2003 Mitsubishi Diamante Review
Pros & Cons
- Long list of standard features, confident brakes, capable handling (in VR-X) and quiet ride.
- Transmission easy to confuse, some subpar interior materials, ergonomic flaws.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the VR-X version is a step in the right direction, the Diamante is a diamond best left in the rough.
2003 Highlights
After introducing the sporty VR-X trim level halfway through 2002, the Diamante continues into 2003 with no changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Robboman48,06/21/2010
Purchased with 79k miles for $7k. Same yr Avalon $15k. Added Bosch Platinum 4 plugs and it changed this car immediately. Has plenty of go, we now average 27 mph hwy on regular gas and Valvoline hi-mileage synthetic oil. Never a problem, looks and positive comments from others. Very comfy on a + 6hr ride in front and back. Leather is sweet and sound system is great. Best buy for the money.
Scott B,02/03/2003
After looking at serveral cars including the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300m i finally bought the Mitsubishi Diamante. The Nissan and the Chrysler handled well and were nicely styled but the ride in each was too harsh. The diamante did not handle quite as good but it seemed to stike a better balance between performanc and ride than either of the other two cars. The stereo was better and the car seemed to have a more simple yet classy interior. Overall i love this car and clould not be happier about my choice.
itty diamante,03/28/2007
I love driving my car! Mine is very fast. I maintain mine and do oil changes religiously so it is still in great shape with 65,000 miles on it. It hasn't spent one day in the garage. I love the appearance, all the options, and the size. I can have my son's car seat in the middle and still have room for adult passengers on both sides of him. I have more room for people and stuff than small SUVs. The trunk space is very generous. All the luxury items without the over-inflated price tag!
ShawnCarter,10/20/2003
This car is a nice for an entry luxuary car but it still falls far behind other competitors. ThE BASE PRICE OF THE CAR SHOULD BE EXTREMELY LOWER BECAUSE THE RESALE VALUE IS EXTREMELY POOR!
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5000 rpm
