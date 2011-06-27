  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Montero
Overview
See Montero Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.
Length186.6 in.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height74.8 in.
Maximum payload1409.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navajo Green / Munich Silver Metallic
  • Summit White / Munich Silver Metallic
  • Sudan Beige / Munich Silver Metallic
  • Cambridge Red / Munich Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
See Montero Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles