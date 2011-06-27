  1. Home
1998 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Styling, interior room, optional child safety seat
  • Mitsubishi is not synonymous with luxury
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

To achieve success in the near-luxury market an automaker must possess a strong brand image that consumers associate with prestige. Mitsubishi does not, and this partly explains the dismal failure that the first Diamante luxury sedan suffered in the United States. It wasn't a bad car, just a little dull looking and loaded with so much techno-wizardry that it cost far more than it was perceived to be worth. The all-new Diamante appears to be worth far more than it costs, featuring distinctive styling cues that emulate the best from Europe combined with more room inside and features that consumers actually want, like an integrated child safety seat.

A 3.5-liter V6 drives the front wheels, making 210 horsepower. The Diamante will vault from zero to 60 in about 8.5 seconds, and if you make this Mitsu perform this way often, the four-speed automatic transmission will learn that you're a lead foot, and adjust itself accordingly. Traction control is unavailable. Interestingly, an integrated child safety seat is optional, rare for a near-luxury sedan.

Exterior styling features a chisled, BMW-like appearance that is more bold than the previous car's smooth, flowing silhouette. Chrome appears in the form of window moldings, license plate surround, grille trim and alloy wheels. The interior is tastefully trimmed, though the stereo is fitted with a ridiculous number of buttons. Gauges emit a Lexus-like glow at night, and the automatic climate controls feature innovative pictograms to convey fan mode. Viewed from the rear, you could almost mistake the Diamante for an older BMW 7-Series.

All in all, a much-improved car from the previous generation. Still, to really play hard ball in this class, you need stuff to boast about. Stuff like traction control and side airbags. The base LS stickers at the same price point as Cadillac's Catera, which features all of this stuff, standard. Mitsubishi has improved the Diamante tremendously, but the competition has improved a little bit more.

1998 Highlights

All Diamantes get standard ABS and remote keyless entry for 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante.

Most helpful consumer reviews

What A Bargain
Fordham ,07/10/2010
I bought my LS for 12,500 in 2003 and have never had a problem with it. It is faster than the Altima and Camry, and has beautiful Leather and wood inside. I get 30 mpg on the highway.
8 Years now
Sov1,12/03/2009
I've had this Diamante since early 2002. I love its look, the way it (used to) drive, and the driver comfort. As the years went on & I put more miles on it, of course, more went wrong with it. It's down right now, needing its third alternator. It has over 197,000 miles on it, though, and overall, I'm pleased with its life performance. It has a power steering problem (seems like fluid leak) that neither of my mechanics can fix. In the last 3 months, the steering has also become a bit less reliable - you have to turn the wheel more if you round a curve at over 35 mph.
Pretty Decent Car
jimr91,04/04/2014
I bought my Diamante for $1200 and I'm not disappointed. It has problems starting even after i replaced the starter but she runs. Smooth riding car. I used to have a 2011 Kia soul and my Diamante handles a lot better. I wasn't expecting a nice engine but I'm amazed at how nice it is. One big problem i have with it is 3 of my door handles are broken. I know someone who had the same problem with theirs. Another small problem i have with this car is it feels a little cramped on the inside. My knees want to rest on the wheel. She's old and needs some more work done but for a $1200 car with 125,000 miles on it I'm very happy with it.
Here's a real review.
Matt,03/08/2017
ES 4dr Sedan
I bought my diamante a half a year ago since iv replaced 1200 on parts (most by choice) I replaced the air intake and made it alot louder. Improved acceleration and now alot of cars cant catch up!
See all 16 reviews of the 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm

Safety

More about the 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

