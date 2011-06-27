Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews
Excellent SUV...
Had the car only for a week now but purchased other Nissan vehicles in the past so I can pretty much attest to the quality. We looked at the CR-V (read about dim headlight issues) and the RAV-4 prior before purchasing the rogue. The exterior of the RAV-4 is bland and the interior is downright horrible and cheap looking. The Rogue is just as comparable to the RAV-4 in terms of cargo space but is dare I say.. slightly luxurious in regard to interior! We have the black cloth seats along with the moonroof which are simply beautiful. High quality interior materials, ample space, sleek exterior, quiet, simple controls, good gas mileage, and just a comfortable ride. Get it!!
Fantastic car all around!
This crossover is designed for luxury! It's wonderfully appointed & plush with padded dash, plush padded door armrests & center console as well as the most comfortable seats. Mine included navigation upgrade and panoramic moonroof. It is impressive! I've had mine < 3 months and average between 23.3 and 28 MPG CITY driving. Acceleration is not an issue. I notice that I am still way ahead of about 90% of traffic when leaving an intersection without even close to flooring it. Buy a Mustang if you feel you HAVE to be 1st. No acceleration safety issues here! I was sold on the 2014 RAV4, but is just simply cheap looking and feeling compared to 2014 Rogue. Toyota really screwed up.
So incredibly impressed!
My lease was about up on my 2011 Mazda CX-9, which I loved. I decided to look at the Rogue since I loved the redesign. After test driving it I decided it was WELL worth getting a car that was a little smaller than the CX-9. The CVT has some noise but, honestly, it is the same as most engines revving up a hill or speeding up. It drive SOO smoothly. I got the Premium Package on the SL and it has EVERYTHING! The interior is beautiful, the touch screen is big and beautiful, the seats are SOO comfortable, and this car handles so amazingly well, as well as or better than my CX-9 did! I am getting about 23 mpg, but I only have about 400 miles on the car and I mainly drive city. Awesome car!
Fabulous vehicle!
I love this vehicle!!! I had a 2014 Honda CRV for a week and traded it in for the 2014 Rogue and am so happy now! I haven't finished mstering all of the buttons and commands yet but will have it shortly. The ride is very comfortable and don't hear any engine strain at all when accelerating. Haven't determined yet what the actual gas mileage is but will update later on. All of the features are great and it is SO comfortable to drive If the warning beeps get to be annoying I can and will shut them off, but for now not so bad. This vehicle should be, and hopefully will be soon, #1 in it's class. Just wish the auto dimming mirror came standard.
LYING NISSAN
I purchased the 2014 Rogue SL AWD The interior lay out is quit well I love the soft touch materials around the cabin also the seats are very comfortable both front and rear. The Infotainment works OK, but While navigating through the menus I see a lag within the response. The power lift gate is convenient. The EPA estimate for the Rogue AWD is 25 city/32 highway averaging 28 MPG. My best MPG is 34.8 Worst MPG 24.3, to attain the 34.8 MPG I have to drive the speed limit, but I think it's worth it. the O/D button works well when passing 18 wheeler's or zipping through traffic. Overall I am happy with my investment & advise anybody who is shopping for a SUV to test drive the Rogue.
