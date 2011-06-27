  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,575$15,688$17,911
Clean$13,238$15,292$17,447
Average$12,565$14,502$16,518
Rough$11,891$13,711$15,589
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,991$18,198$20,525
Clean$15,594$17,740$19,993
Average$14,800$16,822$18,928
Rough$14,007$15,905$17,864
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,439$16,604$18,883
Clean$14,081$16,186$18,394
Average$13,364$15,349$17,414
Rough$12,648$14,511$16,434
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,445$15,502$17,669
Clean$13,111$15,111$17,210
Average$12,444$14,330$16,294
Rough$11,777$13,548$15,377
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,777$15,761$17,849
Clean$13,435$15,363$17,386
Average$12,751$14,569$16,461
Rough$12,068$13,774$15,535
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,017$15,057$17,206
Clean$12,694$14,677$16,760
Average$12,047$13,918$15,867
Rough$11,401$13,159$14,975
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,523$18,832$21,266
Clean$16,113$18,357$20,715
Average$15,293$17,408$19,611
Rough$14,473$16,458$18,508
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,286$16,428$18,686
Clean$13,931$16,014$18,202
Average$13,222$15,186$17,232
Rough$12,513$14,358$16,263
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,353$17,698$20,168
Clean$14,972$17,252$19,645
Average$14,210$16,359$18,598
Rough$13,448$15,467$17,552
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,704$19,924$22,267
Clean$17,265$19,422$21,689
Average$16,386$18,418$20,534
Rough$15,507$17,413$19,379
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,631$17,892$20,273
Clean$15,243$17,441$19,748
Average$14,468$16,539$18,696
Rough$13,692$15,637$17,644
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,582$14,521$16,565
Clean$12,269$14,155$16,135
Average$11,645$13,423$15,276
Rough$11,020$12,691$14,416
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,281$19,593$22,030
Clean$16,852$19,099$21,459
Average$15,994$18,111$20,316
Rough$15,136$17,123$19,173
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,750$16,929$19,224
Clean$14,384$16,502$18,726
Average$13,651$15,649$17,729
Rough$12,919$14,795$16,731
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,966$19,217$21,590
Clean$16,545$18,733$21,030
Average$15,703$17,764$19,910
Rough$14,861$16,795$18,790
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,488$16,631$18,889
Clean$14,128$16,211$18,399
Average$13,409$15,373$17,419
Rough$12,690$14,534$16,439
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,889$19,174$21,584
Clean$16,470$18,691$21,024
Average$15,632$17,724$19,905
Rough$14,793$16,758$18,785
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,397$15,459$17,628
Clean$13,065$15,069$17,171
Average$12,400$14,290$16,257
Rough$11,735$13,510$15,342
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,730$19,055$21,505
Clean$16,315$18,574$20,947
Average$15,485$17,614$19,832
Rough$14,654$16,653$18,716
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,155$16,244$18,443
Clean$13,804$15,835$17,965
Average$13,101$15,016$17,008
Rough$12,399$14,197$16,051
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Rogue on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,269 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,155 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,269 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,155 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Rogue, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,269 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,155 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Rogue. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Rogue and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Rogue ranges from $11,020 to $16,565, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Rogue is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.