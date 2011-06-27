  1. Home
Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Consumer Reviews

30 reviews
Love this SUV!

Mr. Mike, 09/22/2006
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

My wife and I purchased this SUV several weeks ago. So far we really love it. It's quiet, fast, handles like a luxury car (that's a good thing), and has a great transmission. The sound system is very good and I love the display in the dash. I can't believe Mitsubishi is not selling these things as fast as they can build them. The dealership was willing to give us 1% over invoice and 0" APR on the loan. It's incredible that such a great vehicle is discounted so much. My wife and I laughed all the way home. And we love that warranty! Plus it got a great rating in Consumer Reports. That's always a MUST!!

Great Ride and Handling for an SUV

RICK, 11/24/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love the way it handles on curving roads. It is a very soft ride, but no swaying. It handles great and has tons of room for my wife's antique shopping. The transmission is great, being able to shift yourself is nice, especially when going down mountain roads you can put it in 2nd gear and not ride the brake. It does not have a top heavy feel. Overall Mitsubishi did it right.

Awesome Vehicle...Great Buy

James, 01/06/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor runs great. It stands out more than any other vehicle in it's class. It's an instant eye catcher.

After 3 years, still love it!

gege, 09/27/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is Mitsubishi's best kept secret. It handles with ease in all types of weather & road conditions. We are quite comfortable traveling long distances, no back aches... no more leg pains! We are tall people and having the leg & head room plus comfy seating is simply awesome! I get exceptional gas mileage in town, averaging 19-24 and on the highway our best was 29 mpg! Can't beat that for this sized vehicle. The engine runs smooth, automatic shifts easily and steps right into passing gear when you need it!

Needs Paint...

kc, 09/15/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

My wife was pregnant and we were looking for an SUV. We must have gone everywhere and test driven every model made. When we test drove the Endever I was shocked to find how quiet it is. It was like driving the Acura or BMW. The one bad point is that I have had the vehicle repainted twice because they refuse to paint the whole thing. I found that the paint was bleaching in the sun. My wife's sister also had to have hers repainted as well, because of the same problem! The dealer is a pain to work with as well, so now I have a vehicle that paint does not match on. I am trying to fix the problem.

