2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,629 - $5,102
Used Endeavor for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jim,07/26/2010
We traded our 02 Explorer for the 2010 Endeavor. We drove a lot of SUV's (Nissan, Hyundai, Chevy, Ford, Dodge etc) and thought the build quality, ride, and performance were the best on the Endeavor - plus how can you beat the warranty. Started out to buy the Outlander but once my wife drove the Endeavor she was hooked. Also you feel really safe driving in it.
golden One,10/03/2009
I just traded a 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander for the 2010 Endeavor and I am extremely happy. The great reviews that the Outlander gets is wonderful however for a typical family where the emphasis is on comfort, convenience and ease of operation the Endeavor should be considered. The ride on the Endeavor is far superior with tight handling and great ride comfort. Interior room may on paper be similar, however again the Endeavor's layout is far more comfortable. The six speed transmision is smooth and has far greater low end tork. Love it!
Joe,04/25/2010
The 2010 Endeavor is my second of the series. My first a 2004 was given to my daughter when I purchased the new one. I loved the first one, and have driven the 2010 about 4500 miles since buying it three months ago. It has all wheel drive plus all of the bells and whistles. I love the drive, the comfort and its many features, including the Bluetooth, back-up camera and navigation system. Prior to purchasing my 2010, I drove and priced the Pilot, Highlander and Veracruz. The Endeavor was clearly the best value and the most fun to drive. My hope is that Mitsubishi continues to produce the Endeavor. I have had two friends purchase Endeavors after riding in mine. A special vehicle.
ACK,10/15/2010
Traded a 2005 Ford Expedition in on this and we love it! Were able to have same payment as ford, but with 1.9% interest with Mitsubishi-wow! I get twice as much drive time out of a tank of gas than the Expedition, so for me, the mileage is great. We downsized to this and drove the GMC Terrain-looks great, drives terrible. Never had a Mitsubishi, so far so good
Features & Specs
See all Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor features & specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Endeavor
Related Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage