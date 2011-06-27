  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,761$5,291$6,214
Clean$3,540$4,971$5,829
Average$3,097$4,333$5,060
Rough$2,654$3,694$4,290
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,528$4,812$5,588
Clean$3,321$4,522$5,242
Average$2,905$3,941$4,550
Rough$2,490$3,360$3,858
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,697$5,124$5,985
Clean$3,480$4,815$5,615
Average$3,044$4,197$4,874
Rough$2,609$3,578$4,132
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,272$4,603$5,405
Clean$3,080$4,325$5,070
Average$2,694$3,769$4,401
Rough$2,309$3,214$3,732
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,607$5,085$5,978
Clean$3,394$4,779$5,607
Average$2,970$4,165$4,867
Rough$2,545$3,551$4,127
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,194$6,238$7,470
Clean$3,947$5,862$7,007
Average$3,453$5,109$6,082
Rough$2,959$4,356$5,157
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,713$5,523$6,613
Clean$3,494$5,189$6,203
Average$3,057$4,523$5,384
Rough$2,620$3,856$4,565
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,170$6,951$8,027
Clean$4,865$6,531$7,530
Average$4,257$5,692$6,536
Rough$3,648$4,854$5,542
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,987$5,610$6,590
Clean$3,752$5,272$6,182
Average$3,282$4,594$5,366
Rough$2,813$3,917$4,550
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,214$6,526$7,916
Clean$3,966$6,132$7,426
Average$3,470$5,344$6,446
Rough$2,973$4,557$5,465
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,277$5,401$6,082
Clean$4,025$5,075$5,706
Average$3,521$4,423$4,953
Rough$3,018$3,771$4,199
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,916$5,363$6,238
Clean$3,685$5,039$5,851
Average$3,224$4,392$5,079
Rough$2,763$3,745$4,307
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,132 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,132 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,132 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Nissan Xterra ranges from $2,973 to $7,916, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.