Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me

Load your family into the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! All of the premium features expected of a Mitsubishi are offered, including: power windows, remote keyless entry, and much more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 4A4JM2AS4BE035529

Stock: S7858B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020