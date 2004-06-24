Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Montero Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Overall Consumer Rating
56 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Best Car We've Ever Owned
8YR Montero Owner,06/24/2004
I really regret selling this car. We had it for 8 years and it was the best, most reliable, most comfortable vehicle we have ever owned. It worked flawlessly, and only ever had very minor problems with it. I would highly recommend a Montero to anyone, and am considering buying another. The vehicle I replaced it with just doesn't come close to the Montero. It's very capable both off road and on. I've driven this back and forth from Los Angeles to Vancouver multiple times as well as used it for a daily commuter. I can't say enough good things about this car. If you're in the market for an SUV put the Montero on your short list.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Montero
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to