Cheapest Electric Cars

Don't love the Tucson's angles? For just a little more money, you can get Kia's take on the compact plug-in hybrid SUV. The Tucson and Sportage share a platform and mechanicals but are differentiated by styling — the Sportage's looks are aggressive but less divisive. Assuming you like the sheetmetal, the plug-in Sportage's cherry on top is an EPA combined rating that's 1 mpg better. Not bad for an extra $60.

Starting price: $41,985

EV range: 33 miles

Hybrid mpg: 36 mpg

Shop all new Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrids for sale

Read our 2026 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid review

Fuel cost: Electric cars vs. gas cars

Comparing the costs of electricity required to run an electric car versus the costs of gasoline to power a regular car is still an arcane science with many variables. Charging at home overnight, for example, allows you to charge at off-peak hours, reducing your costs. If you charge during the day, you'll see those rates jump. If you often charge at work or an outside charging station, you'll need an account with one of the growing numbers of charging networks. Generally speaking, electricity costs less than gasoline and its pricing is more stable. But there's a learning curve to understanding when it's cheapest to tap into the grid to top up your EV.

Fully electric cars vs. plug-in hybrids

Electric cars are just that: cars powered solely by electricity stored in a battery pack. Plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, use a regular gasoline engine paired with a battery pack and electric motor. The battery pack can be recharged from an electrical outlet or charging station, but it can also store energy recaptured during braking. Usually, the battery pack on a plug-in runs out of electricity within 20–40 miles, at which point the gas engine takes over, so you never need to worry about running out of juice. Full EVs require more thought, route planning, and an evolving knowledge of the location of charging stations. (Most onboard navigation systems can help locate stations and eliminate the guesswork in unfamiliar areas.)

Next steps

For many buyers, an electric car makes perfect sense. Even drivers with average commutes can often make it through a full workweek on a single charge. Electric cars offer a clean commuting alternative and are often eligible to use carpool lanes with a single driver. And today's electric cars range from mainstream compact picks to vehicles with luxury-grade sport and comfort, so there's something for every budget. For drivers not quite ready to take the all-electric plunge, plug-in hybrids are an excellent alternative. When you're ready to explore the world of plug-in and electric cars, Edmunds can help you research EVs and find a great deal in your area.

FAQs

How much are electric cars?

On the low end of the spectrum, you have cars like the Nissan Leaf, which now starts under $32,000 but can end up well above that with options. On the high end, you'll see a wider range of prices, starting just over $76,000 for a BMW iX and shooting past $400,000 for the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre. If you're looking for a general number, the sales-weighted average MSRP of a new electric vehicle in December 2025 was $62,426, according to Edmunds data.

What is the cheapest all-electric car?

The Nissan Leaf is the cheapest all-electric vehicle currently on sale.

What is the cheapest plug-in hybrid?

The Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid is the cheapest plug-in hybrid currently on sale.

What is the best electric car for the money?

The Nissan Leaf undercuts the rest of the market by a fair amount and now boasts decent range. If you want something more upscale with more range, the Tesla Model 3 remains an intriguing option. The Tesla starts under $39,000 and delivers exceptional range, comfort and technology for about the same money as a typical European luxury sedan. And you don't need to fill the Tesla with premium fuel.

What is the best plug-in hybrid for the money?

The Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid and the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid are among the best PHEVs available today. The least expensive Prius Plug-in Hybrid offers an estimated 40 miles of electric range, and once that runs out, it's more efficient than other PHEVs when running in hybrid mode thanks to a combined EPA rating of 48 mpg. Both the Prius Plug-in and the Niro PHEV are excellent gateways to electric motoring without the risk or anxiety of an all-electric car.

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