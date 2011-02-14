5 star reviews: 78 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, Good SUV for the price

marcthepark , 11/27/2013

I purchased my Endevor about 8 months ago, and have had no issue with it. The exceleration is very good, and I live Colroado, and have many enterence ramps that are on hills. The SUV is confortable. It is simple (I have an LS), but the price was very good. Best value for size, year, power, and millage.

4.875 out of 5 stars, 2011 Endeavor SE

mygrace , 02/07/2011

I did not go to the dealership looking for this car. But I was looking for something with great options. What I found was a comfortable interior (I'm a tall person) and smooth ride. It sits high and is wide enough to provide the stable feel some SUVs lack. I'm very impressed!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great care

brownr1 , 02/14/2011

Overall I really love the car. Living in a snowy place, I like the AWD. Also, I have two good size dogs, so I wanted a SUV that has a spacious cargo area; this car does. The car has a lot of great feature (hands free blue tooth, heated leather seats, sunroof, rear vent control, comfortable seats, front windshield whippers clear a bigger area than most, and the blind spots aren't that bad). Unfortunately, the GPS leaves a lot to be desired. Even if you don't put in a category or city, it still greys out letters so you can't choose them, and there is no where to search for general stores, only shopping centers. I still keep my Garmin in my car. Lastly, this car has a poor turn radius.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Best Crossover on the Market...Hands Down!

demingboys , 04/26/2011

I bought my 2011 Endeavor SE with the hopes of upgrading from a 2006 Buick SUV. I was astonished at the value of the vehicle on paper, even more so when I actually test drove it. I did a lot of research before making my choice to purchase a Mitsubishi. I have driven many SUVs and Crossovers and the Endeavor is by far the best choice for anyone in the market for a new vehicle. I absolutely love the quality, performance, and luxury combined in the Endeavor. I got such a great deal on this vehicle that I can honestly say I have no buyers remorse whatsoever. I am proud to drive this vehicle!

