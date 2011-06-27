Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Consumer Reviews

Not my Audi TT, but great for $20k less cutcoll , 11/05/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I use my Mitsubishi Lancer SB/GTS for driving to work and chores. I have an 2009 Audi TT 2.0/Quattro I drive when I'm not going to work. When I'm driving the Lancer, I often wonder where the $20k difference in price is. The Lancer has many of the same features like auto. headlights and wipers, heated leather seats, pwr windows, ABS/ATC/ASC, 4 wheel disc brakes,anti-theft system, 18" aluminum wheels(extra $850 on the TT), cruise control, paddle shifters, steering wheel mounted controls, automatic temperature control... So where is the difference? The Lancer exceeds the mpg rating. I'm averaging 30 with mixed driving. Plus the Lancers 6CD sound system puts the Audi's to shame. Report Abuse

Fun car... but maxima155 , 02/13/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased my Certified Pre-Owned Lancer GTS Sportback Ralliart iin 2013 with 28,000 miles. So far, great car to drive. 4WD is amazing. Drove this winter in Indianapolis with 8+ inches of snow and past countless SUV's and trucks. Turbo is great so far and no issues. A few problems: The car has a sport pack option which includes an aluminum gas tank cover. If you live in a colder region, avoid this option. The gas tank cover does freeze under 25F. The Rockford navigation system is a bit awkward and takes some time to adjust. Voice command inside the car is hopeless. Also the rear window in the sport back has poor visibility.

I Would NEVER Buy it Again Tony Sam , 09/28/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The ride is awful - its the worst I have ever experienced in any car Ive driven in the last 40 years. Very small bumps are okay and smooth roads great. But any other size bumps are bad jolts and very uncomfortable. Road noise is pronounced because poor insulation. The rear view is awful - obstructed by low hatchback, head rests in the back seats, and if people sit in the back seat, it's hard to see anything. And this causes problems parking and backing up and can cause the car to be accident prone. The stability control is not perfected as it doesn't always stop straight. Fuel economy is well below competitors, Toyota, Honda, Kia, etc. The cheap plastics on the dashboard cause easy scratches.

A Real Good Looker Sport Sally , 10/14/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is more suited for long highway drives with very smooth roads. It is like a horse that needs you to let out its reins. It holds the road well at high speeds and the engine does not even labor a breath - even at 90. However this is not a good city car because of poor gas economy during non-highway driving and hard to park because it's wide and not too easy to see behind you because of an excessively slanting hatchback; and the imperfections on city streets shake the whole car making the city ride very unpleasant. Although the highway ride is much better, it is still below average in comfort. The dealer test drove me on a very smooth road. I was unaware of this problem until after buying.