Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me

2005 Endeavor. Purchased in 2008, is now 2016, so I've had the car 8 years and put 70k miles on it. Acceleration is adequate, as well as handling and braking. I'm not going to let this vehicle get out of my grasp until it is worn out. Have done nothing except routine maintenance (oil, brakes, belts, battery), all done myself, and always easy. Only repairs have been replacing the oxygen sensors. Opted to have the timing belt changed, and mechanic mentioned it's one of the quickest timing belt jobs he's done. (which means you don't pay for a lot of labor!). My ONLY complaint is the lack of an aux input on the stereo, and difficulty of replacing the stereo with an aftermarket unit. Like the title states, this has been the most reliable of the 15+ cars I've owned in my life. Update, still the most reliable car I've ever owned. She's starting to show her age, and things you expect to wear out by 140K are wearing out. I'll fix those things, and keep it till it falls apart. Update. Now at 155K. Had tie rod ends replaced. Everything else is still going strong. Still keeping this car until it stops running. Update 12/2019. After having the car for 11+ years, I finally let her go. She was finally starting to sound a little clunky when changing between drive and reverse. Sad to see the car go, but sold it to family in need of reliable cheap transport.

