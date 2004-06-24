Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 174,553 miles
$5,530
- 197,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating56 Reviews
Report abuse
8YR Montero Owner,06/24/2004
I really regret selling this car. We had it for 8 years and it was the best, most reliable, most comfortable vehicle we have ever owned. It worked flawlessly, and only ever had very minor problems with it. I would highly recommend a Montero to anyone, and am considering buying another. The vehicle I replaced it with just doesn't come close to the Montero. It's very capable both off road and on. I've driven this back and forth from Los Angeles to Vancouver multiple times as well as used it for a daily commuter. I can't say enough good things about this car. If you're in the market for an SUV put the Montero on your short list.