Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me

- 159,172 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,977$2,384 Below Market
- 133,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500$436 Below Market
- 179,666 miles
$5,998
- 177,668 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,988
- 150,675 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 131,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999
- 189,000 miles
$4,999
- 62,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,780
- 211,345 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,795
- 122,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,943
- 167,316 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 129,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 106,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,900
- 55,658 miles
$9,800
- 99,228 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999
- 125,324 miles
$3,500
- 103,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 194,895 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
07/06/2012
Pros: Comfy on long distances, good power & acceleration, good storage, nice looking car and great for a family. Both front seats have hard-plastic backs, so they're durable if you have kids who constantly put their feet on them. Cons: Liftgate is unnecessarily heavy, jack is hard to get to if you have a car seat. Mechanical issues explained below: Bought new, issues began with the A/C compressor (replaced under warranty). Replaced the battery twice (also warranty) & continue to have issues with a short circuit on the driver's side brakelight. Engine requires premium fuel but still knocks & pings at times.
