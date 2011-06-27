Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,790
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Family Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,790
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,790
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,790
4-Piece Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,790
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Front head room41.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,790
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Maximum cargo capacity70.0 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume145.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Graphite Blue
  • Saharan Sun
  • Midnight Jade
  • Moonlight White
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,790
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,790
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
