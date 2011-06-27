  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Endeavor
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(332)
Appraise this car

2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike ride, roomy seating front and rear, torquey V6 power plant, solid build and materials quality, good crash test scores.
  • Less cargo capacity than the class leaders, polarizing interior design.
Other years
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mitsubishi Endeavor for Sale
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$1,353 - $2,424
Used Endeavor for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid all-around package for those who crave non-traditional styling more so than ultimate cargo- or people-toting capacity.

2004 Highlights

Although the Endeavor is an all-new vehicle for 2004, an upgraded 2004.5 model was released midway through the year to address some initial shortcomings. The list of upgrades includes more horsepower (225), daytime running lamps, advanced dual-stage front airbags and a tire-pressure monitor as standard. An improved ABS system (with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and traction control) is now available on LS 2WD models and standard on XLS 2WD and Limited 2WD. A full-size spare with alloy wheel and a towing prep package is now standard on LS AWD (optional LS 2WD) and XLS. Standard side-impact airbags for front-seat passengers have been added to the Endeavor XLS. Rounding out the 2004.5 changes are a handful of new options, including a rear-seat DVD entertainment system for XLS and Limited, and traction and stability control for the Limited AWD.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
332 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 332 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

11/28/2018 Update Endeavor
endeavorlover,05/20/2015
XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
This vehicle has been the best I have ever owned. We bought used with 21,000 on it now here it is 2015 with 109,000. We have had up keep that is normal for a car this age, brakes, belts, hoses, shocks, etc. we also have had to replace the water pump, and all bearings on the axles. I would drive it across the U.S. Today without hesitation. It still doesn't use oil. Have always run synthetic oil since we owned it. It still runs like a sewing machine. We will keep it until we have it towed off hopefully many years from now. If you find one well maintained, BUY IT! Is very safe and dependable. The AWD is invaluable for rain, snow, and ice. May 2016 After changing sparkplugs and changing in all belts and hoses for the very first time since owning my Endeavor, the motor runs so smooth and still very peppy. This is now our second vehicle and does not see as much use as it once did. Still this vehicle has been outstanding. It does have inherited design flaws to contend with but they are not dangerous. If you can find a used Endeavor the 2004 model in particular you will have made a good investment. The key is well maintained. The motor still does not use oil, the transmission is very tight and drive line incredibly strong. I still feel this vehicle has been on of the very best I have ever owned. I would never find an equal anywhere that had the same miles. Still only one occasional squeak in the interior. There are some design flaws with the vehicle. Exterior door handles, exterior vent in front of the windshield, and paint is peeling in various spots. I still feel and wish I had bought two of these 2004 Endeavors. Still a great vehicle and dependable anytime and anywhere. Nov. 2016 We still own our dependable 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor. We just put I believe our fourth set of tires on it. Nothing much has changed. The vehicle is an outstanding daily driver. It is ugly as hell because of the peeling paint but otherwise sound. I still wish I had two of these vehicles. Just a bulletproof vehicle. One thing of note, the timing chain is something that should be checked and adjusted every 25 to 35,000 miles. Do not forget or overlook this very important item less you have aluminum shavings ruin your motor. All electrical still works et. power windows, locks, wipers, heater, A/C and blower. This AWD would be a great vehicle for a first for your teenagers. May 2017. This old Endeavor is still as sound and not using any oil. I have to replace the rear drivers side exterior door handle. The second of four so far. These handles just don't handle UV rays! Other than looking like it has some paint disease it is sound. All electrical items work. It only has 118,000 miles. It has been regulated as my second driver. I think it has become part of the family and most likely be around for a long time to come yet. Got to get a paint job for it someday. Nov. 28, 2018 Well here it is the end of another year almost and we still have our Endeavor. She, yeah it's a woman, is still humming along. Here are notable things we are dealing with so far. I truly wish the door handles were metal! Definitely not kid proof. They're made of plastic and UV is a killer. So I have bought three new handles and have decided to paint them before installing them myself. I believe once these are painted and clearcoat put on this will stop the brittelness problem for good. I will let you know on my next update. As far as concerning the engine we only put 9,000 miles on it but ALL city miles. It still doesn't use oil. It is getting close to time to having the timing chain checked so we will have that done by a great local mechanic we trust. The paint job is still peeling and now small rust spots on top of the cab have appeared so it is time to head to a body shop for 2019. The interior still is immaculate but problems found is the drivers side sunvisor has lost a screw and needs repaired. For some reason the back panel on the passenger side seat has fallen off. I highly suspect an attack from some children has caused this as one of the plastic clips is broken. Exterior trim has been doing well other than the door handles. I crawled under the vehicle to give it a pre-winter inspection and found light rust spots scattered about on the frame. They are not serious yet and very light but need sanded and primed to prevent further damage. Maintenance has been key to this vehicle but every cent has been worth it as it is still a very sound and solid vehicle. I would still drive it anywhere without any hesitation. I was interested and decided to Google this vehicle and found so many others who have had great service with this vehicle. One sticks out who had 348,000 miles on their Endeavor. I believe it this is an incredibly well built vehicle mechanically. One other thing before closing. I am getting ready to install a fourth set of headlights! To me excessive and really not sure why this is occurring. I would be interested to know if other owner has this problem too.
105,000 miles - Major Problems About to Hit?
endeav04awd,05/20/2011
I bought this SUV in 2006 with 14,000 miles on it. Enjoyed the comfort, the power, the visibility, and the price. Mileage is average - about what I would expect for the body design and an AWD drivetrain. The AWD has done wonders for tire ware - very even with quality tires. Early on, had the classic water pouring into the passenger and/or driver side floor; 2 trips to the dealership to fix . I get maintenance done regularly. But, engine oil every 3k - 5k with synth oil, & @80K engine started to develop cam/lifter clatter upon startup (goes away once engine warms up).
Reliable endeavour
rodo,08/10/2015
New XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I had in the past a VW, Chevrolet, Nissan, Chrysler, dodge, ford, Toyota, and after i bought this Mitsubishi endeavor I was concern about it, because I've herd bad comments on Mitsubishi cars, well I never had a problem with it, drives very soft and good all the time, is quiet, never made any repairs of nothing only regular maintenance it has 176,000miles and it looks like it can go for 300,000 easy without a problem
endeavor rules
PaRtYgOd123,03/22/2003
the endeavor is a wonderful suv with complete comfort good looks and very low priced for whats its worth.it gets good gas millage for an suv and is very roomy in the inside.
See all 332 reviews of the 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor
More About This Model

After sitting through a detailed technical presentation on Mitsubishi's new Endeavor sport-ute, the only question on most journalists' minds seemed to be, "Am I ever going to get this stupid theme song out of my head?" Like most Mitsubishi commercials as of late, the Endeavor's introductory presentation was laced with images of hip young people having fun in their new Mitsubishis. These scenes were accompanied throughout by a captivating beat that stuck in our heads for days — consider it a marketing department job well done.

Mitsubishi is hoping that more than just its theme song will be on your mind once the Endeavor hits the streets in February. Built on an all-new "Project America" platform, the Endeavor is the first Mitsubishi designed expressly for the U.S. market. More specifically, the Endeavor is aimed at the new breed of car-based SUVs that forego serious off-road ability for on-road comfort and convenience. With carlike ride and handling, a torquey V6 and a spacious cabin, the Endeavor certainly has all the ingredients necessary for a popular SUV, but can it play in a game dominated by the likes of Honda and Toyota?

If sales were driven purely by style alone, the Endeavor would certainly compete favorably. Design is always a subjective area, but no one is likely to look at an Endeavor and call it boring. With an in-your-face front end and plenty of sharply creased sheet metal, the Endeavor was designed to stand out among the current crop of otherwise featureless SUVs. It's more than just a distinctive face, however, as it offers the all-wheel-drive capabilities and interior comforts customers have come to expect in this competitive segment.

The aforementioned "Project America" platform is designed to accommodate both cars and sport-utilities, so the fact that the Endeavor displays excellent handling characteristics isn't much of a surprise. The fully independent suspension is tuned to provide a comfortable, precise ride on the highway while remaining compliant enough for light off-roading. We were impressed by the Endeavor's lack of body roll in corners and solid road feel during our test drive. We wouldn't go so far as to call it "sporty," but city driving exposed no major deficiencies, and a brief foray down a rocky fire road revealed a sport-ute fully capable of handling itself when the pavement ended — just don't expect to conquer any seriously challenging terrain.

Like most sport-utes, the steering is numb on center and a little slow to react, but the moderate weighting is well suited to day-to-day driving. Four-wheel disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power, but ABS isn't available on front-wheel-drive models unless you spring for the top-of-the-line Limited trim. An all-in-one traction and stability control system will be available later in 2003.

Only one drivetrain combination will be offered, a 3.8-liter V6 mated to a four-speed overdrive automatic. With only 215 horsepower, the Endeavor's V6 falls a little short of vehicles like Toyota's Highlander (220 hp) and Honda's Pilot (240 hp). But Mitsubishi engineers know that horsepower is only half the story, since it's torque that gives you that get-up-and-go around town. With a torque rating of 250 pound-feet, the Endeavor's V6 out-muscles both the Toyota (222) and Honda (244) in this important area, giving the Endeavor a far more responsive feel than its horsepower number might suggest.

On the road, the 3.8-liter drove about how we expected — quick off the line, healthy in the midrange, but a little strained at higher rpm. There was also a bit more engine noise than we would have liked, but our test vehicle was a prototype so we expect that much of the racket will be toned down on production models. Transmission shifts were smooth and quick, and there's even a Sportronic shift gate for manual control. The Endeavor offers both front-wheel and all-wheel drive, but we didn't notice any discernable difference in on-road performance between the two. Both models are rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Three trim levels will be offered: base LS, midlevel XLS and top-of-the-line Limited. The LS offers your typical standard features like power windows, locks and mirrors along with remote keyless entry, air conditioning and a 140-watt CD stereo. The XLS adds a power driver seat, upgraded cloth upholstery and a 315-watt stereo with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. The decked-out Limited model comes standard with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, side airbags, rear climate control and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

The interior fuses a waterfall dash design with easy-to-use controls for a modern yet simplified layout. The faux metal finish isn't the most convincing treatment we've seen, but, like the bullish snout on the exterior, it does reinforce the idea that this is no Honda Pilot wanna-be. A center-mounted screen displays all pertinent climate and radio information but the fact that it can't be coupled to an optional navigation system makes it seem like a waste of valuable dashboard real estate. At night, the entire dash lights up in a cool blue color that reinforces the futuristic (or is it retro '80s?) look.

The seats provided solid support for our day-long test drive but there's not much in the way of side bolstering, and the driver lumbar adjustment didn't seem to help much. There are plenty of soft-touch materials in all the right places, and storage is abundant thanks to a large center console and spacious glovebox. Second-row accommodations are particularly generous with class-leading legroom and more than enough head- and shoulder room to keep three passengers happy. The seat folds in a 60/40 split with just one latch to reveal a nearly flat, unobstructed load floor. Maximum cargo capacity, however, is just 76.4 cubic feet, considerably less than the Honda Pilot's or Ford Explorer's.

Cargo capacity aside, the Endeavor offers buyers a solid all-around package that doesn't look like every other sport-ute already on the road. It may not be the fastest, have the most gadgets or tow the most weight, but when it comes to the kind of driving that most people do on an everyday basis, it performs admirably. The interior offers ample passenger room along with a good stereo and plenty of storage — the kind of stuff you'll appreciate on a day-to-day basis. Buyers who absolutely have to have the latest and greatest might find the Endeavor a bit lacking. But for those who would rather drive something a little farther from the mainstream, this new Mitsubishi presents a very likable alternative.

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Overview

The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor is offered in the following submodels: Endeavor SUV. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), New LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), New XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), New XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), New Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), New Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), New LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavors are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

Can't find a used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,828.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,034.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Endeavor for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,139.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,753.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Endeavor lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles