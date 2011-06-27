Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,635
|$3,471
|$3,943
|Clean
|$2,328
|$3,069
|$3,484
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,267
|$2,566
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,464
|$1,647
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,260
|$3,223
|$3,761
|Clean
|$1,996
|$2,850
|$3,323
|Average
|$1,469
|$2,105
|$2,447
|Rough
|$942
|$1,359
|$1,571
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$3,081
|$3,612
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,725
|$3,191
|Average
|$1,385
|$2,012
|$2,350
|Rough
|$888
|$1,299
|$1,509