Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale Near Me

Only 164,856 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Endeavor boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/234 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Tubular roof rails w/crossbars, Transfer case differential oil cooler.*This Mitsubishi Endeavor Comes Equipped with These Options *Tow hitch pre-wiring, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass w/windshield shade band, Storage pockets in front doors, Sporty split grille opening, Remote tailgate & hood release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass, Pwr windows w/auto-down driver window, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A4MM31S25E015030

Stock: E2727XA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020