Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,044
|$4,172
|$4,921
|Clean
|$2,812
|$3,864
|$4,555
|Average
|$2,350
|$3,248
|$3,822
|Rough
|$1,888
|$2,632
|$3,090
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,953
|$4,187
|$5,003
|Clean
|$2,729
|$3,878
|$4,631
|Average
|$2,280
|$3,260
|$3,887
|Rough
|$1,831
|$2,641
|$3,142
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,218
|$5,747
|$6,762
|Clean
|$3,897
|$5,322
|$6,259
|Average
|$3,257
|$4,474
|$5,253
|Rough
|$2,616
|$3,625
|$4,247