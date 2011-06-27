  1. Home
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike ride and handling, roomy seating front and rear, torquey V6 engine, solid build quality, long warranty coverage.
  • No third-row seat available, less cargo capacity than peers, some mediocre interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor is a well-rounded crossover SUV for those who crave edgy styling in a comfortable, easy-to-drive package. If you don't need a third-row seat, it's definitely worth a look.

Vehicle overview

Upon its introduction three years ago, the Mitsubishi Endeavor, a crossover (car-platform-based) SUV, gave the company a solid entry in the very competitive midsize sport-ute segment. With its exaggerated styling cues such as muscular wheel arches and a prominent nose, the Endeavor looked different enough from the status quo to preserve Mitsubishi's somewhat quirky personality.

Thankfully, there was (and is) more to the Endeavor than its sheet metal contours, such as solid driving dynamics, a gutsy V6, a roomy cabin and fine build quality. Less endearing qualities include the lack of a third-row seat option, less cargo capacity than most rivals and some low-grade plastic trim in the cabin. All told, the Endeavor was good enough to win an Edmunds midsize crossover SUV comparison test, in which it beat the Nissan Murano, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. And like the 2007 version of the Mitsubishi Endeavor, those SUVs haven't changed all that much since that test was conducted. However, several new models have joined the ranks since then, including the Ford Edge, Mazda CX-7/CX-9, Subaru B9 Tribeca and GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook twins. Mazda's entries are the strongest candidates in this field, providing tough competition for the older nameplates in this class.

Still something of a dark-horse candidate, the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor remains a well-rounded SUV with a lot in its favor. Unless a third-row seat is a must, the Endeavor is still a smart choice for those looking for a well-built, safe, comfortable and easy-to-handle midsize crossover SUV.

2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor models

Two trim levels are offered on the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor: LS and SE. The LS comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a 140-watt CD stereo and a full-size spare tire. The Endeavor SE adds leather seating, a power driver seat, trip computer, heated front seats and a 315-watt stereo with a six-disc CD changer and satellite radio. A sunroof and a navigation system are optional for the SE. An appearance package (which adds side steps, a cargo shelf and mudguards) and a towing package are optional on both trims.

2007 Highlights

Only minor changes occur on the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor. Last year's Limited trim has been dropped and replaced by a new SE trim that comes standard with leather seating (heated in front) and a premium audio system with satellite radio. Safety is increased via the adoption of side curtain airbags and the expanded availability of stability control -- the latter is now standard on all AWD models.

Performance & mpg

Both front- and all-wheel-drive Endeavors are available, and all come with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 225 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission choice is a four-speed automatic. Although the Mitsubishi's horsepower rating pales in comparison to some of its competition, the 3.8-liter V6's generous torque output gives the Endeavor plenty of punch. Fuel economy, however, is unimpressive -- AWD versions have a 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway rating. Maximum towing capacity, at 3,500 pounds, is average for this type of vehicle.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, a tire-pressure monitor, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard across the board, while stability control comes only on the AWD versions. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the Endeavor earned a perfect five stars for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. In side-impact testing, the Mitsu scored five stars across the board. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the Endeavor earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

Due to the Endeavor's impressive 250 lb-ft of torque, the 3.8-liter engine feels responsive off the line and into the midrange. The transmission can be a little slow to downshift on highway grades, but overall the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor performs as well as most other vehicles in the class. Its car-based chassis provides a comfortable ride on the street, adept handling in the corners and above-average capability on mildly rutted dirt roads. The steering is a little slower than we'd like, but the weighting seems perfectly balanced for everyday errand running and commuting.

Interior

The five-passenger 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor boasts a roomy passenger cabin that accommodates even the tallest folks, while the well-shaped seats prove comfortable on long trips. The edgy interior design that features plenty of metallic trim and cool blue backlighting is more exciting than what you'll find in a Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander. Materials quality could be better, however, as there's more low-grade hard plastic than you'll find in those competitors. At 76 cubic feet, the Endeavor's maximum cargo capacity falls short of the Pilot and Nissan Murano but should be adequate for most families. A rear DVD player is unfortunately no longer an option on the Mitsubishi Endeavor, somewhat diminishing its appeal for families.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.4
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not bad, but quite a few issues
07/06/2012
Pros: Comfy on long distances, good power & acceleration, good storage, nice looking car and great for a family. Both front seats have hard-plastic backs, so they're durable if you have kids who constantly put their feet on them. Cons: Liftgate is unnecessarily heavy, jack is hard to get to if you have a car seat. Mechanical issues explained below: Bought new, issues began with the A/C compressor (replaced under warranty). Replaced the battery twice (also warranty) & continue to have issues with a short circuit on the driver's side brakelight. Engine requires premium fuel but still knocks & pings at times.
OK SUV with major design flaws
Brandon H,02/15/2016
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Pros: It's AWD and handles pretty well. It have great acceleration for a V6. It's roomy for a midsize SUV. Has about a 400 mile range before needing more gas. Cons: A/C is poorly designed. Water will eventually leak onto driver side floor. This can destroy the wiring underneath which will total the car. Luckily I fixed the leak before the wiring was destroyed, but it cost me $1000 to repair. Mitsubishi should had made this a recall. I've heard the same issue happening in other Mitsubishi models. The hydraulic arms on the lift gate eventually go bad and won't lift the gate. The engine is an interference engine and uses a timing belt. The cost to replace a belt is over $600. If you do not change the belt, you put your engine at risk of being catastrophically damaged.
This car will ruin your life!!!!
Lee,11/26/2016
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased this car new in 07, and for the six years I was making payments on it there were few problems. At age six it began to methodically fall apart. The engine has had few issues, but the window systems will break and fail within 6-7 years after purchase, especially the rear windows. If you have a sun roof, DO NOT USE IT or you’ll be sorry like me, it will break in the open position and it will cost 2K to fix. I suspect I have no trade in value with this car, just in the past 6 months, this year alone I’ve spent 4K on this car just trying to keep the water from coming up through the driver’s side floor. Yeah, you see, Mitsubishi put their A/C evap tank in so that the entire dash has to be taken apart and removed to get to it. Mitsubishi did send out an advisory but not a recall. I suspect Mitsubishi’s reasoning for that is that there were not enough people complaining of this to justify a class action law suit so their position is [non-permissible content removed] You. Another thing I’ve been noticing is that you don’t see any Endeavors as old as mine on the road any more <g> I wonder why…</g>
Great Value, best used SUV around!!
bobcat57,03/28/2011
Just purchased it, much better deal than 2007 Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander. Rapid depreciation in firts three years but holds up welll after. Top notch reliability, comfort and build quality.
See all 30 reviews of the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor Overview

The Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor is offered in the following submodels: Endeavor SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

