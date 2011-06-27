2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor Review
Pros & Cons
- Rides like a car, roomy seating, torquey V6 power plant, solid build and materials quality, good crash test scores.
- Less cargo capacity than the class leaders, polarizing interior design, no third-row seat available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,690 - $2,892
Used Endeavor for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A solid all-around package for those who crave non-traditional styling more than ultimate cargo- or people-toting capacity.
2005 Highlights
Following on the heels of a significant midyear refresh for 2004, there are few new features for this year. Side airbags are now standard on all models, and an anti-theft system is included on the XLS.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor.
Most helpful consumer reviews
A A,05/29/2016
XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
2005 Endeavor. Purchased in 2008, is now 2016, so I've had the car 8 years and put 70k miles on it. Acceleration is adequate, as well as handling and braking. I'm not going to let this vehicle get out of my grasp until it is worn out. Have done nothing except routine maintenance (oil, brakes, belts, battery), all done myself, and always easy. Only repairs have been replacing the oxygen sensors. Opted to have the timing belt changed, and mechanic mentioned it's one of the quickest timing belt jobs he's done. (which means you don't pay for a lot of labor!). My ONLY complaint is the lack of an aux input on the stereo, and difficulty of replacing the stereo with an aftermarket unit. Like the title states, this has been the most reliable of the 15+ cars I've owned in my life. Update, still the most reliable car I've ever owned. She's starting to show her age, and things you expect to wear out by 140K are wearing out. I'll fix those things, and keep it till it falls apart. Update. Now at 155K. Had tie rod ends replaced. Everything else is still going strong. Still keeping this car until it stops running. Update 12/2019. After having the car for 11+ years, I finally let her go. She was finally starting to sound a little clunky when changing between drive and reverse. Sad to see the car go, but sold it to family in need of reliable cheap transport.
marie0124,07/30/2014
I have owned my 2005 Endeavor for approximately 5 years now. I first thought it was a jeep from viewing from the street. i went to the car lot and was surprised it was not a jeep. I took it for a test drive up and down hills. It was a smooth ride and was easy to handle. I have purchased many cars in my life and found this one to be easy on maintenance only needing regular oil change.
Tanya,02/24/2016
LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
We bought our Endeavor with about 75,000 miles on it in 2010. We have driven it across the country and back a few times and we just love it! It currently has 181,000 miles on it and is still going strong. We have only had to do routine maintenance on it except for one thing. The air conditioner started to drain into the vehicle instead of outside but we took it to the dealership and only ended up paying a couple hundred dollars. Other than that it has been a super reliable vehicle.
Larry,10/26/2010
I have had my Endeavor for 5 1/2 years now and at 95,000 miles had my first problem--not even a new car bug. (have kept all service, minor and major up to date). Just had to have propeller shaft and bearing assembly replaced due to bad bearings. But fully covered by 100,000 Mile powertrain warranty. Feel great this is the only issue in 95K miles!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Endeavor
Related Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage