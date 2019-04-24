Today's SUVs benefit from advances in engineering and technology that have increased fuel efficiency by leaps and bounds. But which SUVs have the best mpg? We crunched the numbers and came up with the most fuel-efficient SUVs for 2023 and 2024 in a variety of classes and sizes. If you're looking to save money on gas without giving up the character and versatility of an SUV, these are your best bets in today's SUV marketplace. The good news is that SUV fuel economy has become almost as good as sedan fuel economy in some cases, while all-wheel drive generally remains available on these models.

Best Gas Mileage SUVs for 2023

Our list of fuel-efficient SUVs is ranked in order of EPA-estimated combined fuel economy since it is the most realistic number you can expect to see. In the event of a tie, we used the vehicle's highest EPA rating to determine the listing order, whether that rating is the city or highway figure. Since most of the vehicles on this list are hybrids, their peak rating will be in the city, where a hybrid powertrain's electric assist provides the biggest boost. The sole non-hybrid on the list hits peak fuel efficiency on the highway, so we use the EPA highway number in that case.

The numbers come from the EPA's official fuel economy estimates. Since electric vehicles don't use fuel, we've taken them out of the running, but check out our article on the Cheapest EVs if you want to save money with electrons rather than gas. It is also important to note that opting for all-wheel drive (AWD) or a trim with larger wheels will negatively impact the vehicle's fuel economy.

Also, a word about plug-in hybrids: Although they carry eye-popping mpg-equivalent (mpg-e) figures from the EPA, this metric can be misleading because it leans heavily on the vehicle's all-electric range, which is typically quite modest. Once you run out of electric range, the fuel economy number that matters is hybrid mode mpg, which is the "combined" figure we cite in this article. It may be lower than you'd expect.

To see our latest expert rankings of vehicles like these, be sure to check out our SUV rankings and hybrid rankings.