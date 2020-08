Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me

Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama

Looking for an SUV for under $5,000? Check out this one owner 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS available exclusively at Team Gunther in Daphne. The Titanium Pearl paint is in very good shape and this Endeavor comes equipped with a power Sunroof. It is a one-owner vehicle with 285,081 gently driven miles and is sale priced at Team Gunther in Daphne for only $3,832! For your best deal You've Gotta Get To Gunther! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle easy and hassle-free. Our service department gives each Pre-Owned vehicle a multi-point inspection and reconditions every vehicle inside and out. We provide a complete CARFAX vehicle history report that's available online. We are located in Daphne just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherKia.com or call us at 251-621-CARS (2277) now to schedule your test drive today! This Mitsubishi includes: PWR SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof PREMIUM FABRIC SEAT COVERING (STD) Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Team Gunther Kia has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A4MM31SX4E014917

Stock: L7122873A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020