After looking at serveral cars including the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300m i finally bought the Mitsubishi Diamante. The Nissan and the Chrysler handled well and were nicely styled but the ride in each was too harsh. The diamante did not handle quite as good but it seemed to stike a better balance between performanc and ride than either of the other two cars. The stereo was better and the car seemed to have a more simple yet classy interior. Overall i love this car and clould not be happier about my choice.

Read more