  • New Listing
    $7,780

    2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    62,958 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Classic Mazda - Orlando / Florida

    2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LSOne owner, Low Miles, Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report, Alloy wheels. Odometer is 82503 miles below market average!You can't buy the wrong car at Classic Mazda! Exchange or return your vehicle within 5 days /300 miles for a full refund.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MM21S78E039967
    Stock: 8E039967
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $5,795

    2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    211,345 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado

    Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S88E024990
    Stock: 6538W1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-27-2018

  • Price Drop
    $9,800

    2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE

    55,658 miles
    Delivery available*

    Trapp Cadillac - Houma / Louisiana

    This mid-size suv has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Mitsubishi Endeavor is front wheel drive. The Mitsubishi Endeavor is equipped with a gasoline engine. This unit features cruise control for long trips. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. this vehicle can handle it all.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MM31S08E033112
    Stock: 51417A1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $5,950

    2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    111,633 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Best Buy Car Company - Independence / Missouri

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S48E030527
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,977Great Deal | $2,384 below market

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    159,172 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kinsellas - Rochester / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S87E068468
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,500Good Deal | $436 below market

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    133,812 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Team Toyota - Schererville / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S57E074857
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,998

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    179,666 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

    All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S37E072508
    Stock: 7E072508
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

  • $4,988Fair Deal

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    177,668 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania

    AWD. 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 3.8L V6 SMPI SOHC AWDRecent Arrival!Mechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S17E043315
    Stock: N20T8337B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $7,995

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    150,675 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado

    Traction Control, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S37E079135
    Stock: 32511
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $5,999Fair Deal

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    131,873 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington

    This 4-wheel drive SUV offers tremendous value and lots of options that you will love. Car-Fax Certified 2 owner with 0 accidents, this loaded smaller sized SUV is not to big, but not to small. Look at this list of options...Automatic with a 3.8 liter V-6 motor, air, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise, AM/FM/CD player, 4-wheel ABS braking system, Traction control, power seat, alloy wheels and more. Hard to find a SUV with low miles and all these options for such a small price.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S77E041911
    Stock: 20-167
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,999

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    189,000 miles
    Delivery available*

    EZ Auto Sales & Service - Ramsey / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S17E079800
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,943

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    122,815 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    **FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, CERTIFIED 1 OWNER VEHICLE**, LEATHER SEATS**, AIR CONDITIONING**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, ALLOY WHEELS**, 60 DAY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY**, FRESH OIL & FILTER CHANGE**. FWD Certification Program Details: This ENDEAVOR also comes with the FULL Mike Maroone 60-Day Unlimited Mileage Warranty. We will review the technician's vehicle inspection report with you before purchase. Our intention is to provide you a completely transparent buying experience. At Mike Maroone our used vehicles are Safety Checked, Warrantied, CARFAX, and if you don't like it ... Bring it back! All of our new and used vehicles come with the Mike Maroone Preferred Owner Advantages listed below: - MARKET BASED PRICING - 3 DAY/150 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - FREE LOANERS FOR SERVICE GUESTS WHO SET AN ONLINE APPOINTMENT - 12 MONTH/12K MILE SERVICE/COLLISION GUARANTEE - 60 DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WARRANTY - MILITARY DEPLOYMENT BUYBACK GUARANTEE - FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone South today. We are just south of the Citadel Mall on the corner of Academy and Bijou. Odometer is 49697 miles below market average!https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/32v03

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MM41S06E070177
    Stock: KS070177
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $4,990

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    167,316 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois

    Recent Arrival! Dover White Pearl 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited *POWER SUNROOF, *LEATHER SEATS, *POWER DRIVER SEAT, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *HEATED SEATS, *CRUISE CONTROL, *AIR CONDITIONING, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *ALLOY WHEELS.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MM41S36E067841
    Stock: C4036B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $4,995

    2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    166,474 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio

    Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4JM2AS1AE014880
    Stock: 15288
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $3,999

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    129,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee

    Tubular roof rails, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass w/windshield shade band, Side protective moldings, Segmented audio center display, Remote hood release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass. This Mitsubishi Endeavor has a dependable Gas V6 3.8L/234 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Mitsubishi Endeavor LS The Envy of Your Friends *Rear heater ducts, Pwr windows w/auto-down driver window, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr remote tail gate glass-hatch lift, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks w/security logic, Pre-wire trailer hitch wiring harness, P235/65SR17 mud & snow tires, Multiple fold away assist grips, Lighting-inc: map lights, cargo bay light, glovebox light, LATCH system (lower anchor & tethers for children), Keyless entry system w/panic alarm, Intermittent rear wiper w/washer, Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms, coil springs, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, Illuminated ignition key cylinder, Height-adjustable steering wheel, Height-adjustable front shoulder belts, Full-size spare tire, Front/rear stabilizer bars.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crest Honda, 2215 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228 to claim your Mitsubishi Endeavor!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MM21SX6E068361
    Stock: T6E068361
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,900

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    106,960 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor 4dr 4dr AWD LS features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Off Road Tires, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S46E044926
    Stock: AAW-044926
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $6,999

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    99,228 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodfield Nissan - Hoffman Estates / Illinois

    www.WoodfieldNissan.com **2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS AWD** EXTREMELY CLEAN! EXCELLENT VALUE! Equipment Includes: 3.8 LIter V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Four-Wheel-Drive, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, In-Dash CD Player and MUCH MORE! Call us at (847) 310-1900 or visit us online at www.WoodfieldNissan.com!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S56E055093
    Stock: P7436A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,500

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    125,324 miles
    Delivery available*

    Cartina - Tampa / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A4MN21S26E075155
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

