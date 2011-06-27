Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity95 cu.ft.
Length181.7 in.
Curb weight3924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Geneva Green
  • Ascot Silver
  • Sable Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl
  • Fargo Brown
  • Sahara Gold
  • Caspian Blue
