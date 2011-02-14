Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor
Pros & Cons
- Spacious seating front and back
- long warranty coverage.
- No available third-row seat
- V6's mediocre fuel economy and power
- outdated four-speed automatic transmission
- less cargo capacity than competitors
- aging design
- some mediocre interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
On its own merit, the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor is a well-rounded and solid crossover, but its appeal is waning against its more modern competitors.
Vehicle overview
Like most everything in your refrigerator, some cars are best used before their expiration date. The 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor is like that forgotten leftover container in the back of the fridge: It was once an appetizing selection of ingredients, but now is best discarded in favor of fresher fare.
When the Endeavor debuted in 2004, it was good enough to take the top spot in an Edmunds comparison test that pitted it against the Honda Pilot, Nissan Murano and Toyota Highlander. In the intervening years, however, the Mitsubishi has remained relatively unchanged, and has since been overshadowed by newer and redesigned models. The Endeavor's strength -- a pleasing blend of performance, handling and comfort -- has since faded with time.
Within the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor's price range, we'd steer shoppers toward top midsize or large crossover SUVs like the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Ford Edge, 2011 Mazda CX-9 and 2011 Nissan Murano. The fully redesigned 2011 Ford Explorer is also worth checking out. Even inside Mitsubishi's own lineup, the Outlander crossover SUV represents a better choice, with comparable performance and space, but also more numerous and updated features. As good as the Mitsubishi Endeavor was when it was fresh, it simply hasn't kept up with the times.
Mitsubishi Endeavor models
The 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor is a midsize crossover SUV available in two trim levels: base LS and luxury SE. The LS is front-wheel-drive only, while the SE can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. Standard equipment on the LS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, cloth upholstery, full power accessories, keyless entry, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with CD player.
The SE trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, heated outside mirrors, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a navigation system, a rearview camera, a cargo cover and a nine-speaker Rockford Acoustics stereo with six-CD changer and satellite radio. Available options for either trim include a towing package, side steps, remote engine start and an iPod adapter.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavors are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 225 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with AWD offered at additional cost on the SE trim. Although the Endeavor lacks the higher horsepower of its competition, its V6's torque output is ample enough to give it some decent punch. Fuel economy, however, is unimpressive. The front-wheel-drive model's 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined are below average for a midsize crossover. The all-wheel-drive Endeavor checks in at 15/19/17 mpg. Properly equipped, the Endeavor can tow up to 3,500 pounds.
Safety
The 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The Mitsubishi Endeavor has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedure. Its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to 2011 ratings) shows that the Endeavor earned five out of five stars for driver protection and four stars for the passenger. In side-impact testing, it scored five stars across the board. In both frontal-offset and side-impact testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Endeavor earned the top rating of "Good."
Driving
With the Endeavor's respectable 250 lb-ft of torque, the 3.8-liter engine feels responsive off the line. Compared to newer competitors, however, the Endeavor isn't as quick, and its four-speed automatic isn't as responsive or efficient as competitors' six-speeds. The ride quality is pretty comfortable, and the handling and steering are suitable for everyday errand-running and commuting.
Interior
Inside, the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor boasts a roomy cabin that can accommodate five taller adults with well-shaped seats that provide ample comfort for long-distance trips. Interior design and materials are hit-and-miss, with blocky, utilitarian shapes and an abundance of hard plastic surfaces. At night, a cool blue glow emanates from the instruments and center stack, giving the cabin a more modern appearance.
Luggage space behind the second-row seats provides up to 40.7 cubic feet. With those seats folded, up to 76 cubes can be accommodated. This is only about 3 cubic feet more than the newer Outlander, but is still above average and should be adequate for most families. Those requiring more cargo space will find it in the Chevrolet Traverse and Hyundai Veracruz, along with a third row of seats.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased my Endevor about 8 months ago, and have had no issue with it. The exceleration is very good, and I live Colroado, and have many enterence ramps that are on hills. The SUV is confortable. It is simple (I have an LS), but the price was very good. Best value for size, year, power, and millage.
I did not go to the dealership looking for this car. But I was looking for something with great options. What I found was a comfortable interior (I'm a tall person) and smooth ride. It sits high and is wide enough to provide the stable feel some SUVs lack. I'm very impressed!
Overall I really love the car. Living in a snowy place, I like the AWD. Also, I have two good size dogs, so I wanted a SUV that has a spacious cargo area; this car does. The car has a lot of great feature (hands free blue tooth, heated leather seats, sunroof, rear vent control, comfortable seats, front windshield whippers clear a bigger area than most, and the blind spots aren't that bad). Unfortunately, the GPS leaves a lot to be desired. Even if you don't put in a category or city, it still greys out letters so you can't choose them, and there is no where to search for general stores, only shopping centers. I still keep my Garmin in my car. Lastly, this car has a poor turn radius.
I bought my 2011 Endeavor SE with the hopes of upgrading from a 2006 Buick SUV. I was astonished at the value of the vehicle on paper, even more so when I actually test drove it. I did a lot of research before making my choice to purchase a Mitsubishi. I have driven many SUVs and Crossovers and the Endeavor is by far the best choice for anyone in the market for a new vehicle. I absolutely love the quality, performance, and luxury combined in the Endeavor. I got such a great deal on this vehicle that I can honestly say I have no buyers remorse whatsoever. I am proud to drive this vehicle!
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 5000 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 5000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Marginal
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor is the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,299.
Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor Overview
The Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor is offered in the following submodels: Endeavor SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A).
