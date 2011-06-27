  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,481$7,135$8,727
Clean$5,192$6,767$8,247
Average$4,614$6,031$7,288
Rough$4,036$5,295$6,329
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,027$7,755$9,423
Clean$5,709$7,355$8,905
Average$5,074$6,555$7,869
Rough$4,438$5,754$6,833
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,093$6,482$7,827
Clean$4,824$6,148$7,397
Average$4,288$5,479$6,536
Rough$3,751$4,810$5,676
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,230$8,000$9,710
Clean$5,901$7,588$9,177
Average$5,245$6,762$8,109
Rough$4,588$5,937$7,042
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,940$7,637$9,276
Clean$5,626$7,243$8,766
Average$5,000$6,455$7,746
Rough$4,374$5,667$6,727
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,369$10,730$13,010
Clean$7,928$10,176$12,295
Average$7,046$9,069$10,865
Rough$6,163$7,962$9,435
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,824 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,148 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.