The 2010 Endeavor is my second of the series. My first a 2004 was given to my daughter when I purchased the new one. I loved the first one, and have driven the 2010 about 4500 miles since buying it three months ago. It has all wheel drive plus all of the bells and whistles. I love the drive, the comfort and its many features, including the Bluetooth, back-up camera and navigation system. Prior to purchasing my 2010, I drove and priced the Pilot, Highlander and Veracruz. The Endeavor was clearly the best value and the most fun to drive. My hope is that Mitsubishi continues to produce the Endeavor. I have had two friends purchase Endeavors after riding in mine. A special vehicle.

