Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,761
|$5,291
|$6,214
|Clean
|$3,540
|$4,971
|$5,829
|Average
|$3,097
|$4,333
|$5,060
|Rough
|$2,654
|$3,694
|$4,290
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,528
|$4,812
|$5,588
|Clean
|$3,321
|$4,522
|$5,242
|Average
|$2,905
|$3,941
|$4,550
|Rough
|$2,490
|$3,360
|$3,858
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,697
|$5,124
|$5,985
|Clean
|$3,480
|$4,815
|$5,615
|Average
|$3,044
|$4,197
|$4,874
|Rough
|$2,609
|$3,578
|$4,132
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,272
|$4,603
|$5,405
|Clean
|$3,080
|$4,325
|$5,070
|Average
|$2,694
|$3,769
|$4,401
|Rough
|$2,309
|$3,214
|$3,732
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,607
|$5,085
|$5,978
|Clean
|$3,394
|$4,779
|$5,607
|Average
|$2,970
|$4,165
|$4,867
|Rough
|$2,545
|$3,551
|$4,127
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,194
|$6,238
|$7,470
|Clean
|$3,947
|$5,862
|$7,007
|Average
|$3,453
|$5,109
|$6,082
|Rough
|$2,959
|$4,356
|$5,157
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,713
|$5,523
|$6,613
|Clean
|$3,494
|$5,189
|$6,203
|Average
|$3,057
|$4,523
|$5,384
|Rough
|$2,620
|$3,856
|$4,565
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,170
|$6,951
|$8,027
|Clean
|$4,865
|$6,531
|$7,530
|Average
|$4,257
|$5,692
|$6,536
|Rough
|$3,648
|$4,854
|$5,542
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,987
|$5,610
|$6,590
|Clean
|$3,752
|$5,272
|$6,182
|Average
|$3,282
|$4,594
|$5,366
|Rough
|$2,813
|$3,917
|$4,550
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,214
|$6,526
|$7,916
|Clean
|$3,966
|$6,132
|$7,426
|Average
|$3,470
|$5,344
|$6,446
|Rough
|$2,973
|$4,557
|$5,465
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,277
|$5,401
|$6,082
|Clean
|$4,025
|$5,075
|$5,706
|Average
|$3,521
|$4,423
|$4,953
|Rough
|$3,018
|$3,771
|$4,199
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,916
|$5,363
|$6,238
|Clean
|$3,685
|$5,039
|$5,851
|Average
|$3,224
|$4,392
|$5,079
|Rough
|$2,763
|$3,745
|$4,307