Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Consumer Reviews

Mitsubishi Montero Endevor 2000 Mitsubishi , 04/28/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Montero Endevor was the top of the line for the full sized Montero. It came loaded. It has a full frame and is a true off road vehicle. Although we never drove it off road, it can handle the worst of snow storms any snow belt can offer. Even though a full off road vehicle, its ride is very comfortable, and doesn't beat up the passengers. It has pleanty of room for seven yet is not so large, making parking easy. After 77,000 miles the Montero Endevor looks like the day it was bought, and has had no problems - not even minor problems except one. Some or the original trim screws have had to be replaced with stainless steel screws because of rust developing on them. Report Abuse

Soild, yet unrefined City , 02/09/2003 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Soild vehicle. No high and no lows. Eats brakes due to its weight. Brakes always seem to feel soft. OEM tires are a joke, the Yokahamas make the Montero seem even more top heavy because they don't support the vehicle in turns very well. I upgraded to Goodyear Forteras and it make quite a bit of difference. Report Abuse

Solid and a "real" SUV PacNWdriver , 02/05/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research on this one before buying and it is by far the most reliable aside the Toyota Land Cruiser, just as capable and much more affordable. The track record of the Montero speaks for itself when it comes to reliability. I traded a Land Rover Discovery for it and the Montero is by far a better SUV, inside and out. The 4 wheel drive is similar to LR with the locking differential, but much easier to engage and disengage than the LR. The exterior design of the 2000 year is a unique one-of-a- kind and a cross between the old and new style (2001+). It is still truck like, but is one of the most capable SUV's off road and on. Plenty of light and fresh air from the huge moonroof too. Report Abuse

Nice Look---wish it was a smoother ride! AlisaAnn , 08/03/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought our 2000 Montero used in 2003. I loved the way that it looked, people mistake it for a Land Rover. And it rode very nicely. But over time, the ride has become more rough. I just put new tires on it thinking that would give me a smoother ride, but it really hasn't, and my mechanic cannot find any reason for it to be riding so rough. But I do still love the way that it looks, and we have had no major mechanical problems--the only thing we've done in 2 years, besides the routine maintenance of course, is have the brakes worked on, and replaced the tires. All in all it has been a good car. Report Abuse