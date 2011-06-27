Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,345
|$1,731
|Clean
|$525
|$1,205
|$1,557
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$281
|$647
|$859
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Montero 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,345
|$1,731
|Clean
|$525
|$1,205
|$1,557
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$281
|$647
|$859
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Montero SP 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,345
|$1,731
|Clean
|$525
|$1,205
|$1,557
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$281
|$647
|$859
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Montero RS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,345
|$1,731
|Clean
|$525
|$1,205
|$1,557
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$281
|$647
|$859
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Montero Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,345
|$1,731
|Clean
|$525
|$1,205
|$1,557
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$281
|$647
|$859