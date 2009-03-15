Used 2002 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 123,920 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,800
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Diamante searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.771 Reviews
Report abuse
Myfirstreview,03/15/2009
This car was purchased in 2003, It now has 140,000 miles on it. After about 130,000k, it started to burn a little oil at high rpms, guess this is kinda my fault for always driving like a maniac and always in a hurry.. Anyways, now, if i keep it at low rpms the engine is fine, I haven't had any problems with the transmission, heater and a/c works great.. Has been in two wrecks and this car holds up really well, regular maintenance and good driving habits this car will last a LONG time.. I mean, nothing is broken, it all works fine, and is what, 8 years old with 140k miles on it, great buy!
Related Mitsubishi Diamante info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2010
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman 2013
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2012
- Used Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid 2017
- Used Aston Martin Vanquish S 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2013
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2010
- Used Land Rover LR2 2011
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2013
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2011
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2014
- Used Audi A4 allroad 2015
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2012
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2016
- Used Bentley Continental 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Reading PA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Mckinney TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Norfolk VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Columbus OH
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Fort Myers FL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Decatur GA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Garland TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse New York NY
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Stockton CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Buffalo NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011 Nashua NH
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2015 Pensacola FL
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2018 Sarasota FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020