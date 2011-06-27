Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Montero SR 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$778
|$1,240
|$1,471
|Clean
|$697
|$1,111
|$1,323
|Average
|$535
|$854
|$1,027
|Rough
|$374
|$597
|$730
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$583
|$1,173
|$1,473
|Clean
|$523
|$1,051
|$1,324
|Average
|$401
|$808
|$1,028
|Rough
|$280
|$564
|$731