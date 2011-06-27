Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,181
|$10,152
|$11,948
|Clean
|$7,928
|$9,828
|$11,545
|Average
|$7,422
|$9,178
|$10,738
|Rough
|$6,915
|$8,529
|$9,931
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,208
|$10,289
|$12,184
|Clean
|$7,954
|$9,960
|$11,772
|Average
|$7,446
|$9,302
|$10,949
|Rough
|$6,938
|$8,644
|$10,127
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,956
|$11,054
|$12,966
|Clean
|$8,679
|$10,700
|$12,528
|Average
|$8,124
|$9,993
|$11,653
|Rough
|$7,570
|$9,286
|$10,777
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,686
|$10,807
|$12,738
|Clean
|$8,417
|$10,461
|$12,307
|Average
|$7,879
|$9,770
|$11,447
|Rough
|$7,341
|$9,079
|$10,587
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,703
|$9,681
|$11,482
|Clean
|$7,465
|$9,371
|$11,094
|Average
|$6,988
|$8,752
|$10,319
|Rough
|$6,511
|$8,133
|$9,543
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,530
|$11,698
|$13,674
|Clean
|$9,235
|$11,324
|$13,212
|Average
|$8,645
|$10,575
|$12,289
|Rough
|$8,055
|$9,827
|$11,365