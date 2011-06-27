  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Endeavor
  4. Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(81)
Appraise this car

2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides like a car, roomy seating, torquey V6 power plant, solid build and materials quality, good crash test scores.
  • Less cargo capacity than the class leaders, polarizing interior design, no third-row seat available.
Other years
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$1,690 - $2,892
Used Endeavor for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid all-around package for those who crave non-traditional styling more than ultimate cargo- or people-toting capacity.

2005 Highlights

Following on the heels of a significant midyear refresh for 2004, there are few new features for this year. Side airbags are now standard on all models, and an anti-theft system is included on the XLS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

5(83%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

most reliable car I've owned
A A,05/29/2016
XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
2005 Endeavor. Purchased in 2008, is now 2016, so I've had the car 8 years and put 70k miles on it. Acceleration is adequate, as well as handling and braking. I'm not going to let this vehicle get out of my grasp until it is worn out. Have done nothing except routine maintenance (oil, brakes, belts, battery), all done myself, and always easy. Only repairs have been replacing the oxygen sensors. Opted to have the timing belt changed, and mechanic mentioned it's one of the quickest timing belt jobs he's done. (which means you don't pay for a lot of labor!). My ONLY complaint is the lack of an aux input on the stereo, and difficulty of replacing the stereo with an aftermarket unit. Like the title states, this has been the most reliable of the 15+ cars I've owned in my life. Update, still the most reliable car I've ever owned. She's starting to show her age, and things you expect to wear out by 140K are wearing out. I'll fix those things, and keep it till it falls apart. Update. Now at 155K. Had tie rod ends replaced. Everything else is still going strong. Still keeping this car until it stops running. Update 12/2019. After having the car for 11+ years, I finally let her go. She was finally starting to sound a little clunky when changing between drive and reverse. Sad to see the car go, but sold it to family in need of reliable cheap transport.
BEST VEHICLE EVER PURCHASED
marie0124,07/30/2014
I have owned my 2005 Endeavor for approximately 5 years now. I first thought it was a jeep from viewing from the street. i went to the car lot and was surprised it was not a jeep. I took it for a test drive up and down hills. It was a smooth ride and was easy to handle. I have purchased many cars in my life and found this one to be easy on maintenance only needing regular oil change.
Dependable Vehicle
Tanya,02/24/2016
LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
We bought our Endeavor with about 75,000 miles on it in 2010. We have driven it across the country and back a few times and we just love it! It currently has 181,000 miles on it and is still going strong. We have only had to do routine maintenance on it except for one thing. The air conditioner started to drain into the vehicle instead of outside but we took it to the dealership and only ended up paying a couple hundred dollars. Other than that it has been a super reliable vehicle.
Great Experience
Larry,10/26/2010
I have had my Endeavor for 5 1/2 years now and at 95,000 miles had my first problem--not even a new car bug. (have kept all service, minor and major up to date). Just had to have propeller shaft and bearing assembly replaced due to bad bearings. But fully covered by 100,000 Mile powertrain warranty. Feel great this is the only issue in 95K miles!
See all 81 reviews of the 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor

Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor Overview

The Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor is offered in the following submodels: Endeavor SUV. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavors are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

Can't find a used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,130.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,757.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,865.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Endeavor lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles