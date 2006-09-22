Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me
32 listings
- 122,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,943
- 167,316 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 129,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 106,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,900
- 99,228 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999
- 125,324 miles
$3,500
- 103,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 194,895 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
- 202,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 159,172 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,977$2,384 Below Market
- 133,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500$436 Below Market
- 179,666 miles
$5,998
- 164,856 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,999
- 177,668 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,988
- 132,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,999
- 150,675 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 131,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999
- 189,000 miles
$4,999
Mr. Mike,09/22/2006
My wife and I purchased this SUV several weeks ago. So far we really love it. It's quiet, fast, handles like a luxury car (that's a good thing), and has a great transmission. The sound system is very good and I love the display in the dash. I can't believe Mitsubishi is not selling these things as fast as they can build them. The dealership was willing to give us 1% over invoice and 0" APR on the loan. It's incredible that such a great vehicle is discounted so much. My wife and I laughed all the way home. And we love that warranty! Plus it got a great rating in Consumer Reports. That's always a MUST!!
