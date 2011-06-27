Vehicle overview

Let's suppose you're a reasonably sane person looking to purchase a sports car. You don't absolutely need to have something that gives you bragging rights for the most power, biggest skid pad g-forces, or top slot at the valet line. Mostly, you just want something that delivers a fantastic driving experience while still being suitable for driving every day. If that's you, the 2016 Porsche Cayman could very well be the best all-around sports car you can buy.

Supremely athletic and suitably powerful, the 2016 Cayman is an absolute pleasure to drive.

The Cayman's midengine layout gives it an ideal handling balance that its rear-engine 911 stablemate can't match, and it's supported by unparalleled steering feel and braking precision. The Cayman is also an ideal size for a sports car, as its compact dimensions make it feel wonderfully nimble on the road. True, Porsche still reserves its most powerful flat-6 engines for the 911, but it's almost churlish to complain now that the 385-horsepower GT4 model is available. No matter the engine you pick, the Cayman loves to rev and sounds fantastic doing it.

The only question might be how much Cayman you can afford. Even as Porsche's entry-level sports car, it gets pricey even with just a few options added (desirable as they may be). The BMW M235i would be a less expensive way to go, and it has a more practical interior and a stout turbocharged inline-6 under the hood. Alternately, glorious V8 horsepower and outlandish performance can be obtained from the Chevrolet Corvette or new Ford Shelby GT350. But if refinement and driver involvement are top priorities, the 2016 Porsche Cayman makes a very compelling case, both rationally and emotionally.