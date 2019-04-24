Skip to main content
Best Gas Mileage SUVs

The most fuel-efficient SUVs for 2023 and 2024
August 7th, 2023

Today's SUVs benefit from advances in engineering and technology that have increased fuel efficiency by leaps and bounds. But which SUVs have the best mpg? We crunched the numbers and came up with the most fuel-efficient SUVs for 2023 and 2024 in a variety of classes and sizes. If you're looking to save money on gas without giving up the character and versatility of an SUV, these are your best bets in today's SUV marketplace. The good news is that SUV fuel economy has become almost as good as sedan fuel economy in some cases, while all-wheel drive generally remains available on these models.

Best Gas Mileage SUVs for 2023

Our list of fuel-efficient SUVs is ranked in order of EPA-estimated combined fuel economy since it is the most realistic number you can expect to see. In the event of a tie, we used the vehicle's highest EPA rating to determine the listing order, whether that rating is the city or highway figure. Since most of the vehicles on this list are hybrids, their peak rating will be in the city, where a hybrid powertrain's electric assist provides the biggest boost. The sole non-hybrid on the list hits peak fuel efficiency on the highway, so we use the EPA highway number in that case.

The numbers come from the EPA's official fuel economy estimates. Since electric vehicles don't use fuel, we've taken them out of the running, but check out our article on the Cheapest EVs if you want to save money with electrons rather than gas. It is also important to note that opting for all-wheel drive (AWD) or a trim with larger wheels will negatively impact the vehicle's fuel economy.

Also, a word about plug-in hybrids: Although they carry eye-popping mpg-equivalent (mpg-e) figures from the EPA, this metric can be misleading because it leans heavily on the vehicle's all-electric range, which is typically quite modest. Once you run out of electric range, the fuel economy number that matters is hybrid mode mpg, which is the "combined" figure we cite in this article. It may be lower than you'd expect.

  1. Fuel economy (with 16-in wheels):
    53 mpg combined (53 city/54 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $27,915
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    22.8 cubic feet

    2023 Kia Niro

  2. Fuel economy (FWD):
    43 mpg combined (42 city/44 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $28,815
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    39.5 cubic feet

    2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

  3. Fuel economy (FWD):
    42 mpg combined (43 city/41 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $36,490
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    17.1 cubic feet

    2023 Lexus UX 250h

  4. Fuel economy (FWD):
    40 mpg combined (43 city/36 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $34,645 (2WD Sport Hybrid)
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    39.3 cubic feet

    2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

  5. Fuel economy (Hybrid LE):
    $32,560
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    40 mpg combined (41 city/38 highway)
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    37.6 cubic feet

    2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

  6. Fuel economy:
    40 mpg combined
    Electric range:
    37 miles
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $41,995
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    34.4 cubic feet

    2023 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

  7. Fuel economy (FWD):
    39 mpg combined (42 city/36 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $34,853 (ST-Line)
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    34.4 cubic feet

    2023 Ford Escape Hybrid

  8. Fuel economy:
    39 mpg combined (41 city/37 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $43,805
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    22.7 cubic feet

    2023 Lexus NX 350h

  9. Fuel economy:
    39 mpg combined (40 city/37 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $35,455
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    28.8 cubic feet

    2023 Toyota Venza

  10. Fuel economy:
    38 mpg combined (40 city/36 highway)
    Electric range:
    42 miles
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $44,425
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    33.5 cubic feet

    2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

  11. Fuel economy (Blue hybrid):
    38 mpg combined (38 city/38 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $33,660
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    38.7 cubic feet

    2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

  12. Fuel economy (EX FWD):
    37 mpg combined (39 city/35 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $38,015
    Cargo space (with third-row seat down):
    38.5 cubic feet

    2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid

  13. Fuel economy:
    36 mpg combined (38 city/33 highway)
    Electric range:
    37 miles
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $58,655
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    22.7 cubic feet

    2023 Lexus NX 450h+

  14. Fuel economy:
    36 mpg combined (37 city/34 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $50,150
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    29.6 cubic feet

    2023 Lexus RX 450h

  15. Fuel economy (FWD):
    36 mpg combined (36 city/35 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $41,995
    Cargo capacity (with third-row seat down):
    48.4 cubic feet

    2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

  16. Fuel economy:
    35 mpg combined (36 city/35 highway)
    Electric range:
    17 miles
    Starting price (for the 2023 model when new):
    $38,070
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    15.9 cubic feet

    2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

  17. Fuel economy:
    35 mpg combined (35 city/35 highway)
    Electric range:
    33 miles
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $39,810
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    31.9 cubic feet

    2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid

  18. Fuel economy (Blue hybrid):
    34 mpg combined (36 city/31 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $37,545
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    36.4 cubic feet

    2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

  19. Fuel economy:
    34 mpg combined (35 city/33 highway)
    Electric range:
    32 miles
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $51,315
    Cargo space (with third-row seat down):
    38.5 cubic feet

    2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid

  20. Fuel economy (FWD):
    33 mpg combined (30 city/37 highway)
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $28,695
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    31.6 cubic feet

    2022 Nissan Rogue

  21. Fuel economy:
    33 mpg combined (34 city/32 highway)
    Electric range:
    28 miles
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $54,580
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    26.9 cubic feet

    2023 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid

  22. Fuel economy:
    33 mpg combined (33 city/32 highway)
    Electric range:
    31 miles
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $43,745
    Cargo space (rear seats up):
    36.4 cubic feet

    2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid

by Ronald Montoya

FAQs

