-in Hybrid gets up to 33 miles on a single charge per the EPA; we saw just a little less in our standardized testing. Like the EV, the plug-in Niro gets an impressive cabin full of the latest tech, and it's available only with front-wheel drive.

Starting price: $35,935 (2025)

EV range: 33 miles

Hybrid mpg: 48 mpg

Shop all new Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrids for sale
Read our Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid review

2026 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

Ford stopped building the Escape late last year, but there should be enough stock to last at least partway through 2026. The plug-in hybrid version comes in a single well-equipped trim with a 37-mile EPA range estimate. In Edmunds' testing, however, the Escape Plug-in fell about 6 miles shy of that figure in mixed driving. You should still have enough range to get you to work and back on electricity alone, and the PHEV is more efficient than the Escape Hybrid when the engine does kick in. At 8.1 seconds to 60 mph, the Escape PHEV is no scorcher, but power is adequate if you don't have a lead foot.

Starting price: $36,895

EV range: 37 miles

Hybrid mpg: 40 mpg

Shop all new Ford Escape SUVs for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid review

2026 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid

2025 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai ensures the Tucson PHEV stands out with its angular design and exceptional fuel economy. Plug-in models also come standard with all-wheel drive. Its EPA ratings say it can get up to 35 mpg combined and travel up to 33 miles on the battery alone. In Edmunds' testing, the Tucson PHEV made it 29.3 miles on a charge and returned 37.2 mpg. This is a comfortable, practical plug-in crossover that will please but not amaze its driver.

Starting price: $41,925

EV range: 33 miles

Hybrid mpg: 35 mpg

Shop all new Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid review

2026 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

2026 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

Don't love the Tucson's angles? For just a little more money, you can get Kia's take on the compact plug-in hybrid SUV. The Tucson and Sportage share a platform and mechanicals but are differentiated by styling — the Sportage's looks are aggressive but less divisive. Assuming you like the sheetmetal, the plug-in Sportage's cherry on top is an EPA combined rating that's 1 mpg better. Not bad for an extra $60. 

Starting price: $41,985

EV range: 33 miles

Hybrid mpg: 36 mpg

Shop all new Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid review

Fuel cost: Electric cars vs. gas cars

Comparing the costs of electricity required to run an electric car versus the costs of gasoline to power a regular car is still an arcane science with many variables. Charging at home overnight, for example, allows you to charge at off-peak hours, reducing your costs. If you charge during the day, you'll see those rates jump. If you often charge at work or an outside charging station, you'll need an account with one of the growing numbers of charging networks. Generally speaking, electricity costs less than gasoline and its pricing is more stable. But there's a learning curve to understanding when it's cheapest to tap into the grid to top up your EV. 

Fully electric cars vs. plug-in hybrids

Electric cars are just that: cars powered solely by electricity stored in a battery pack. Plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, use a regular gasoline engine paired with a battery pack and electric motor. The battery pack can be recharged from an electrical outlet or charging station, but it can also store energy recaptured during braking. Usually, the battery pack on a plug-in runs out of electricity within 20–40 miles, at which point the gas engine takes over, so you never need to worry about running out of juice. Full EVs require more thought, route planning, and an evolving knowledge of the location of charging stations. (Most onboard navigation systems can help locate stations and eliminate the guesswork in unfamiliar areas.) 

Next steps

For many buyers, an electric car makes perfect sense. Even drivers with average commutes can often make it through a full workweek on a single charge. Electric cars offer a clean commuting alternative and are often eligible to use carpool lanes with a single driver. And today's electric cars range from mainstream compact picks to vehicles with luxury-grade sport and comfort, so there's something for every budget. For drivers not quite ready to take the all-electric plunge, plug-in hybrids are an excellent alternative. When you're ready to explore the world of plug-in and electric cars, Edmunds can help you research EVs and find a great deal in your area. 

FAQs

How much are electric cars?

On the low end of the spectrum, you have cars like the Nissan Leaf, which now starts under $32,000 but can end up well above that with options. On the high end, you'll see a wider range of prices, starting just over $76,000 for a BMW iX and shooting past $400,000 for the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre. If you're looking for a general number, the sales-weighted average MSRP of a new electric vehicle in December 2025 was $62,426, according to Edmunds data.

What is the cheapest all-electric car?

The Nissan Leaf is the cheapest all-electric vehicle currently on sale.

What is the cheapest plug-in hybrid?

The Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid is the cheapest plug-in hybrid currently on sale.

What is the best electric car for the money?

The Nissan Leaf undercuts the rest of the market by a fair amount and now boasts decent range. If you want something more upscale with more range, the Tesla Model 3 remains an intriguing option. The Tesla starts under $39,000 and delivers exceptional range, comfort and technology for about the same money as a typical European luxury sedan. And you don't need to fill the Tesla with premium fuel.

What is the best plug-in hybrid for the money?

The Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid and the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid are among the best PHEVs available today. The least expensive Prius Plug-in Hybrid offers an estimated 40 miles of electric range, and once that runs out, it's more efficient than other PHEVs when running in hybrid mode thanks to a combined EPA rating of 48 mpg. Both the Prius Plug-in and the Niro PHEV are excellent gateways to electric motoring without the risk or anxiety of an all-electric car.

Related articles

Best Electric Cars of 2026 and 2027

Electric Vehicle Tax Credits: What You Need to Know

The True Cost of Powering an Electric Car

Real-World EV Range: Edmunds vs. EPA

by

David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

edited by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

LATEST ELECTRIC CAR REVIEWS & RATINGS

Try this quiz!

Is an EV right for me?

Do you need to tow or haul heavy items often?
Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top