Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$7,780
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS62,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Mazda - Orlando / Florida
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LSOne owner, Low Miles, Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report, Alloy wheels. Odometer is 82503 miles below market average!You can't buy the wrong car at Classic Mazda! Exchange or return your vehicle within 5 days /300 miles for a full refund.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MM21S78E039967
Stock: 8E039967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $5,795
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS211,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S88E024990
Stock: 6538W1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-27-2018
- Price Drop$9,800
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE55,658 milesDelivery available*
Trapp Cadillac - Houma / Louisiana
This mid-size suv has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Mitsubishi Endeavor is front wheel drive. The Mitsubishi Endeavor is equipped with a gasoline engine. This unit features cruise control for long trips. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. this vehicle can handle it all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MM31S08E033112
Stock: 51417A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $5,950
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS111,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Buy Car Company - Independence / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S48E030527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,977Great Deal | $2,384 below market
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS159,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kinsellas - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S87E068468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500Good Deal | $436 below market
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS133,812 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Toyota - Schererville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S57E074857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,998
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS179,666 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S37E072508
Stock: 7E072508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $4,988Fair Deal
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS177,668 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
AWD. 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 3.8L V6 SMPI SOHC AWDRecent Arrival!Mechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S17E043315
Stock: N20T8337B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $7,995
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS150,675 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S37E079135
Stock: 32511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $5,999Fair Deal
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS131,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
This 4-wheel drive SUV offers tremendous value and lots of options that you will love. Car-Fax Certified 2 owner with 0 accidents, this loaded smaller sized SUV is not to big, but not to small. Look at this list of options...Automatic with a 3.8 liter V-6 motor, air, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise, AM/FM/CD player, 4-wheel ABS braking system, Traction control, power seat, alloy wheels and more. Hard to find a SUV with low miles and all these options for such a small price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S77E041911
Stock: 20-167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS189,000 milesDelivery available*
EZ Auto Sales & Service - Ramsey / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S17E079800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,943
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited122,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, CERTIFIED 1 OWNER VEHICLE**, LEATHER SEATS**, AIR CONDITIONING**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, ALLOY WHEELS**, 60 DAY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY**, FRESH OIL & FILTER CHANGE**. FWD Certification Program Details: This ENDEAVOR also comes with the FULL Mike Maroone 60-Day Unlimited Mileage Warranty. We will review the technician's vehicle inspection report with you before purchase. Our intention is to provide you a completely transparent buying experience. At Mike Maroone our used vehicles are Safety Checked, Warrantied, CARFAX, and if you don't like it ... Bring it back! All of our new and used vehicles come with the Mike Maroone Preferred Owner Advantages listed below: - MARKET BASED PRICING - 3 DAY/150 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - FREE LOANERS FOR SERVICE GUESTS WHO SET AN ONLINE APPOINTMENT - 12 MONTH/12K MILE SERVICE/COLLISION GUARANTEE - 60 DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WARRANTY - MILITARY DEPLOYMENT BUYBACK GUARANTEE - FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone South today. We are just south of the Citadel Mall on the corner of Academy and Bijou. Odometer is 49697 miles below market average!https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/32v03
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MM41S06E070177
Stock: KS070177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $4,990
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited167,316 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Dover White Pearl 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited *POWER SUNROOF, *LEATHER SEATS, *POWER DRIVER SEAT, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *HEATED SEATS, *CRUISE CONTROL, *AIR CONDITIONING, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *ALLOY WHEELS.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MM41S36E067841
Stock: C4036B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $4,995
2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS166,474 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4JM2AS1AE014880
Stock: 15288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,999
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS129,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee
Tubular roof rails, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass w/windshield shade band, Side protective moldings, Segmented audio center display, Remote hood release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass. This Mitsubishi Endeavor has a dependable Gas V6 3.8L/234 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Mitsubishi Endeavor LS The Envy of Your Friends *Rear heater ducts, Pwr windows w/auto-down driver window, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr remote tail gate glass-hatch lift, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks w/security logic, Pre-wire trailer hitch wiring harness, P235/65SR17 mud & snow tires, Multiple fold away assist grips, Lighting-inc: map lights, cargo bay light, glovebox light, LATCH system (lower anchor & tethers for children), Keyless entry system w/panic alarm, Intermittent rear wiper w/washer, Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms, coil springs, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, Illuminated ignition key cylinder, Height-adjustable steering wheel, Height-adjustable front shoulder belts, Full-size spare tire, Front/rear stabilizer bars.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crest Honda, 2215 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228 to claim your Mitsubishi Endeavor!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MM21SX6E068361
Stock: T6E068361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$2,900
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS106,960 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor 4dr 4dr AWD LS features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Off Road Tires, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S46E044926
Stock: AAW-044926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,999
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS99,228 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodfield Nissan - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
www.WoodfieldNissan.com **2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS AWD** EXTREMELY CLEAN! EXCELLENT VALUE! Equipment Includes: 3.8 LIter V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Four-Wheel-Drive, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, In-Dash CD Player and MUCH MORE! Call us at (847) 310-1900 or visit us online at www.WoodfieldNissan.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S56E055093
Stock: P7436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS125,324 milesDelivery available*
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4MN21S26E075155
Certified Pre-Owned: No