I purchased this car new in 07, and for the six years I was making payments on it there were few problems. At age six it began to methodically fall apart. The engine has had few issues, but the window systems will break and fail within 6-7 years after purchase, especially the rear windows. If you have a sun roof, DO NOT USE IT or you’ll be sorry like me, it will break in the open position and it will cost 2K to fix. I suspect I have no trade in value with this car, just in the past 6 months, this year alone I’ve spent 4K on this car just trying to keep the water from coming up through the driver’s side floor. Yeah, you see, Mitsubishi put their A/C evap tank in so that the entire dash has to be taken apart and removed to get to it. Mitsubishi did send out an advisory but not a recall. I suspect Mitsubishi’s reasoning for that is that there were not enough people complaining of this to justify a class action law suit so their position is [non-permissible content removed] You. Another thing I’ve been noticing is that you don’t see any Endeavors as old as mine on the road any more <g> I wonder why…</g>

