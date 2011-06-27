  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2016 Porsche Cayman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional handling
  • slick-shifting transmissions
  • rewarding and fuel-efficient engines
  • beautifully crafted interior
  • extensive personalization options.
  • Wimpy base stereo with no USB port
  • lack of storage space
  • all those options mean the price can escalate quickly.
List Price Range
$42,999 - $89,999
Used Cayman for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish and capable, the 2016 Porsche Cayman is one of the most desirable sports cars on the market.

Vehicle overview

Let's suppose you're a reasonably sane person looking to purchase a sports car. You don't absolutely need to have something that gives you bragging rights for the most power, biggest skid pad g-forces, or top slot at the valet line. Mostly, you just want something that delivers a fantastic driving experience while still being suitable for driving every day. If that's you, the 2016 Porsche Cayman could very well be the best all-around sports car you can buy.

Supremely athletic and suitably powerful, the 2016 Cayman is an absolute pleasure to drive.

The Cayman's midengine layout gives it an ideal handling balance that its rear-engine 911 stablemate can't match, and it's supported by unparalleled steering feel and braking precision. The Cayman is also an ideal size for a sports car, as its compact dimensions make it feel wonderfully nimble on the road. True, Porsche still reserves its most powerful flat-6 engines for the 911, but it's almost churlish to complain now that the 385-horsepower GT4 model is available. No matter the engine you pick, the Cayman loves to rev and sounds fantastic doing it.

The only question might be how much Cayman you can afford. Even as Porsche's entry-level sports car, it gets pricey even with just a few options added (desirable as they may be). The BMW M235i would be a less expensive way to go, and it has a more practical interior and a stout turbocharged inline-6 under the hood. Alternately, glorious V8 horsepower and outlandish performance can be obtained from the Chevrolet Corvette or new Ford Shelby GT350. But if refinement and driver involvement are top priorities, the 2016 Porsche Cayman makes a very compelling case, both rationally and emotionally.

2016 Porsche Cayman models

The 2016 Porsche Cayman is a two-seat coupe available in four trim levels: base, S, GTS and GT4.

Standard equipment on the base Cayman includes 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, an adaptive rear spoiler, a single center-mounted exhaust outlet, auto stop-start to conserve fuel, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, HomeLink, ambient interior lighting, cruise control, air-conditioning, partial power sport seats (power recline, manual fore/aft and height adjustment), Bluetooth, a 4.6-inch driver information display, a 7-inch central touchscreen and a shockingly basic four-speaker sound system with "2-by-25 watt" output per Porsche's specifications. At least you get an auxiliary input jack in the glovebox.

The Cayman S adds a bigger engine, bi-xenon headlights, 19-inch wheels, larger front brake discs, red-painted brake calipers and dual exhaust outlets.

The Cayman GTS adds slightly more power and torque than the Cayman S, 20-inch wheels, adaptive dampers (Porsche Active Suspension Management, or PASM), adaptive bi-xenon headlights, tinted headlight and taillight lenses, sportier front and rear fascias, a sport exhaust, synthetic-suede interior trim, a sport steering wheel, aggressively bolstered sport seats and the Sport Chrono package (including a lap timer, dynamic transmission mounts, an edgy Sport Plus driving mode and -- if PDK is specified -- launch control).

The GT4 gets a larger, more capable engine, an exclusive sport suspension (which lowers ride height by 30mm), bigger brakes, a mechanical differential lock with variable torque distribution (Porsche Torque Vectoring, or PTV) and uniquely aerodynamic exterior styling (including a large fixed rear spoiler).

No matter which Cayman model you choose, you'll have the keys to one of the best sports cars on the planet.

As expected from Porsche, seemingly countless options are on offer, starting with some of the upgrades (including the Sport Chrono package, sport exhaust, PASM and PTV) that come standard on higher trims. Notable technology add-ons include keyless entry and ignition, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, voice controls, adaptive cruise control (available only with the PDK transmission), a Convenience package (dual-zone automatic climate control and heated seats) and an "electronic logbook" that automatically records various driving data for subsequent analysis on your computer. The Infotainment package brings an upgraded touchscreen interface with a navigation system, a USB port, smartphone integration via the Aha radio app and one of three upgraded stereos: a nine-speaker system, a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound setup or a 12-speaker Burmester surround-sound system.

While you're upgrading the cabin, you might also consider the four optional seat designs: 10-way power versions of the base seats, the Sport Seats Plus (SSP) with racy bolstering (our favorites), a 14-way power version of SSP called Adaptive Sport Seats Plus and (for the GT4 only) carbon-fiber bucket seats with partial power adjustments. Naturally, there are also endless ways to personalize the interior with distinctive colors and special trim pieces.

Every Cayman is eligible for a very pricey set of ceramic composite brakes, and all but the GT4 can also be outfitted with a speed-sensitive power steering system (Power Steering Plus).

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Cayman is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Cayman models employ rear-wheel drive and come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. The manual is mandatory on the GT4, but the rest offer the PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual as an option.

The base Cayman is powered by a 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine (also known as a flat-6 or boxer-6) that produces 275 hp and 213 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, a base Cayman with the manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. That's quite brisk in the general sense, but it's on the slow side for a premium sports car. According to EPA fuel economy estimates, the base Cayman should return 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) with the standard six-speed, while adding PDK yields an exceptional 26 mpg combined (22/32).

The Cayman S steps up to a 3.4-liter flat-6 good for 325 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. In our tests, a Cayman S with PDK needed just 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph, while the manual version was 0.1 second slower. Fuel economy remains a strong suit, checking in at 23 mpg combined (20/28) with the manual and 24 mpg combined (21/30) with PDK.

The Cayman GTS gets an upgraded version of the same 3.4-liter flat-6 with 340 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy estimates stand at 22 mpg combined (19/26) with the manual and a surprisingly frugal 25 mpg combined (22/31) with PDK.

At the top of the range, the Cayman GT4 is powered by a 3.8-liter flat-6 that's rated at 385 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. It is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Fuel economy ratings drop precipitously to 20 mpg combined (18/23). Porsche estimates that the GT4 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Safety

The 2016 Cayman comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, and eight airbags. The latter include two side airbags and a knee airbag for each passenger.

Caymans equipped with adaptive cruise control (ACC) are also treated to Porsche Active Safe, which uses ACC's radar to monitor collision probabilities up to 650 feet in front of the vehicle. The system can operate even when ACC is inactive, and its emergency responses range from simply priming the brakes to automatically applying them with maximum force.

In Edmunds testing, a base Cayman stopped from 60 mph in an authoritative 103 feet, while an S equipped with the highly heat-resistant ceramic composite brakes required 107 feet (101 feet with standard brakes). Unless track days are going to be a regular part of your ownership experience, the standard brakes on your chosen model should be more than sufficient.

Driving

If an invigorating sports-car experience is what you're after, the 2016 Porsche Cayman was designed with drivers like you in mind. Although enthusiasts will likely prefer the more potent engines in the lineup -- especially the GT4's broad-shouldered 3.8-liter unit -- even the regular Cayman delivers the excitement of a sonorous, high-revving flat-6 engine wailing away right behind your head. It's a thrill ride every time you grab the key. There aren't many cars in the world that will make you look forward to running errands as much as Porsche's two-seat coupe.

We're fond of both the manual and PDK transmissions across the various Cayman models, but we'd skip the optional speed-sensitive power steering, as the standard setup provides more feedback along with superb response and precision. Press a Cayman along a winding road and you'll feel its superb midengine balance around those corners, egging you on where lesser machines would be begging for mercy. This is an easier car to drive hard than a 911, as its responses are more immediate, predictable and forgiving. Remarkably, the Cayman's supreme handling confidence doesn't translate to a jarring ride in normal operation; we'd be wary of the 20-inch wheels and their itty-bitty sidewalls, but the 19s have ample compliance by sports-car standards.

Interior

The Cayman's snug interior has always been a defining trait. The sleek, high-mounted center console has become a prominent design feature across Porsche's model range, giving the modestly priced Cayman a bit of extra cachet. Throw in top-grade materials, high-tech displays and some striking color combinations (such as the two-tone Agate Grey and Amber Orange leather upholstery) and you've got a genuinely premium product. We just wish USB connectivity were standard, as its default absence makes this Porsche feel a bit behind the times.

Intimate and sensibly laid out, the Cayman's interior is a perfect complement to its thrilling performance.

Unsurprisingly, storage space is not a Cayman strong suit. There just aren't many storage nooks or cubbies that can accommodate your stuff, and the cupholders are flimsy. On the bright side, the midengine layout allows for two trunks. The one in front measures 5.3 cubic feet and is handy for a duffel bag, while the rear hatchback trunk offers a less miserly 9.7 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Porsche Cayman.

5(67%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unlike previous reviewer, I'm a real Porsche owner
Ed N.,05/05/2016
S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
Sorry, but "911 drives like a bloated Buick"? "Namby pamby automatic transmission"? [non-permissible content removed] I'm a 10 year member of the PCA and have never heard any real Porsche owners talk such stupidity. Now, regarding the Cayman....I own a 2014 Cayman S with 6 speed manual that was just in for its 3 year (24k miles) service. What a low cost pleasure it has been. Still on all four original 20" Pirellis with 5/32+ tread left and brakes are like new (8/32+)......notwithstanding two half day auto cross events. Tight as a drum and not a rattle to be found. The Cayman is a better daily driver than my previous 911/997 S. Which, BTW, handled spectacularly as well, but the 911 is 300+ lbs heavier, not as nimble and a rougher ride around town. I've averaged 21 mpg since new, with 30 mpg at 75+ on highway. Golf clubs fit in the hatch, the "frunk" handles the luggage; I've been on several weekend roundtrips of 600-800+ miles with my wife. Handling and steering are truly exceptional - equal or better, IMO, than my buddy's Ferrari 430. Straight line acceleration isn't head-snapping spectacular, but still very good and better than "only" 325 hp suggests; thanks to the 2,900 lb curb weight. Short throw 6 speed makes rowing your own a true pleasure on this car (notwithstanding that the PDK is the best dual clutch transmission on the planet, for anybody that is uneducatedly concerned about being a namby-pamby) Overall, the Cayman S is the most enjoyable sports car I've owned. Recommend PASM and sport chrono packages. Also, 18 way adaptive sport seats are great, but if you need to save $3,000, the manual "Sport Seats Plus" are more than adequate. It's now been 5.5 years and 40,000 miles and all of the above remains valid. Zero (0) problems, nothing but routine maintenance and the car is as tight as it was when I took delivery in 2013.
2016 Cayman is a real pleaser!
Ed in Huntsville,02/23/2017
2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
I bought my 2016 Agate Gray Cayman new, and have been driving it for 3 years now. The car is super fun to drive. Plenty of power, great handling, and superb brakes for having fun on the highways and back roads. The car is agile and accurate, moving perfectly in response to a tight steering ratio, and great road feel transmitted to me while underway. The 2016 has a little more leg room inside for taller drivers than the 2006 Cayman I owned previously. The fuel consumption is very good, even 28 mpg at highway speeds. It averages 18mpg overall. If there is anything to complain about, it is that I sometimes get carried away with the amount of fun that I am having while running faster than the posted limits! I don't do lots of boring expressway driving in it.
Adult Go-Cart
T. West,02/03/2017
GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
My 2016 Cayman GTS is an absolute joy to drive. While not the fastest car on the road, the handling and road feel are exceptional. Truly you are one with the car.
An Excellent Sports Car!
John,12/15/2017
GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
This car is a blast to drive! It looks gorgeous at any angle with beautiful lines and dimensions. The 3.4L engine is powerful and sounds amazing (I would definitely recommend the Sport Exhaust!) all the way to its redline! Handling is second to none with so much grip and the feedback from the steering wheel is perfect. With a low curb weight and a stiff chassis, the Cayman does a wonderful job of carving through winding roads all day long. Braking is superb and constant. While not necessarily the import factor in buying a sports car, the gas mileage is pretty good in my opinion for what the car has to offer. I can get in the low 30's on the highway and average about 24 mpg combined (not far off from other 6 cylinder vehicles I have driven). The interior is well laid out and has plenty of room for occupants (I'm 6'5" and by no means uncomfortable) though egress in and out can take a little getting used to if you are tall, but this is true of most smaller sport cars. Materials are top notch and the level customization is pretty incredible (though it can get pricey quickly). I love this car and see myself driving it for a long time!
See all 9 reviews of the 2016 Porsche Cayman
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
385 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
340 hp @ 7400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Porsche Cayman features & specs
More about the 2016 Porsche Cayman

Used 2016 Porsche Cayman Overview

The Used 2016 Porsche Cayman is offered in the following submodels: Cayman Coupe. Available styles include GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M), S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M), and GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Porsche Cayman?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Porsche Cayman trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Porsche Cayman Base is priced between $42,999 and$42,999 with odometer readings between 11259 and11259 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 is priced between $89,999 and$89,999 with odometer readings between 7549 and7549 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS is priced between $72,500 and$72,500 with odometer readings between 20524 and20524 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Porsche Caymans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Porsche Cayman for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 Caymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,999 and mileage as low as 7549 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Porsche Cayman.

Can't find a used 2016 Porsche Caymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayman for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,002.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayman for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,478.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,863.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Porsche Cayman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Cayman lease specials

