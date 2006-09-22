Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me

32 listings
Endeavor Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited in Red
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    122,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,943

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    167,316 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    129,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    106,960 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    99,228 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Black
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    125,324 miles

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    103,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    194,895 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    202,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    159,172 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,977

    $2,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    133,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    179,666 miles

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS

    164,856 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    177,668 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    132,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Red
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    150,675 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    131,873 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    189,000 miles

    $4,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Endeavor

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Endeavor
Overall Consumer Rating
4.730 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Love this SUV!
Mr. Mike,09/22/2006
My wife and I purchased this SUV several weeks ago. So far we really love it. It's quiet, fast, handles like a luxury car (that's a good thing), and has a great transmission. The sound system is very good and I love the display in the dash. I can't believe Mitsubishi is not selling these things as fast as they can build them. The dealership was willing to give us 1% over invoice and 0" APR on the loan. It's incredible that such a great vehicle is discounted so much. My wife and I laughed all the way home. And we love that warranty! Plus it got a great rating in Consumer Reports. That's always a MUST!!
Report abuse
