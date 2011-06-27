  1. Home
Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

5(64%)4(27%)3(4%)2(2%)1(3%)
4.5
158 reviews
I might get another!

packisgreat, 10/31/2014
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had 2002 GT Cpe since 2005 and at 125K it's going strong. Only larger repair has been a wheel bearing. It gets up to 30MPG-which was a 2200 mile trip at about 83 MPH in Mn and ND when it was at abt 110K. Uses no oil. Only irritating thing is the water leaking into tail lights. I'm looking to get a 2001 for my son.

It gave me it's all

Alan T, 07/04/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I got my 2002 Grand Prix three years ago. It had about 130,000 miles on it then, 170,000 miles on it now. A handsome looking car with the most interior room of any car I've ever had. Handled great, very smooth ride. As cars age things invariably have to be replaced and I've decided to just sell the car and let someone else replace them. It never got great gas mileage due to the six cyl engine and the overall weight of the car. I never took it on any great road trips---a 650 mile round trip was the longest I ever took with it. But it's solid for in-town driving. Given it's now 2018, the 2002 Grand Prix is ageing gracefully and if you get one you have to treat it kindly. It is too bad that Pontiacs aren't made anymore. The Pontiac Grand Prix was/is a solid car. I think the last car my grandfather owned was a Grand Prix, now that I think of it.

Great machine for an older car

jazbo01, 01/01/2012
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought this car to drive to work, at first i felt i paid too much but after putting 20k on it and having NO issues.. and no rust, it was a great deal! Good fuel economy, good power-no fears when passing. Big, heavy, solid car..the way I like em! Has 140K on it and it runs, and drives like new, rides great and with snow tires will go where my truck will! Very glad I bought a Grand Prix, would do it all over again! you cant beat the 3.8 for power and reliability. if you are considering buying an inexpendsive used car definately look at a grand prix you wont regret it!

Great car, very reliable

deabomb, 09/08/2014
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE that I bought in February 2003 with 24000 miles on it. Almost 12 years later with just under 110,000 miles on it, she is still going strong. The only major problem I had with it in 2008 was the known issue of the intake manifold gasket leaking and blowing coolant out. It cost me $700 to fix the damage. Other than that snafu, it hasn't given me any trouble. I love this car. Hubby wants me to trade it in for something newer with more bells and whistles, but I can't part with it. It has been a solid, reliable car for me and I hope I can get another 100,000 miles out of it.

Most bang for the buck

F. Pusl, 04/21/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Pontiac Excitement is just a buzzword until one gets to own and drive a Pontiac Grand Prix. I bought a 1998 GT for its distinctive and muscular styling. I was immediately surprised with its performance, which led mo to trade in on a 2001 GTP. This car's performance is simply awesome. The horsepower is definitely under rated. I took it to the west coast and loved the smoothness, comfort, handling and power, especially in the mountains, getting an average of 28 miles per gallon. Talk about reliability, in four years of driving the Grand Prix's I never had to take either car back to the dealer. for repair or adjustment.

