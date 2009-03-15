Used 2002 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Diamante Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS in Gold
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS

    123,920 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,800

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Diamante searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante

Overall Consumer Rating
4.771 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Great car
Myfirstreview,03/15/2009
This car was purchased in 2003, It now has 140,000 miles on it. After about 130,000k, it started to burn a little oil at high rpms, guess this is kinda my fault for always driving like a maniac and always in a hurry.. Anyways, now, if i keep it at low rpms the engine is fine, I haven't had any problems with the transmission, heater and a/c works great.. Has been in two wrecks and this car holds up really well, regular maintenance and good driving habits this car will last a LONG time.. I mean, nothing is broken, it all works fine, and is what, 8 years old with 140k miles on it, great buy!
