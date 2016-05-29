Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS

    164,856 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    132,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    156,259 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited in Red
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    122,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,943

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    167,316 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    129,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS

    226,755 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS in Silver
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS

    285,083 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $3,932

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    106,960 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    134,201 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,695

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    99,228 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Black
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    125,324 miles

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    Not Provided

    $1,800

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    103,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    194,895 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited

    88,145 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    202,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS

    159,172 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $2,977

    $2,384 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 32 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Endeavor

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Endeavor
Overall Consumer Rating
4.881 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 1
    (1%)
most reliable car I've owned
A A,05/29/2016
XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
2005 Endeavor. Purchased in 2008, is now 2016, so I've had the car 8 years and put 70k miles on it. Acceleration is adequate, as well as handling and braking. I'm not going to let this vehicle get out of my grasp until it is worn out. Have done nothing except routine maintenance (oil, brakes, belts, battery), all done myself, and always easy. Only repairs have been replacing the oxygen sensors. Opted to have the timing belt changed, and mechanic mentioned it's one of the quickest timing belt jobs he's done. (which means you don't pay for a lot of labor!). My ONLY complaint is the lack of an aux input on the stereo, and difficulty of replacing the stereo with an aftermarket unit. Like the title states, this has been the most reliable of the 15+ cars I've owned in my life. Update, still the most reliable car I've ever owned. She's starting to show her age, and things you expect to wear out by 140K are wearing out. I'll fix those things, and keep it till it falls apart. Update. Now at 155K. Had tie rod ends replaced. Everything else is still going strong. Still keeping this car until it stops running. Update 12/2019. After having the car for 11+ years, I finally let her go. She was finally starting to sound a little clunky when changing between drive and reverse. Sad to see the car go, but sold it to family in need of reliable cheap transport.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
