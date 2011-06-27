  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1997 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Styling, interior room, optional child safety seat
  • ABS is optional instead of standard, no cache associated with Mitsubishi nameplate
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$854 - $2,061
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

To achieve success in the near-luxury market, an automaker must possess a strong brand image that consumers associate with prestige. Mitsubishi does not, and this partly explains the dismal failure that the first Diamante luxury sedan suffered in the United States. It wasn't a bad car, just a little dull looking and loaded with so much techno-wizardry that it cost far more than it was perceived to be worth. The all-new Diamante appears to be worth far more than it costs, featuring distinctive styling cues that emulate the best from Europe combined with more room inside and features that consumers actually want, like an integrated child safety seat.

Available in base ES or uplevel LS trim, the new Australian-built Diamante will be available initially only as an LS. A new 3.5-liter V6 drives the front wheels, making 210 horsepower. The Diamante will vault from zero to 60 in about 8.5 seconds, and if you make this Mitsu perform this way often, the four-speed automatic transmission will learn that you're a lead foot, and adjust itself accordingly. Oddly, ABS is optional on both models, bundled into the Luxury Convenience Group on the LS, and traction control is unavailable. Interestingly, an integrated child safety seat is optional, rare for a near-luxury sedan.

Exterior styling features a chisled, BMW-like appearance that is more bold than the previous car's smooth, flowing silhouette. Chrome appears in the form of window moldings, license plate surround, grille trim, and alloy wheels. The interior is tastefully trimmed, though the stereo has a ridiculous number of buttons on it. Gauges emit a Lexus-like glow at night, and the automatic climate controls feature innovative pictograms to convey fan mode. Viewed from the rear, you could almost mistake the Diamante for an older BMW 7-Series.

All in all, a much improved car. Still, to really play hard ball in this class, you need stuff to boast about. Stuff like traction control, standard ABS, and side airbags. The base LS stickers at the same price point as Cadillac's new Catera, which will feature all of this stuff, standard, by spring. Mitsubishi has improved the Diamante tremendously, but the competition has improved a little bit more.

1997 Highlights

After a one-year hiatus, the Diamante returns to the Mitusbishi lineup sporting clean and crisp styling, a full-load of luxury features and a lower price. The old car barely registered on near-luxury car buyers' radar; this new one deserves consideration and a close inspection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(79%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good experience owning this car
Bill,04/26/2008
I purchased my Diamante in 2000 with 44k. It ran relatively maintenance free until about 2004. Since then have replaced front and rear struts and radiator. Have replaced brakes three times since purchase. Currently have 112k on car. Overall this has been a reliable vehicle with good performance and comfort. I am thinking about replacing this vehicle because of family needs, but I will miss it. I would purchase this car again.
Nice car
cm,06/23/2008
Love my 97 diamante ls. Only thing bothers me is the transmission. Sometimes it jerks like a stick shift but other than that its a great car to have and buy.
Mitsubishi Diamante (Diamond) indeed
Michael,04/18/2008
I bought my Diamante for a steal at $2,500 last November 11, 2007. It's an ES but came with all the optional features (sun roof, leather, CD player, etc.). I've been driving it since then with normal maintenance and it's been just phenomenal. I was weary at first having no clue what I was getting myself into, but after testing the car out I fell in love with it! I wanted a car that wasn't already on the road at mass production like the Honda Accords/Civics or the Toyota Camry/Corolla. I wanted something a bit more speical, that's when I ran into the Mitsubishi Diamante. Ever since I've bought this car I've been a happy driver~ Good luck to everyone, I hope this review somewhat helps
kj
Petern6,04/08/2002
Very good, loveable car!!!
See all 19 reviews of the 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante.

Can't find a used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,186.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,130.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,720.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,430.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Diamante lease specials

Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles