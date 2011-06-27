Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,684
|$3,059
|Clean
|$1,773
|$2,376
|$2,708
|Average
|$1,305
|$1,760
|$2,006
|Rough
|$836
|$1,144
|$1,303
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$2,998
|$3,446
|Clean
|$1,932
|$2,654
|$3,050
|Average
|$1,422
|$1,966
|$2,259
|Rough
|$911
|$1,278
|$1,468
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,160
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,493
|$1,912
|$2,143
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,416
|$1,587
|Rough
|$704
|$921
|$1,031
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$2,516
|$2,816
|Clean
|$1,751
|$2,228
|$2,493
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,650
|$1,846
|Rough
|$826
|$1,073
|$1,200
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,785
|$2,287
|$2,566
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,024
|$2,271
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,499
|$1,682
|Rough
|$744
|$975
|$1,093