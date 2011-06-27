Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Grand Prix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,230
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,230
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,230
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,230
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,230
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Front track61.5 in.
Length196.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Dark Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/70R15 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,230
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
