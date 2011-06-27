Estimated values
2017 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,752
|$80,858
|$87,636
|Clean
|$72,791
|$78,769
|$85,273
|Average
|$68,868
|$74,591
|$80,548
|Rough
|$64,945
|$70,413
|$75,822
2017 Nissan GT-R NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$124,343
|$126,714
|$129,830
|Clean
|$121,081
|$123,441
|$126,330
|Average
|$114,555
|$116,894
|$119,329
|Rough
|$108,030
|$110,346
|$112,328
2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,965
|$91,904
|$99,608
|Clean
|$82,736
|$89,530
|$96,923
|Average
|$78,277
|$84,781
|$91,552
|Rough
|$73,818
|$80,033
|$86,180