  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Endeavor
  4. Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$3,629 - $5,102
Used Endeavor for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy So Far
Jim,07/26/2010
We traded our 02 Explorer for the 2010 Endeavor. We drove a lot of SUV's (Nissan, Hyundai, Chevy, Ford, Dodge etc) and thought the build quality, ride, and performance were the best on the Endeavor - plus how can you beat the warranty. Started out to buy the Outlander but once my wife drove the Endeavor she was hooked. Also you feel really safe driving in it.
Just switched
golden One,10/03/2009
I just traded a 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander for the 2010 Endeavor and I am extremely happy. The great reviews that the Outlander gets is wonderful however for a typical family where the emphasis is on comfort, convenience and ease of operation the Endeavor should be considered. The ride on the Endeavor is far superior with tight handling and great ride comfort. Interior room may on paper be similar, however again the Endeavor's layout is far more comfortable. The six speed transmision is smooth and has far greater low end tork. Love it!
A special vehicle
Joe,04/25/2010
The 2010 Endeavor is my second of the series. My first a 2004 was given to my daughter when I purchased the new one. I loved the first one, and have driven the 2010 about 4500 miles since buying it three months ago. It has all wheel drive plus all of the bells and whistles. I love the drive, the comfort and its many features, including the Bluetooth, back-up camera and navigation system. Prior to purchasing my 2010, I drove and priced the Pilot, Highlander and Veracruz. The Endeavor was clearly the best value and the most fun to drive. My hope is that Mitsubishi continues to produce the Endeavor. I have had two friends purchase Endeavors after riding in mine. A special vehicle.
2010 Endeavor-love it!
ACK,10/15/2010
Traded a 2005 Ford Expedition in on this and we love it! Were able to have same payment as ford, but with 1.9% interest with Mitsubishi-wow! I get twice as much drive time out of a tank of gas than the Expedition, so for me, the mileage is great. We downsized to this and drove the GMC Terrain-looks great, drives terrible. Never had a Mitsubishi, so far so good
See all 9 reviews of the 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor Overview

The Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor is offered in the following submodels: Endeavor SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavors are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

Can't find a used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,638.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,431.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,384.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Endeavor lease specials

Related Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles