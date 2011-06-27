2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor Review
Pros & Cons
- Carlike ride and handling, roomy seating front and rear, torquey V6 engine, solid build quality, long warranty coverage.
- No third-row seat available, less cargo capacity than peers, some mediocre interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor is a well-rounded crossover SUV for those who crave edgy styling in a comfortable, easy-to-drive package. If you don't need a third-row seat, it's definitely worth a look.
Vehicle overview
Upon its introduction three years ago, the Mitsubishi Endeavor, a crossover (car-platform-based) SUV, gave the company a solid entry in the very competitive midsize sport-ute segment. With its exaggerated styling cues such as muscular wheel arches and a prominent nose, the Endeavor looked different enough from the status quo to preserve Mitsubishi's somewhat quirky personality.
Thankfully, there was (and is) more to the Endeavor than its sheet metal contours, such as solid driving dynamics, a gutsy V6, a roomy cabin and fine build quality. Less endearing qualities include the lack of a third-row seat option, less cargo capacity than most rivals and some low-grade plastic trim in the cabin. All told, the Endeavor was good enough to win an Edmunds midsize crossover SUV comparison test, in which it beat the Nissan Murano, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. And like the 2007 version of the Mitsubishi Endeavor, those SUVs haven't changed all that much since that test was conducted. However, several new models have joined the ranks since then, including the Ford Edge, Mazda CX-7/CX-9, Subaru B9 Tribeca and GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook twins. Mazda's entries are the strongest candidates in this field, providing tough competition for the older nameplates in this class.
Still something of a dark-horse candidate, the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor remains a well-rounded SUV with a lot in its favor. Unless a third-row seat is a must, the Endeavor is still a smart choice for those looking for a well-built, safe, comfortable and easy-to-handle midsize crossover SUV.
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor models
Two trim levels are offered on the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor: LS and SE. The LS comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a 140-watt CD stereo and a full-size spare tire. The Endeavor SE adds leather seating, a power driver seat, trip computer, heated front seats and a 315-watt stereo with a six-disc CD changer and satellite radio. A sunroof and a navigation system are optional for the SE. An appearance package (which adds side steps, a cargo shelf and mudguards) and a towing package are optional on both trims.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Both front- and all-wheel-drive Endeavors are available, and all come with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 225 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission choice is a four-speed automatic. Although the Mitsubishi's horsepower rating pales in comparison to some of its competition, the 3.8-liter V6's generous torque output gives the Endeavor plenty of punch. Fuel economy, however, is unimpressive -- AWD versions have a 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway rating. Maximum towing capacity, at 3,500 pounds, is average for this type of vehicle.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes, traction control, a tire-pressure monitor, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard across the board, while stability control comes only on the AWD versions. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the Endeavor earned a perfect five stars for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. In side-impact testing, the Mitsu scored five stars across the board. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the Endeavor earned the top rating of "Good."
Driving
Due to the Endeavor's impressive 250 lb-ft of torque, the 3.8-liter engine feels responsive off the line and into the midrange. The transmission can be a little slow to downshift on highway grades, but overall the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor performs as well as most other vehicles in the class. Its car-based chassis provides a comfortable ride on the street, adept handling in the corners and above-average capability on mildly rutted dirt roads. The steering is a little slower than we'd like, but the weighting seems perfectly balanced for everyday errand running and commuting.
Interior
The five-passenger 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor boasts a roomy passenger cabin that accommodates even the tallest folks, while the well-shaped seats prove comfortable on long trips. The edgy interior design that features plenty of metallic trim and cool blue backlighting is more exciting than what you'll find in a Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander. Materials quality could be better, however, as there's more low-grade hard plastic than you'll find in those competitors. At 76 cubic feet, the Endeavor's maximum cargo capacity falls short of the Pilot and Nissan Murano but should be adequate for most families. A rear DVD player is unfortunately no longer an option on the Mitsubishi Endeavor, somewhat diminishing its appeal for families.
Features & Specs
Safety
