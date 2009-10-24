Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

Going Going Going
Carl,10/24/2009
Back in 1989 around october I saw this montero RS with 5 speed 4 door silver in color at the dealer. Got a great deal. 17,500 that was new, 20 years ago. Will I buy another Montero? YES this thing will not DIE!!! Have about 438,000 miles. The body has no rust, the paint so so, parts 2 clutch one fly wheel, one transmission at 365000, other than this just small parts.
