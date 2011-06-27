Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$2,884
|$3,299
|Clean
|$1,949
|$2,660
|$3,043
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,213
|$2,529
|Rough
|$1,303
|$1,765
|$2,015
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,087
|$3,632
|Clean
|$1,914
|$2,847
|$3,349
|Average
|$1,596
|$2,368
|$2,784
|Rough
|$1,279
|$1,889
|$2,219
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$3,015
|$3,516
|Clean
|$1,924
|$2,781
|$3,242
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,313
|$2,695
|Rough
|$1,285
|$1,845
|$2,148
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$3,156
|$3,707
|Clean
|$1,968
|$2,911
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,421
|$2,842
|Rough
|$1,315
|$1,931
|$2,265