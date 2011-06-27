Vehicle overview

In some ways, Mitsubishi has embraced its role as a niche player in the bigger automotive picture. Mitsubishi cars and trucks used to be nothing more than second or third runners-up to more popular brands like Honda and Toyota, but recent strides in both product and marketing have helped it to carve out its own unique niche. Based on the SSU concept vehicle that first made the auto show rounds in 1999, the Endeavor adds, as Mitsubishi calls it, "Urban Chic" to the SUV mix. Admittedly, Mitsubishi has not reinvented the midsize crossover SUV, but it has put its own stamp on it with regard to styling, comfort and performance.

The Endeavor shares its prominent front-end design, a recent Mitsubishi styling cue, with such vehicles as the Galant and Outlander. Built on the "Project America" platform specifically designed for the U.S. market, the Endeavor is aimed at SUV buyers who want a large helping of style mixed in with their utility. Because of its car-based underpinnings, the Mitsubishi Endeavor is a crossover vehicle rather than a traditional SUV. By combining carlike characteristics like sharp handling and a smooth highway ride, the Endeavor doesn't force buyers to choose between sport and utility.

The Endeavor's 3.8-liter V6 engine offers impressive torque as well, though it gives up some fuel-efficiency as a result. Mitsubishi has taken steps to ensure that the Endeavor's go-anywhere look is backed up by some off-road ability. Ground clearance is just over 8 inches. Inside, this five-passenger SUV is roomy enough to accommodate even the tallest adults, and the well-cushioned seats provide exceptional comfort on long road trips. Cargo capacity is a bit less than competitors offer, but should be adequate for most families. Entertainment options on the Mitsubishi Endeavor include a high-quality Infinity audio system and a rear DVD player.

The design of the interior is edgier than the conservative furnishings in the Pilot and Highlander, as there's plenty of metallic trim along with ice-blue backlighting. One downside is that the Endeavor's materials quality doesn't measure up to either of these rivals. While the Endeavor's lack of a third-row seat and side curtain airbags may limit its appeal on carpool days, family-oriented buyers would be wise to take a look at its well-rounded package. Along with unusual styling, the 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor offers a very likable combination of performance, comfort and practicality.