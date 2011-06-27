  1. Home
1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The base Diamante sedan is sent out to pasture, available only to fleet purchasers such as rental car agencies. No other changes for the Mitsubishi flagship.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(79%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
See all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car all these years
Gene,11/10/2010
I bought this car at a dealer auction in 1999 with only 25,000 miles on it. I believe it came off a lease. I now have 145,000 and the only problem I ever had was the transmission going out at 96,000. I figure the car has paid for itself 3 times over even with the transmission replacement. Because it rides so nice and gets decent gas mileage, I intend on driving it until it gives up the ghost. The paint still looks new and yes it has nitpick items like a crappy cup holder but hey, I can live with those.
'95 Diamante ES
corey gates,08/03/2006
It has a strong reliable engine. It is the perfect car to just drive around with no real destination. It's the most affordable top of the line luxury sedan. It was used as a rental car due to it's reliability and comfort.
Loved it but now dissapointed
Fan,09/08/2008
I bought the car with 70,000 miles and had heard it would last into the 200,000's. But I'm at 126,000 and I have had smoke out the back for awhile now. I have to either put in a new engine ($3000+) or get a new car. I did love it while it was good. It was definitely a gem of its time!
Lovely on the outside, but not built well
Amber,04/22/2009
I really miss my Monte, it was beautiful and I could sleep in it! But it kept messing up consistently. In the 2 years it was running I spent over $5,000. It was smoking out the back, oil was leaking (even after i had it 'fixed'), it ATE gas (filled it about 3 times a week), AC gave out (brand new compressor), the radio needed to have some code put in by a dealership to be turned on. I entered the wrong one twice and had to pay 300 to get some idiotic numbers. Finally while driving down I-95 at Okachobee it started to sputter and never accelerated again. Almost killed me and my friend. Basically it was lovely on the outside, but not built well and cost way too much money to fix anything.
See all 19 reviews of the 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
202 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan, Diamante Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, LS 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

